Junior football: Culter bid to add to trophy haul but Rothie Rovers out to cause an upset

It’s cup final Friday at Colony Park this evening when McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter look to add the North Regional Cup to the season’s haul.

The Crombie Park men have already won the Grill League Cup and reached this month’s McLeman Cup final.

Standing in their way are Championship side Rothie Rovers who, on their day, are more than capable of producing an upset. Kick off in Inverurie is at 7pm.

In the Premier League on Saturday, Bridge of Don Thistle welcome neighbours East End to Aberdeen Sports Village, Dufftown travel to Banchory St Ternan and Stonehaven face Colony Park at Glenury Park.

Sunnybank can clinch the Championship title with victory over Buchanhaven Hearts at Heathryfold although the visitors, themselves chasing promotion and currently sitting sixth, will not make it easy.

At College Park, victory for Fraserburgh United against New Elgin will see them confirmed as securing one of the five top flight spots up for grabs while Newmachar United could also go up if they beat Glentanar at home and Forres Thistle lose at improving Lossiemouth United.

Aberdeen University host Deveronside and Longside are at Islavale with all matches getting under way at 2pm.