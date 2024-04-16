‘A really exciting and ambitious appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment

Aberdeen’s long search for a new manager is finally over after confirmation Jimmy Thelin will be the new Dons boss.

The Red Army will have to wait until the summer for the 46-year-old Swede to take charge but the announcement was greeted with overwhelming positivity from the club’s support.

Scott Wilkinson believes it is vital the new Dons manager is given the chance to adjust to Scottish football when he makes the move from Elfsborg along with his assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

He wrote: “The fans have to give him time. None of their usual nonsense of calling for his head two games into the season. This is a long term venture. Be patient. I have a very good feeling about this appointment.”

Jimmy Thelin has been appointed as the twenty-fifth permanent manager of Aberdeen Football Club. The Swede, together with assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami, will leave their current roles at IF Elfsborg this summer, taking up post at Pittodrie in early June. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 16, 2024

Aberdeen’s most recent managers – Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass – were all sacked after less than a year in charge and Malcolm Webster feels Thelin will need more time.

He wrote: “Give him the backing and time. At least two transfer windows.”

James Spencer wrote on social media: “Welcome to Aberdeen, Jimmy. Get us a confident team that the fans can go to Celtic and Rangers games confident we can win.”

Colin Keir hopes the appointment could be the beginning of the good times returning to Pittodrie.

He wrote: “I am going to save this post and see what happens. I really hope this is the next Fergie!”

Patience paid off for Dons

Paul Bowie was encouraged by Thelin’s track record. He wrote: “Hopefully this will prove to be worth the wait, he certainly ticks a lot of boxes, if he can implement his methods, that take the club and fans to where we want to be, this could potentially be much happier and exciting times ahead.”

Paul Murdoch said: “Swedish media have a lot of positive talk around his time in Sweden. Comes highly recommended, hope he gets the support.”

Gordon Duffus added: “Hopefully he can turn this mess around, welcome to the Dons.”

Jim Fowler believes the Dons board deserve credit for appointing a manager from abroad.

He wrote: “Excellent news, good to see us trying something else in appointing a different manager compared to the usual candidates. All the best and roll on next season.”

Thelin won’t take charge of the Dons until June with Peter Leven remaining in charge for the rest of the season.

Stewart Boavista wrote: “Let’s hope the wait was worth it. Hopefully that’s a burden off the players and they can get us out of this relegation battle before it gets really scary.”

A long wait until summer for some

Ian Matthews wrote: “Good appointment if we are still in the Premier League, but during this crucial period we need him in now!”

Jim Boyle was pleased Leven will remain on the coaching staff as an assistant first team coach when Thelin arrives next season.

He wrote: “Patience paying off. He’s got a big job ahead but this is a really exciting and ambitious appointment. Delighted to see Peter Leven continuing too.”

Grant Heath added: “Glad we finally managed to get the guy we wanted. Delighted for Leven to still be in the coaching set up, proven himself to be a very handy member of staff.”

Scott Matthew reckons this was the route the Dons should have gone down when Derek McInnes was sacked in 2021.

He wrote: “This looks like the appointment we should have had when Derek left. Has a football style, builds a team, improves a team so hopefully he gets the time and resource to sort us out.”

Elfsborg fan Erik Ruthner said the Dons have a lot to look forward to.

He wrote: “You will get a fine team as leaders of your club! I will for sure follow Aberdeen now! He has done a lot for Elfsborg and he will do the same for Aberdeen with the help of Emir and Christer!”