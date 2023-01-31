North Region Junior football: Hard work on squad and in training pays off for Bridge of Don Thistle with McBookie Premier League progress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bridge of Don Thistle remain fourth in the McBookie.com Premier League after a relatively comfortable 3-0 victory at Ellon United which saw the home side drop one place to sixth.

The visiting Jags took the lead after nine minutes when Stewart Rennie fired home from 18 yards after good work from Paul Napier, Liam Burnett and Sam Muirhead.

On the half hour, the visitors doubled their advantage when a United clearance fell to Burnett, who cracked a long-range effort home.

Early in the second half, Muirhead converted number three, working his way through on the left before shooting home low into the opposite corner of the net.

Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead was satisfied with his squad’s performance, saying: “That was a bit better, particularly after the previous week when we were held at home by Nairn St. Ninian.

“We played well outfield with a good tempo and, all in all, it was a pleasing 90 minutes.

“It was also the first time in quite a while when we were able to use all of the five substitutions allowed and they all contributed and affected the match in a good and positive way. We also didn’t pick up any new injuries, which is always a relief.

“We’ve enhanced the squad and we’ve been working hard in training, focusing on the intensity and the importance of everyone putting in a shift.

“This is a season of transition for us which makes it harder to achieve consistency, but we’re not the only squad moving to a younger average age – Dyce and Hermes are exactly the same and, like us, will be looking to get away from the pack in the table and be up there challenging where we should be.

“There’s still a long way to go in the league.

“Culter will fancy themselves and, given they are five points clear, rightly so.

“They’ve added to their squad, they’ve won their first trophy for a seven years and Lee (Youngson) is a young, enthusiastic manager who wants to put his stamp on the club.”

On Saturday, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Dyce to Aberdeen Sports Village knowing victory will see them leapfrog their opponents into third.

It’s one Lewis is looking forward to, adding: “It should be a tasty encounter, with Dyce having the chance to consolidate third and us having the opportunity to go above them.”