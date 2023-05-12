Culter FC hope to complete quadruple with McLeman Cup success

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having already secured the McBookie.com Premier League title, the Grill League Cup and the North Regional Cup this season, Culter aim to add the McLeman Cup to their haul tonight.

Standing in their way are Stonehaven, who knocked them out of the Scottish Junior Cup, in this evening’s final at Spain Park which kicks off at 8pm.

In tomorrow’s matches, Newmachar United require a point for promotion from the Championship when they entertain fourth-place Forres Thistle, themselves still in contention to go up, at Charlie Gordon Park.

Elsewhere, champions Sunnybank host Deveronside, Lossiemouth United travel to Rothie Rovers, Aberdeen University meet Buchanhaven Hearts at the Hillhead Centre, and Banks o’ Dee JFC welcome New Elgin.

In the last four of the Elginshire Cup, Islavale face Fraserburgh United at Simpson Park with the winners meeting Banks O’Dee JFC in the final. All matches get under way at 2pm.