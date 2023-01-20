Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter face Nairn St Ninian test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Premier League leaders Culter face Nairn St Ninian test

By Reporter
January 20, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2023, 8:47 am
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac challenges Nairn's goalkeeper Connor Hutton. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac challenges Nairn's goalkeeper Connor Hutton. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

There’s a full league programme scheduled for Saturday with McBookie.com Premier League leaders Culter facing a potentially tricky afternoon at Showfield against in-form Nairn St Ninian.

Hermes, in second, are also on their travels at Ellon United.

At New Advocates Park East End host a Banchory St Ternan side desperate for points while Dufftown, at the foot of the table a point below Saints, have home advantage when Bridge of Don Thistle visit Westburn Park.

Montrose Roselea welcome Dyce to Links Park, Stonehaven make the trip to Stoneywood Parkvale with Colony Park welcoming Maud.

Culter’s Liam Brady Todd takes a shot against Nairn. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

The Championship’s top two are on the road with Sunnybank making the short journey to the Hillhead Centre to face Aberdeen University and Fraserburgh United at Logie Park to play Forres Thistle.

Third-placed Rothie Rovers entertain Lossiemouth United while Banks O’Dee JFC, in fourth, are at Spain Park where New Elgin are the visitors.

Raemoss Park is the venue for Buchanhaven Hearts against Glentanar, Burghead Thistle go to Watson Park to meet Cruden Bay, Islavale welcome Longside to Simpson Park and Deveronside are at Charlie Gordon Park against Newmachar United.

All matches get under way at 1.30pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish Football

The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
Fort William made a move up the North Caledonian League by beating Nairn County reserves. Image: Steve Luciano/AP/Shutterstock
Fort William see off Nairn County reserves to climb into third place in North…
St Duthus manager Alan Geegan. Photograph - James Gunn
St Duthus' crucial top of the table clash against Loch Ness off due to…
John Mcleod celebrates scoring for Buckie Thistle, where he won the Highland League title.
Scoring drives John Mcleod as ex-Buckie striker makes Inverness Athletic playing comeback after hip…
Culter's Ryan Smart. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter boss' praise after 'dynamic' attacking display against Ellon United…
The national football team sing Flower of Scotland before matches.
Neil Drysdale: What's the best alternative anthem if Flower of Scotland needs replacing?
2
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Culter move five points clear at the summit
Striker John McLeod has joined Inverness Athletic.
North Caledonian Cup: Invergordon, Golspie and Nairn through, as Inverness Athletic make signing coup
Fort William's Andy MacLean and Shaqille Wynter-Cole celebrate their joint attack which resulted in Fort's first goal in Saturday's 4-2 win against Alness United. Images: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Fort William target win over St Duthus to keep North Caledonian League chances alive
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac challenges Nairn's Jack Maclean (left) and Andrew Maclean. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Junior football: Big games at Spain Park and Crombie Park

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Charles Macleod Ltd directors Ria MacDonald and Shona Macleod in the new shop.
Charles Macleod Butchers reopens refurbished shop
Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented