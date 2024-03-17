Simon Murray says his football journey ensures he will give his all to keep Ross County in the top flight

He could be described as Ross County’s working class hero.

Few players down the years have burned off quite as many kilojoules for the cause at the Global Energy Stadium as Simon Murray.

But the tireless Ross County striker insists he is not unique in welding a powerful work ethic to his goalscoring ability.

Murray’s relentless endeavour, willingness to put his body in where it hurt and pursue lost causes set the tone for the Staggies on Saturday.

Team-mates responded in kind and Hearts, at times, simply couldn’t cope with the industry and dynamism the 32-year-old brought.

Two left foot finishes a few minutes either side of the break – Murray’s 15th and 16th of the season – were also a reminder that predatory instincts underpin the workrate.

Dad Gary, during three years at Hibs from 1980, was renowned for similar and earned the nickname ‘Charger’ for his willingness to chase down every ball.

County’s top scorer is a chip off the old block. Asked about the commitment levels he is showing, Murray said: “That’s the way I have always been and the way I have built my career.

“I’ve been in the lower leagues. I’ve never had it handed to me on a plate.

“I am not saying other people do, but I have come up the hard way.

“I have the sort of working class background that I take onto the pitch. There are a lot of boys like that, not just me.

“But that’s the way I play.”

Murray reaping the rewards

Murray was reluctant to label the performance his best in a Ross County jersey and feels he is cresting a consistent wave of good form, bolstered by the faith manager Don Cowie is showing in him.

He said: “It’s been a good day. I’ve had worse ones!

“But first and foremost, it’s about the team, especially given the position we are in and what we are fighting for.

“To add to the team’s performance and get a couple of goals is nice.

“For all that it was as good a performance as I’ve had for County, I feel I’ve been consistent in recent weeks.

“I just go out there to work hard and put everything into the game.

“If I don’t play well it’s not for the lack of trying. That’s the least you can do.

“On top of that if you play well and get a goal, fair enough. I said to the gaffer that I don’t care if I don’t score again for the rest of the season as long as we keep playing well and getting points, that’s fair enough for me.”

Solid team display

County’s opener, sparked by a wonderful, weighted pass behind the defence from Yan Dhanda, summed up Murray’s ethos.

His initial strike from the left side of the box was saved by Scotland keeper Zander Clark, but when Toby Sibbick made to clear, Murray was on him in a flash to dispossess the defender and poke the ball into the net.

His second was down to natural instinct in reading the game before finishing sharply from Josh Reid’s cross ball.

Murray said: “You always need to keep going at it. I’ve hit a shot probably fairly weakly and the ball’s come back and the defender has maybe dwelt on it and I thought ‘just hit it.’

“It was decent, but I can’t remember much about it, to be honest.

“It was two left foots I scored with and I don’t think that’s happened in my career before.

“Normally that one is just for standing on.

“Hearts are a good team and I thought our defence was the best they have been all season. That was a solid performance from all the lads.

“The strikers obviously get the credit for scoring the goals but they are the base and foundation of the performance today.”