Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter face Nairn St Ninian test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There’s a full league programme scheduled for Saturday with McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter facing a potentially tricky afternoon at Showfield against in-form Nairn St Ninian.

Hermes, in second, are also on their travels at Ellon United.

At New Advocates Park East End host a Banchory St Ternan side desperate for points while Dufftown, at the foot of the table a point below Saints, have home advantage when Bridge of Don Thistle visit Westburn Park.

Montrose Roselea welcome Dyce to Links Park, Stonehaven make the trip to Stoneywood Parkvale with Colony Park welcoming Maud.

The Championship’s top two are on the road with Sunnybank making the short journey to the Hillhead Centre to face Aberdeen University and Fraserburgh United at Logie Park to play Forres Thistle.

Third-placed Rothie Rovers entertain Lossiemouth United while Banks O’Dee JFC, in fourth, are at Spain Park where New Elgin are the visitors.

Raemoss Park is the venue for Buchanhaven Hearts against Glentanar, Burghead Thistle go to Watson Park to meet Cruden Bay, Islavale welcome Longside to Simpson Park and Deveronside are at Charlie Gordon Park against Newmachar United.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.