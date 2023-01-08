Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Top two in North Caledonian League lose derbies as action resumes in style

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 8, 2023, 5:28 pm
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter
Invergordon defeated St Duthus 3-1 to deal a blow to Saints' NCL title hopes. Image: St Duthus FC/Twitter

North Caledonian League leaders Loch Ness suffered their first league loss of the season – but main chasers St Duthus also slipped up as the action returned with a bang.

It was Inverness derby day and third-placed Athletic rose to the challenge of being the first team to defeat the front-runners in the clash at the city’s Royal Academy as they won 2-1, despite going a goal down.

Allan MacPhee put Loch Ness in front after 26 minutes, but second half goals from Danni Bruce and Connel Gresham earned Athletic full points.

Despite this fine result, Inverness are 13 points behind Loch Ness, having played the same amount of fixtures.

Invergordon hit back to stun Saints

Loch Ness still have a 10-point advantage over St Duthus though as Saints lost 3-1 away to current champions Invergordon, who despite being fifth, could make it a title contest should they win their games in hand.

That’s why it was a must-win game for the hosts, although St Duthus could close to within four points of top spot should they win their two catch-up matches.

Adrian Voigt gave the Tain team the lead eight minutes into the second half.

However, goals from Benjamin Kelly, Jack Mackay and Callum Murray earned Invergordon what could be a crucial victory between two live contenders.

Fort made to battle to see off Alness

Fort William are in fourth position following their 4-2 home victory against Alness United, who began the day level on points, but having played four games more.

Goals from Shaquille Wynter-Coles and Andrew Martin inside 21 minutes had Fort in control, but Mikey Grimes’ response halved the deficit 10 minutes before the break.

Martin Munro restored the hosts’ two-goal cushion, but United netted another through Aaron Skinner on 63 minutes.

The Claggan Parkers rounded off the scoring when Asad Ahmed hit the net with 12 minutes to go to give themselves breathing space.

The Lochaber side, relegated from the Highland League last season, are 14 points behind Loch Ness with just three games in hand.

Narrow wins for Golspie and Halkirk

There was also a comeback win at Golspie Sutherland as the hosts recovered from James Murray’s 15th-minute goal to defeat Thurso 2-1 thanks to second half responses from Korbyn Cameron and Billy Cairns.

This means Golspie occupy seventh position, while the Vikings are 11th, one place and one point ahead of Nairn County reserves, who lost 1-0 at Halkirk United.

Aaron McNicol got the goal for the Anglers after 18 minutes, which makes them the third of four sides on 24 points, below Fort William and Invergordon, but just ahead of Golspie.

On Saturday, the North Caledonian Cup gets started with first round ties, while game of the day in the league sees Fort William host St Duthus.

 

 

