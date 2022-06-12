Analysis: Steve Clarke at the crossroads after Scotland’s dire display in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Analysis: Steve Clarke at the crossroads after Scotland’s dire display in Dublin

By Paul Third
June 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
The pressure is on Scotland and manager Steve Clarke
You are only as good as your last game as the saying goes.

Steve Clarke has realised now if he did not know before that Scotland fans have short memories and little room for forgiveness following an abject display against the Republic of Ireland.

Saturday’s 3-0 Nations League defeat in Dublin was Clarke’s lowest point.

Losing the World Cup play-off semi-final to Ukraine hurt but shipping three goals to a team which had never won a Nations League match and was without a win in 12 international matches was horrendous.

This was an Ireland team in transition, one which had lost its two opening Nations League matches including a 1-0 loss in Armenia.

Few expected Scotland to be beaten on Saturday. Even less expected the manner in how the team lost the game.

It was shambolic and inexplicable.

How could a team which looked to be making progress after years in the international wilderness produce a display every bit as lethargic and limp as any of the nightmare results which have cost several of those who came before Clarke their job?

Make no mistake, that’s where Clarke is at now.

He’s at an international crossroads after the Tartan Army made their feelings known at the end of a morale-sapping and utterly dejecting display in Dublin.

Tartan Army has grown weary of accepting mediocrity

Scotland fans were dejected at their team’s display in Dublin

Two defeats in three matches is all it has taken to lose the goodwill qualification for Euro 2020 had generated.

That’s the problem with a little bit of success. It makes you hungry for more and Scotland fans, after years of watching from home, are not willing to accept last summer’s participation in the Euros as an exception.

It needs to be the norm.

Sadly it will not be as long as results like the one against the Irish are happening.

Clarke has always been a dour, pragmatic figure. When his teams lose Clarke can come across as reluctant to discuss what went wrong or even worse be adversarial at times.

That may be fine in club management but in international football when you are carrying the hopes of the nation you are accountable to them more than your employer and the fans want answers.

In fact those answers are not enough, they need reassurances days like this one won’t be repeated.

There can be no repeat of Irish capitulation

Craig Gordon was beaten three times by Ireland

There are mitigating circumstances. It is the end of a long and challenging season for some of the members of the squad.

It is to be expected some are feeling jaded by the schedule.

After all, they are men, not machines and we still have one more game to go before this season can officially be laid to rest.

But some below-par performances are one thing. An entire team off the pace is another matter entirely and that is what we all watched on Saturday.

When you take the emotion out of the performance it seems churlish to be talking about a manager being under pressure given what Clarke has accomplished.

But international football tugs at the heart strings in a different way to the club game and putting that emotion to one side is easier said than done for some.

What is clear, however, is Tuesday’s game in Armenia has become one of the must-win variety for Scotland and their manager.

A drama will escalate into a full-blown crisis if Scotland slump again.

