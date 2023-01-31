North Region Junior football: Hard work on squad and in training pays off for Bridge of Don Thistle with McBookie Premier League progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Region Junior football: Hard work on squad and in training pays off for Bridge of Don Thistle with McBookie Premier League progress

By Reporter
January 31, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 31, 2023, 7:34 am
Lewis Muirhead, left. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Lewis Muirhead, left. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Bridge of Don Thistle remain fourth in the McBookie.com Premier League after a relatively comfortable 3-0 victory at Ellon United which saw the home side drop one place to sixth.

The visiting Jags took the lead after nine minutes when Stewart Rennie fired home from 18 yards after good work from Paul Napier, Liam Burnett and Sam Muirhead.

On the half hour, the visitors doubled their advantage when a United clearance fell to Burnett, who cracked a long-range effort home.

Early in the second half, Muirhead converted number three, working his way through on the left before shooting home low into the opposite corner of the net.

Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead was satisfied with his squad’s performance, saying: “That was a bit better, particularly after the previous week when we were held at home by Nairn St. Ninian.

“We played well outfield with a good tempo and, all in all, it was a pleasing 90 minutes.

“It was also the first time in quite a while when we were able to use all of the five substitutions allowed and they all contributed and affected the match in a good and positive way. We also didn’t pick up any new injuries, which is always a relief.

“We’ve enhanced the squad and we’ve been working hard in training, focusing on the intensity and the importance of everyone putting in a shift.

“This is a season of transition for us which makes it harder to achieve consistency, but we’re not the only squad moving to a younger average age – Dyce and Hermes are exactly the same and, like us, will be looking to get away from the pack in the table and be up there challenging where we should be.

“There’s still a long way to go in the league.

“Culter will fancy themselves and, given they are five points clear, rightly so.

“They’ve added to their squad, they’ve won their first trophy for a seven years and Lee (Youngson) is a young, enthusiastic manager who wants to put his stamp on the club.”

Lee Youngson. Image: DC Thomson

On Saturday, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Dyce to Aberdeen Sports Village knowing victory will see them leapfrog their opponents into third.

It’s one Lewis is looking forward to, adding: “It should be a tasty encounter, with Dyce having the chance to consolidate third and us having the opportunity to go above them.”

 

