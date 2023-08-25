North Region Junior football: Bosses’ thoughts as Rothie Rovers and Bridge of Don Thistle to meet in Grill League Cup last-eight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Region Junior football: Bosses’ thoughts as Rothie Rovers and Bridge of Don Thistle to meet in Grill League Cup last-eight

All four quarter-final ties takes place on Saturday.

Ryan Cryle By Reporter
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns.
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Image: DC Thomson/Darrell Benns.

The quarter-finals of the Grill League Cup take place on Saturday – with the only all-Premier League encounter pitting Rothie Rovers against Bridge of Don Thistle at Rothienorman.

Rovers boss Kevin Beaton is reasonably content with the start his squad has made to the campaign, saying: “It’s early days, but our aim was to progress from the group stages of the league cup and we’ve achieved that.

“We’ve had a really tough start to the league and picked up four points and, if I’m honest, I’m slightly disappointed.

“We had a great win at Hermes and then lost a couple of goals in stoppage time when 2-0 up. The highs and lows of football!

“Although we lost 3-2, we gave Culter a wee scare in midweek, but we’re looking to keep improving.

“Thistle have made a great start to their season, they’ve a lot of experienced players and a very experienced manager in Lewis Muirhead, and it’ll be a hard game, but we’re the home team, it’s a quarter final and this is the kind of game you want to be involved in.

“We have a few lads missing tomorrow and we’ll still be putting a strong team on the park and the lads who come in know that a good performance will see them retain the jersey for the next match.

“We’ve a wee break from the league with three cup games in succession and we’d like a few cup runs.”

With a 100% record in both league and cup competitions to date, Jags manager  Muirhead is understandably pleased with the way things have gone so far, saying: “There are areas, such as shape and personnel, where there remains much to do and where we have to improve.

Lewis Muirhead, left. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“Around eight boys have left from last season and we’ve taken the same number in who are a good age and are the future for us to work with, but we are very much a work in progress.

“We changed the whole summer process, where, for the past three seasons, we enjoyed a great pre-season but didn’t take it into August.

“This time round we did it differently and spent some time analysing individual players and psychologically, instead of them thinking ‘we’ve arrived’ when the competitive action starts, we took a different approach.

“We signed Craig Mackie from East End and he’ll give us something different upfront once he recovers from injury, but, as far as tomorrow is concerned, I genuinely believe Rothie will be favourites on their own patch – but we’ll do our best on the day with the 11 we have on the park.

“So far this season, with the depth of squad we have, they’ve found a way.”

The winners of the Rothie v Bridge on Don clash will face either Dyce or Islavale, who meet at Ian Mair Park, while at Crombie Park, trophy holders and favourites Culter entertain Longside.

The Glenury Park encounter between Stonehaven and Burghead Thistle completes the last-eight line-up.

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Sunnybank have the chance to open up a four-point advantage at the top of the table when Ellon United visit Heathryfold, while, at the other end of the table, East End will be desperate to pick their first points at Maud, as will Nairn St. Ninian, who welcome Hermes.

It should be a tight match at Raemoss Park where Buchanhaven Hearts host Newmachar United, while Stoneywood Parkvale’s trip to College Park to face Fraserburgh United is another which is tight to call.

In the Championship, Deveronside and Banks o’ Dee JFC are the only sides with maximum points after four games and both are on the road tomorrow, with the latter at Cruden Bay and the Banff outfit facing a tough task at much-improved Lossiemouth United.

At Westburn Park, Dufftown are at home to New Elgin, Glentanar make the trip to Banchory St. Ternan, and Hall Russell United have home advantage against Whitehills.

All matches get underway at 2pm.

