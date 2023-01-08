Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness suffered their first league loss of the season – but main chasers St Duthus also slipped up as the action returned with a bang.

It was Inverness derby day and third-placed Athletic rose to the challenge of being the first team to defeat the front-runners in the clash at the city’s Royal Academy as they won 2-1, despite going a goal down.

Allan MacPhee put Loch Ness in front after 26 minutes, but second half goals from Danni Bruce and Connel Gresham earned Athletic full points.

Despite this fine result, Inverness are 13 points behind Loch Ness, having played the same amount of fixtures.

MATCH GOALS #Goals 📺 – Here are all the goals from yesterday's league win over Loch Ness FC at Inverness Royal Acadamy along with a stunning save late on from Ryan Macleod who tipped a Scott Morrison strike onto the bar. 📹 – Inverness Athletic FC#InvAth | #NorthCaley pic.twitter.com/uBzIoE1hJX — Inverness Athletic Football Club (@InvernessAthFC) January 8, 2023

Invergordon hit back to stun Saints

Loch Ness still have a 10-point advantage over St Duthus though as Saints lost 3-1 away to current champions Invergordon, who despite being fifth, could make it a title contest should they win their games in hand.

That’s why it was a must-win game for the hosts, although St Duthus could close to within four points of top spot should they win their two catch-up matches.

Adrian Voigt gave the Tain team the lead eight minutes into the second half.

However, goals from Benjamin Kelly, Jack Mackay and Callum Murray earned Invergordon what could be a crucial victory between two live contenders.

Fort made to battle to see off Alness

Fort William are in fourth position following their 4-2 home victory against Alness United, who began the day level on points, but having played four games more.

Goals from Shaquille Wynter-Coles and Andrew Martin inside 21 minutes had Fort in control, but Mikey Grimes’ response halved the deficit 10 minutes before the break.

Martin Munro restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion, but United netted another through Aaron Skinner on 63 minutes.

FULL TIME: Fort William 4-2 Alness United pic.twitter.com/TgFZWLZ275 — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) January 7, 2023

The Claggan Parkers rounded off the scoring when Asad Ahmed hit the net with 12 minutes to go to give themselves breathing space.

The Lochaber side, relegated from the Highland League last season, are 14 points behind Loch Ness with just three games in hand.

Narrow wins for Golspie and Halkirk

There was also a comeback win at Golspie Sutherland as the hosts recovered from James Murray’s 15th-minute goal to defeat Thurso 2-1 thanks to second half responses from Korbyn Cameron and Billy Cairns.

This means Golspie occupy seventh position, while the Vikings are 11th, one place and one point ahead of Nairn County reserves, who lost 1-0 at Halkirk United.

Aaron McNicol got the goal for the Anglers after 18 minutes, which makes them the third of four sides on 24 points, below Fort William and Invergordon, but just ahead of Golspie.

On Saturday, the North Caledonian Cup gets started with first round ties, while game of the day in the league sees Fort William host St Duthus.