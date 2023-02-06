Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter remain five points clear at Premier League summit

By Reporter
February 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 9:25 am
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter's Ryan Smart celebrates his goal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A Cammy Fraser brace and Ryan Smart’s opener saw Culter stay five points clear at the top of the McBookie.com Premier League courtesy of a 3-1 Crombie Park success against Maud.

Hermes, in second, hit four without reply against Colony Park at Lochside Park through Jordan Reid (2), Callum Youngson (pen) and Joe Burr.

Dyce consolidated third place with a hard fought 2-0 success at Bridge of Don Thistle where Gavin Byars and Sam Garnham fired the second half goals while Stonehaven moved into fourth thanks to Danny Anderson’s early strike at Glenury Park where Nairn St Ninian were the visitors.

Shaun Cameron gave Dufftown the lead at Montrose Roselea but the hosts recovered to take the points with counters from Adam Davidson and a Keiran Thomson spot kick while Stoneywood Parkvale ran out 4-1 victors at Milton Park.

Culter’s Luke Fawcett with Maud’s Aiden Collin in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It’s as you were at the head of the Championship with the top two both recording comfortable wins.

Adam Reid (2) and Mikey Taylor fired the goals for Sunnybank where Glentanar were the visitors while Fraserburgh United had Jake West (2) and Liam Strachan on target in the 3-1 win against Rothie Rovers, whose consolation was a late Jake Stewart penalty.

A Kyle Buxton effort gave Deveronside the interval advantage against Buchanhaven Hearts but Keane Matheson’s early second half dismissal turned the game round with Peter Bruce netting a hat-trick for the visitors and Daniel Mair also on the scoresheet.

Longside defeated New Elgin 4-1 at home with Aberdeen University victorious at Newmachar United by a 2-1 margin.

In the second round of the North Regional Cup East End won 5-0 at Burghead Thistle thanks to a Cai Matthew double and singles from Craig Mackie, Lewis Masson and Andy Youngson.

This weekend’s results…

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Second round: Burghead Thistle 0-5 East End

McBOOKIE.com PREMIER LEAGUE: Banchory St. Ternan 1-4 Stoneywood Parkvale, Bridge of Don Thistle 0-2 Dyce, Culter 3-1 Maud, Hermes 4-0 Colony Park, Montrose Roselea 2-1 Dufftown, Stonehaven 1-0 Nairn St Ninian.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Deveronside 1-4 Buchanhaven Hearts, Forres Thistle 3-0 Cruden Bay, Fraserburgh United 3-1 Rothie Rovers, Longside 4-1 New Elgin, Newmachar United 1-2 Aberdeen University, Sunnybank 3-0 Glentanar.

