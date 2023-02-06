Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Cammy Fraser brace and Ryan Smart’s opener saw Culter stay five points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League courtesy of a 3-1 Crombie Park success against Maud.

Hermes, in second, hit four without reply against Colony Park at Lochside Park through Jordan Reid (2), Callum Youngson (pen) and Joe Burr.

Dyce consolidated third place with a hard fought 2-0 success at Bridge of Don Thistle where Gavin Byars and Sam Garnham fired the second half goals while Stonehaven moved into fourth thanks to Danny Anderson’s early strike at Glenury Park where Nairn St Ninian were the visitors.

Shaun Cameron gave Dufftown the lead at Montrose Roselea but the hosts recovered to take the points with counters from Adam Davidson and a Keiran Thomson spot kick while Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 4-1 victors at Milton Park.

It’s as you were at the head of the Championship with the top two both recording comfortable wins.

Adam Reid (2) and Mikey Taylor fired the goals for Sunnybank where Glentanar were the visitors while Fraserburgh United had Jake West (2) and Liam Strachan on target in the 3-1 win against Rothie Rovers, whose consolation was a late Jake Stewart penalty.

A Kyle Buxton effort gave Deveronside the interval advantage against Buchanhaven Hearts but Keane Matheson’s early second half dismissal turned the game round with Peter Bruce netting a hat-trick for the visitors and Daniel Mair also on the scoresheet.

Longside defeated New Elgin 4-1 at home with Aberdeen University victorious at Newmachar United by a 2-1 margin.

In the second round of the North Regional Cup East End won 5-0 at Burghead Thistle thanks to a Cai Matthew double and singles from Craig Mackie, Lewis Masson and Andy Youngson.

This weekend’s results…

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round: Burghead Thistle 0-5 East End

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE: Banchory St. Ternan 1-4 Stoneywood Parkvale, Bridge of Don Thistle 0-2 Dyce, Culter 3-1 Maud, Hermes 4-0 Colony Park, Montrose Roselea 2-1 Dufftown, Stonehaven 1-0 Nairn St Ninian.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Deveronside 1-4 Buchanhaven Hearts, Forres Thistle 3-0 Cruden Bay, Fraserburgh United 3-1 Rothie Rovers, Longside 4-1 New Elgin, Newmachar United 1-2 Aberdeen University, Sunnybank 3-0 Glentanar.