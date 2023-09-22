Junior football: Derby day as Fraserburgh United host Buchanhaven Hearts

Fraserburgh United welcome neighbours Buchanhaven Hearts in the McBookie.com Premier League tomorrow with just two points separating the two promoted sides.

The visitors sit in eighth spot, one place above United but Broch manager Russell McBride is happy with the way the season has gone so far.

He said: “The boys have done well as it’s a big step up for them.

“The way the fixtures have gone, we’ve already played three of the top sides.

“We did well against Bridge of Don, got a point against Dyce and, although we were beaten 5-1 by Hermes, we were five down at the break, so we won the second half.

“It’s big learning curve for the boys and tomorrow’s derby with Buchanhaven will be good.

“I’ve played in plenty of derbies and I’ve always enjoyed them although tactics can go out of the window in these games.

“We shaded it against Hearts last season but it’s down to who wants it more and winning personal battles.

“We’ve a few offshore and a couple of injuries but that’s normal and it gives others the opportunity to show what they can do.”

Not too much between the sides

Hearts boss Bob Buchan is also reasonably satisfied with the start his side has made to the campaign.

He said: “We’ve not been too bad but we’re not getting carried away, it’s still early days and we just need to keep our heads down the same as we did last season.

“There’s certainly more intensity that there was in the Championship.

“We often suffer derby defeats, I’m not sure if it’s something in our DNA but we played United four times last season and they won three.

“That said, I believe there’s a mutual respect between the teams.

“Last season when we needed to win to confirm promotion, Russell was the first person to message me saying he wanted us to go up as he liked the derbies.

“It should be a good game and I don’t think there’s too much between the sides.”

Dislocated shoulders have ruled out both Callum Watson, last season’s player of the year, and on-loan Keith player Callum Robb.

Leaders Hermes host Maud

At Lochside Park, Hermes have the chance to consolidate their position at the top of the table when Maud visit while it should be an interesting encounter at Ian Mair Park where victory for Dyce would see them overtake Culter and go to within a point of opponents Sunnybank, who currently sit second.

Stonehaven and Ellon United, who share the ten point mark with Dyce, face up at Glenury Park and Bridge of Don Thistle, still with a 100% record, host Newmachar United at Aberdeen Sports Village.

East End travel to Colony Park, while in Rothienorman, Rothie Rovers welcome a Nairn St Ninian outfit still looking for their opening league win of the campaign.

In the Championship, Banks o’ Dee JFC’s clash with Whitehills has been postponed, with the Spain Park side five points clear at the head of the table, while challengers Longside are at home to Lossiemouth United, Banchory St Ternan face New Elgin at Milton Park with Deveronside on their travels at Hall Russell United.

In the other matches, Dufftown host Burghead Thistle, Cruden Bay are at Forres Thistle and Glentanar meet Islavale at Woodside.

All games kick off at 2pm.