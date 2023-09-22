Junior football: Derby day as Fraserburgh United host Buchanhaven Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Derby day as Fraserburgh United host Buchanhaven Hearts

Broch boss Russell McBride says the match will be decided by 'who wants it more' on the day.

By Dave Macdermid
Fraserburgh United JFC's new strips are sponsored by Dennis Gordon Electrical. Image supplied by Fraserburgh United JFC.
Fraserburgh United JFC's new strips are sponsored by Dennis Gordon Electrical. Image supplied by Fraserburgh United JFC.

Fraserburgh United welcome neighbours Buchanhaven Hearts in the McBookie.com Premier League tomorrow with just two points separating the two promoted sides.

The visitors sit in eighth spot, one place above United but Broch manager Russell McBride is happy with the way the season has gone so far.

He said: “The boys have done well as it’s a big step up for them.

“The way the fixtures have gone, we’ve already played three of the top sides.

“We did well against Bridge of Don, got a point against Dyce and, although we were beaten 5-1 by Hermes, we were five down at the break, so we won the second half.

“It’s big learning curve for the boys and tomorrow’s derby with Buchanhaven will be good.

“I’ve played in plenty of derbies and I’ve always enjoyed them although tactics can go out of the window in these games.

“We shaded it against Hearts last season but it’s down to who wants it more and winning personal battles.

“We’ve a few offshore and a couple of injuries but that’s normal and it gives others the opportunity to show what they can do.”

Not too much between the sides

Hearts boss Bob Buchan is also reasonably satisfied with the start his side has made to the campaign.

He said: “We’ve not been too bad but we’re not getting carried away, it’s still early days and we just need to keep our heads down the same as we did last season.

“There’s certainly more intensity that there was in the Championship.

“We often suffer derby defeats, I’m not sure if it’s something in our DNA but we played United four times last season and they won three.

“That said, I believe there’s a mutual respect between the teams.

“Last season when we needed to win to confirm promotion, Russell was the first person to message me saying he wanted us to go up as he liked the derbies.

“It should be a good game and I don’t think there’s too much between the sides.”

Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final

Dislocated shoulders have ruled out both Callum Watson, last season’s player of the year, and on-loan Keith player Callum Robb.

Leaders Hermes host Maud

At Lochside Park, Hermes have the chance to consolidate their position at the top of the table when Maud visit while it should be an interesting encounter at Ian Mair Park where victory for Dyce would see them overtake Culter and go to within a point of opponents Sunnybank, who currently sit second.

Stonehaven and Ellon United, who share the ten point mark with Dyce, face up at Glenury Park and Bridge of Don Thistle, still with a 100% record, host Newmachar United at Aberdeen Sports Village.

East End travel to Colony Park, while in Rothienorman, Rothie Rovers welcome a Nairn St Ninian outfit still looking for their opening league win of the campaign.

In the Championship, Banks o’ Dee JFC’s clash with Whitehills has been postponed, with the Spain Park side five points clear at the head of the table, while challengers Longside are at home to Lossiemouth United, Banchory St Ternan face New Elgin at Milton Park with Deveronside on their travels at Hall Russell United.

In the other matches, Dufftown host Burghead Thistle, Cruden Bay are at Forres Thistle and Glentanar meet Islavale at Woodside.

All games kick off at 2pm.

