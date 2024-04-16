‘A really exciting and ambitious appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘A really exciting and ambitious appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment

The Dons fans are feeling positive about the Swede's arrival in the summer.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski's goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen celebrate Bojan Miovski's goal against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen’s long search for a new manager is finally over after confirmation Jimmy Thelin will be the new Dons boss.

The Red Army will have to wait until the summer for the 46-year-old Swede to take charge but the announcement was greeted with overwhelming positivity from the club’s support.

Scott Wilkinson believes it is vital the new Dons manager is given the chance to adjust to Scottish football when he makes the move from Elfsborg along with his assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami.

He wrote: “The fans have to give him time. None of their usual nonsense of calling for his head two games into the season. This is a long term venture. Be patient. I have a very good feeling about this appointment.”

Aberdeen’s most recent managers – Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass – were all sacked after less than a year in charge and Malcolm Webster feels Thelin will need more time.

He wrote: “Give him the backing and time. At least two transfer windows.”

James Spencer wrote on social media: “Welcome to Aberdeen, Jimmy. Get us a confident team that the fans can go to Celtic and Rangers games confident we can win.”

Colin Keir hopes the appointment could be the beginning of the good times returning to Pittodrie.

He wrote: “I am going to save this post and see what happens. I really hope this is the next Fergie!”

Patience paid off for Dons

Paul Bowie was encouraged by Thelin’s track record. He wrote: “Hopefully this will prove to be worth the wait, he certainly ticks a lot of boxes, if he can implement his methods, that take the club and fans to where we want to be, this could potentially be much happier and exciting times ahead.”

Paul Murdoch said: “Swedish media have a lot of positive talk around his time in Sweden. Comes highly recommended, hope he gets the support.”

Gordon Duffus added: “Hopefully he can turn this mess around, welcome to the Dons.”

Jimmy Thelin during his time as Elfsborg manager.
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin has been linked with the Aberdeen job. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Jim Fowler believes the Dons board deserve credit for appointing a manager from abroad.

He wrote: “Excellent news, good to see us trying something else in appointing a different manager compared to the usual candidates. All the best and roll on next season.”

Thelin won’t take charge of the Dons until June with Peter Leven remaining in charge for the rest of the season.

Stewart Boavista wrote: “Let’s hope the wait was worth it. Hopefully that’s a burden off the players and they can get us out of this relegation battle before it gets really scary.”

A long wait until summer for some

Ian Matthews wrote: “Good appointment if we are still in the Premier League, but during this crucial period we need him in now!”

Jim Boyle was pleased Leven will remain on the coaching staff as an assistant first team coach when Thelin arrives next season.

He wrote: “Patience paying off. He’s got a big job ahead but this is a really exciting and ambitious appointment. Delighted to see Peter Leven continuing too.”

Grant Heath added: “Glad we finally managed to get the guy we wanted. Delighted for Leven to still be in the coaching set up, proven himself to be a very handy member of staff.”

Scott Matthew reckons this was the route the Dons should have gone down when Derek McInnes was sacked in 2021.

He wrote: “This looks like the appointment we should have had when Derek left. Has a football style, builds a team, improves a team so hopefully he gets the time and resource to sort us out.”

Elfsborg fan Erik Ruthner said the Dons have a lot to look forward to.

He wrote: “You will get a fine team as leaders of your club! I will for sure follow Aberdeen now! He has done a lot for Elfsborg and he will do the same for Aberdeen with the help of Emir and Christer!”

Analysis: ‘Football mad vampire’ Jimmy Thelin ready to sink his teeth into new challenge at Aberdeen

