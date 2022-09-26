Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Axel may sound like an unusual name for Craig Gordon and his partner to choose for their newly-arrived baby.

But so often has his father been the component around which Scotland matches have turned, perhaps it is a fitting tribute.

Yet again here, mere hours after his dash to and from hospital, Gordon was instead rushing from his line to prevent what could – in all honesty, should – have been a savage blow to his team’s chances.

Yes, on this occasion, the dependable stopper had a major assist from Troy Parrott’s inability to repeat his clinical finish from June’s reverse fixture.

When Michael Obafemi started celebrating the goal almost as soon as he had released the killer pass, few would have thought it premature until his centre-forward failed to properly get his teeth into the opportunity.

But when chances are given easily by those in front of him – and there must still be grave concern at how quickly Scotland are totally exposed when robbed in possession anywhere on the field – all the goalkeeper can do is make them as hard to convert as they can be, and Gordon presents as formidable a barrier in such situations as any.

Preserving equality at that stage gave Scotland space to build victory, and though in terms of winning the group itself there was no difference between one point and three, being able to take the maximum may yet provide vital insurance.

One lucky League B nation will find themselves seeded in Pot 2 for Euro 2024 qualification without winning their section, and Saturday’s win gives the Scots a slim chance that, even if defeated in Krakow, it might be them.

Such an outcome might make Scotland’s potential path through the playoffs more difficult, but would significantly enhance the likelihood of them not being needed.