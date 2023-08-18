North Region Junior football: Steve Watson feels ‘additional pressure’ after taking charge of Hermes

Hermes entertain East End at Lochside Park in the McBookie.com Premier League on Saturday – with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing results in midweek.

Hermes manager Steve Watson, who watched his team go down 3-2 at Rothie Rovers, knows there has to be an improvement, saying: “We lost two late goals due to slackness defensively, but it’s still early days and we’ll get it sorted.”

Watson is also getting used to being the man in charge after Neil Dawson stepped down at the end of last season, ending a 14-year stint with the club.

The new boss added: “Even though I had a couple of years working alongside Neil, it’s a little different when the buck stops with you.

“But I’m enjoying it, although there’s no doubt there’s that additional pressure.

“I also have the support of Ryan Nash and Brian Morrison who are a great assistance to me.

“East End will be tough.

“I’ve a lot of time for (manager) Stuart Whicher as, when he arrived, he had to rebuild the club almost from scratch.

“It’ll be a very difficult match, but we’re at home and it’s important for us to get back to winning ways.”

Cammy Milne and Jordan Reid remain out injured and Callum Innes is away, but Grant Mitchell is expected to return for Hermes.

In the opposite corner, Whicher, who saw End lose 2-0 at home to Stonehaven in midweek, is understandably not close to pressing the panic button.

He said: “It’s not been a great start, but we’ve had so many injuries – and to big players for us, too.

“We only had 13 for Tuesday’s game and Hermes away is a challenge.

“We’ve actually got a pretty daunting opening set of fixtures, but there’s a long way to go. It is what it is.

“For tomorrow’s game, we hope to have Clark Sharp and Scott Kerr back, but Ross Chouman and Ryan Corthalls both picked up knocks in midweek and are major doubts.

“We signed eight new players over the summer and we’re very much going through a bedding in process – but the high level of injuries we’re sustaining most definitely don’t help the situation.”

Meanwhile, something has to give at Glenury Park where Stonehaven and early leaders Sunnybank meet, with both protecting a 100% record, while champions Culter welcome Nairn St. Ninian to Crombie Park.

Stoneywood Parkvale travel to Ian Mair Park to face Dyce, and, at The Meadows, Ellon United host Newmachar United, while Colony Park have home advantage against Fraserburgh United.

Bridge of Don Thistle go to Pleasure Park to meet Maud and Rothie Rovers are at home to Buchanhaven Hearts.

In the Championship, Spain Park is the venue for Banks o’ Dee JFC against Forres Thistle, while Deveronside and Longside, the other two sides with two wins in two matches, are at home to Burghead Thistle and New Elgin, respectively.

Islavale visit Milton Park to face Banchory St. Ternan, Dufftown play Glentanar at Westburn Park, Cruden Bay go to Hall Russell United, and it is Lossiemouth United versus Whitehills.

All matches get under way at 2pm.