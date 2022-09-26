Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euan McColm: Stop making promises and start raising taxes to save the NHS

By Euan McColm
September 26, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 26, 2022, 11:54 am
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf pulled on his big boss man pants last week.

The occasion was a BBC interview about accident and emergency waiting times which are now – I daresay you will be unsurprised to learn – the worst ever recorded.

Singling out three hospitals – the Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert, the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow – for particular criticism, he said their performance had been unacceptable, adding that hospital bosses knew he expected immediate improvement.

Yousaf must have left managers in health boards across the nation trembling in fear.
But, before anyone gets carried away by the idea of the health secretary as a hero, riding in to save the day, it’s worth remembering the part he’s played in the current crisis, which has seen fewer than two-thirds of patients being attended to in casualty units within four hours of arrival.

In common with every senior elected politician, Yousaf styles himself a great champion of the National Health Service. Praise for doctors and nurses drips from his lips like honey.

Politicians lavish attention on the NHS for good reasons. For one thing, the rest of us – by and large – are very keen on it indeed. We have often experienced the very best of the service, witnessing at first hand the skill and care of medical staff.

But many of us have seen the NHS at its worst, witnessing overworked medics run ragged, dealing with delays in treatment for ourselves and our loved ones.

With this in mind, come election time, politicians from across the spectrum make bold promises. Vote for us, they say, and we’ll slash waiting times. These promises are, almost always, undeliverable. Politicians come up short when it comes to ensuring it’s actually fit for purpose.

The NHS is in desperate need of investment

The establishment of a National Health Service, free at the point of delivery to anyone who needs it, stands as one of the great achievements in British history. But the Britain of today is very different to the Britain of 1948, when the NHS first opened its wards and clinics.

If we want an NHS where waiting times are cut and outcomes improved, we’ll have to pay for it

People live longer, more advanced – and expensive – treatments have been developed, and ageing facilities are in dire need of replacement. All of these factors mean the NHS is in desperate need of investment. It is time for politicians to be honest about how this might be achieved.

If we want an NHS where waiting times are cut and outcomes improved, we’ll have to pay for it through increased taxes. Until Humza Yousaf and other politicians are honest about this, the promise of a better service will remain unmet.

Euan McColm is a regular columnist for various Scottish newspapers

