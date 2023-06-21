People power is way forward for Inverness firm Dynam

Creative agency Dynam has joined the growing ranks of employee-owned firms.

The company’s 16-strong workforce across offices in Inverness and Glasgow will, as a result, play a bigger role in deciding its future direction.

Dynam was launched by Eleanor Neilson and Karen Green in the Highland capital more than 20 years ago,

Ms Neilson, who shares the title of managing director with Ms Green, said: “Karen and I have been considering the future of Dynam for a while. This is a great business doing fantastic work for a wide range of clients, both national and international.

“There’s every sign we’re only going to build on that success.

‘Brilliant’ team

“That is largely down to the brilliant team we have, many of whom have been with us long-term.”

The former Inverness Chamber of Commerce president added: “We chose the employee ownership route because we believe it embodies the culture of the agency and will strengthen team continuity, making everyone feel increasingly committed to and engaged with the success of the business going forward.”

Ms Green said: “We did consider a sale to a third party but rejected that very quickly.

“It would, undoubtedly, have disrupted the way we work and may have jeopardised our culture and, importantly, the employment of our people.”

Ms Neilson and Ms Green are transferring their shares in the business to an employee ownership (EO) trust. The pair will still manage day-to-day operations but the rest of the team will influence key decisions.

Senior account director Fiona Patience said: “This is an exciting new era. Day to do day, things will continue as normal. However, long term, the EO model lets the team benefit from the company’s continued success and gives everyone a say in the future direction of the company.

“We expect the company to continue to grow and flourish going forward, building on the work of Eleanor and Karen in the last 20 years.”

Firm works with businesses ranging from salmon farmers to Nature Scot

Dynam’s team comprises brand, marketing, design, and web specialists.

The company’s diverse clients include salmon farming giant Mowi, global recruitment group Orion, Nature Scot, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and Orkney Harbours.

EO expert Carole Leslie, of Ownership Associates UK, said: “Dynam is exactly the type of business we are seeing increasingly move towards the EO model.

“They are successful, with a strong, loyal, core team in place, and have a reputation for being a great employer – with choosing to set up an EOT further evidence of that.”

EO firms around the UK have more than doubled in number since 202o.

Benefits are said to include increased innovation and productivity, as well as better staff retention.