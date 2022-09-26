Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scotland fan view: Axel Gordon should be proud of dad Craig

By Chris Crighton
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am
Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon played a key role in Saturday's win against Republic of Ireland
Axel may sound like an unusual name for Craig Gordon and his partner to choose for their newly-arrived baby.

But so often has his father been the component around which Scotland matches have turned, perhaps it is a fitting tribute.

Yet again here, mere hours after his dash to and from hospital, Gordon was instead rushing from his line to prevent what could – in all honesty, should – have been a savage blow to his team’s chances.

Yes, on this occasion, the dependable stopper had a major assist from Troy Parrott’s inability to repeat his clinical finish from June’s reverse fixture.

When Michael Obafemi started celebrating the goal almost as soon as he had released the killer pass, few would have thought it premature until his centre-forward failed to properly get his teeth into the opportunity.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates his side making it 1-1 against Republic of Ireland.

But when chances are given easily by those in front of him – and there must still be grave concern at how quickly Scotland are totally exposed when robbed in possession anywhere on the field – all the goalkeeper can do is make them as hard to convert as they can be, and Gordon presents as formidable a barrier in such situations as any.

Preserving equality at that stage gave Scotland space to build victory, and though in terms of winning the group itself there was no difference between one point and three, being able to take the maximum may yet provide vital insurance.

One lucky League B nation will find themselves seeded in Pot 2 for Euro 2024 qualification without winning their section, and Saturday’s win gives the Scots a slim chance that, even if defeated in Krakow, it might be them.

Such an outcome might make Scotland’s potential path through the playoffs more difficult, but would significantly enhance the likelihood of them not being needed.

