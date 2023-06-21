People power is way forward for Inverness firm Dynam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People power is way forward for Inverness firm Dynam

Co-founders hand over control of business to its 16 employees.

By Keith Findlay
Dynam joint managing director Eleanor Neilson.
Dynam joint managing director Eleanor Neilson. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Creative agency Dynam has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s 16-strong workforce across offices in Inverness and Glasgow will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

Dynam was launched by Eleanor Neilson and Karen Green in the Highland capital more than 20 years ago,

Ms Neilson, who shares the title of managing director with Ms Green, said: “Karen and I have been considering the future of Dynam for a while. This is a great business doing fantastic work for a wide range of clients, both national and international.

“There’s every sign we’re only going to build on that success.

‘Brilliant’ team

“That is largely down to the brilliant team we have, many of whom have been with us long-term.”

The former Inverness Chamber of Commerce president added: “We chose the employee ownership route because we believe it embodies the culture of the agency and will strengthen team continuity, making everyone feel increasingly committed to and engaged with the success of the business going forward.”

Ms Green said: “We did consider a sale to a third party but rejected that very quickly.

“It would, undoubtedly, have disrupted the way we work and may have jeopardised our culture and, importantly, the employment of our people.”

Some of the team at creative agency Dynam.
Some of the team at creative agency Dynam. Image: Ross Creative Communications

Ms Neilson and Ms Green are transferring their shares in the business to an employee ownership (EO) trust. The pair will still manage day-to-day operations but the rest of the team will influence key decisions.

We did consider a sale to a third party but rejected that very quickly.”

Karen Green, joint managing director, Dynam

Senior account director Fiona Patience said: “This is an exciting new era. Day to do day, things will continue as normal. However, long term, the EO model lets the team benefit from the company’s continued success and gives everyone a say in the future direction of the company.

“We expect the company to continue to grow and flourish going forward, building on the work of Eleanor and Karen in the last 20 years.”

Firm works with businesses ranging from salmon farmers to Nature Scot

Dynam’s team comprises brand, marketing, design, and web specialists.

The company’s diverse clients include salmon farming giant Mowi, global recruitment group Orion, Nature Scot, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and Orkney Harbours.

EO expert Carole Leslie, of Ownership Associates UK, said: “Dynam is exactly the type of business we are seeing increasingly move towards the EO model.

“They are successful, with a strong, loyal, core team in place, and have a reputation for being a great employer – with choosing to set up an EOT further evidence of that.”

EO firms around the UK have more than doubled in number since 202o.

Benefits are said to include increased innovation and productivity, as well as better staff retention.

