Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St Ninian in thriller

Only two games survived the recent winter weather adding to the already considerable backlog of matches requiring to be rescheduled.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Montrose Roselea took full advantage, making it four wins on the bounce and moving up to fifth in the table with a remarkable second half turnaround at Showfield against Nairn St. Ninian.

In what was certainly a game of two halves, Charlie Fonweban gave the hosts the early lead and when Robert Macdonald and Fonweban, late in the half, made it three, the home side went in at the break in a very comfortable position.

Dylan Griggs began the fight back, scoring in the 49th and 52nd minutes, Jordan Reoch levelled matters ten minutes later before Keiran Thomson grabbed the winner with a couple of minutes remaining for a 4-3 victory.

In the Championship, Forres Thistle and Buchanhaven Hearts fought out a scoreless draw to see both teams remain level on points in third in the table,

This week’s fixtures

TUESDAY

Quest Engineering Cup – Quarter final: Hermes v Glentanar (7.45pm)

SATURDAY

McBookie.com Premier League: Culter v Banchory St. Ternan, Hermes v Dyce, Stoneywood Parkvale v Montrose Roselea.

Championship: Banks O’Dee JFC v Fraserburgh United, Deveronside v Forres, Thistle, Glentanar v Rothie Rovers, Longside v Newmachar United, Lossiemouth United v Cruden Bay, Sunnybank v Islavale.

McLeman Cup – First round: Dufftown v Stonehaven.

Quarter-final: Bridge of Don Thistle v East End, Maud v Nairn St. Ninian.

Elginshire Cup – First round: Buchanhaven Hearts v Aberdeen University (2pm).