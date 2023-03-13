Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St Ninian in thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Junior football: Only two games survive cold snap as Montrose Roselea edge Nairn St Ninian in thriller

By Reporter
March 13, 2023
The wintry weather has impacted fixtures once again.
Only two games survived the recent winter weather adding to the already considerable backlog of matches requiring to be rescheduled.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Montrose Roselea took full advantage, making it four wins on the bounce and moving up to fifth in the table with a remarkable second half turnaround at Showfield against Nairn St. Ninian.

In what was certainly a game of two halves, Charlie Fonweban gave the hosts the early lead and when Robert Macdonald and Fonweban, late in the half, made it three, the home side went in at the break in a very comfortable position.

Dylan Griggs began the fight back, scoring in the 49th and 52nd minutes, Jordan Reoch levelled matters ten minutes later before Keiran Thomson grabbed the winner with a couple of minutes remaining for a 4-3 victory.

In the Championship, Forres Thistle and Buchanhaven Hearts fought out a scoreless draw to see both teams remain level on points in third in the table,

This week’s fixtures

TUESDAY
Quest Engineering Cup – Quarter final: Hermes v Glentanar (7.45pm)

SATURDAY
McBookie.com Premier League: Culter v Banchory St. Ternan, Hermes v Dyce, Stoneywood Parkvale v Montrose Roselea.
Championship: Banks O’Dee JFC v Fraserburgh United, Deveronside v Forres,  Thistle, Glentanar v Rothie Rovers, Longside v Newmachar United, Lossiemouth United v Cruden Bay, Sunnybank v Islavale.

McLeman Cup – First round:  Dufftown v Stonehaven.
Quarter-final: Bridge of Don Thistle v East End, Maud v Nairn St. Ninian.

Elginshire Cup – First round: Buchanhaven Hearts v Aberdeen University (2pm).

