Junior football: Newmachar United impress against Bridge of Don Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Newmachar United impress against Bridge of Don Thistle

United boss Ewan Robb was pleased to see his side chalk up an encouraging win.

By Danny Law
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.
Newmachar United boss Ewan Robb.

Newmachar United pulled off a surprise McBookie.com Premier League victory on Saturday when they won 2-1 away to a Bridge of Don Thistle side that had won all of their competitive outings to date this season.

Lewis Robertson, direct from a corner, and a Ryan Whelan penalty did the damage while Kyle Gauld fired what was a consolation for the Jags.

United manager Ewan Robb admitted he had a good feeling in the build up to the game.

He said: “It wasn’t entirely a surprise as I knew we had that in us and I felt training had been excellent in the week before the game.

“We just clicked on the day and on another day, Thistle could have possibly scored four or five but they didn’t.

“We had a great pre-season and then defeated Hermes in our opener but then faltered at Maud and took quite a few games to recover.

“I think we had a false confidence and it’s a learning curve for the young squad, as it is for myself.”

With the Grill League Cup final taking place at Newmachar on Sunday, Saturday’s match at home to Dyce has been switched to Friday evening at Ian Mair Park and Ewan is expecting another test for his squad.

He added: “It’ll be another good experience and something a wee bit different. We’ll have to set up differently as Dyce will pose a different challenge to Bridge of Don but if we maintain the work rate we displayed on Saturday, we’ll be OK.”

Goals from Liam Norris, Aaron Miller and Mantas Cepulis saw Fraserburgh United come out on top in their derby match against Buchanhaven Hearts with a 3-0 win.

Broch boss Russell McBride said: “It was a fairly even first half but we were the better team in the second and scored three absolutely brilliant goals.

“I also have to give Blair Tait a mention as he was unbelievable with point blank saves, he was also hurt on more than one occasion but he just dusted himself down and got on with it. In fact both keepers were in good form.

“We go to Nairn St Ninian at the weekend having lost 3-1 there in the cup recently.

“The goals we lost were all mistakes so if we cut them out, hopefully it’ll be a different outcome this time.”

Hermes consolidated top position in the table with a 3-1 Lochside Park victory against Maud in which Luke Barbour, Joe Burr and Connor McKenzie scored for the hosts and Jake McDonald on target for the Pleasure Park outfit.

Dyce moved to within a point of second placed Sunnybank after trailing twice against the Heathryfold side at Ian Mair Park. Adam Reid twice put Bank in front but strikes from Craig Mackie, Gavin Byars and Dan Agnew secured the points for Alfie Youngson’s men.

In a high scoring, topsy-turvy Glenury Park encounter, Ellon United recovered from 4-2 down to snatch it at the death from Stonehaven.

Caie McDonald opened the scoring for Hive but efforts from Fraser Thomson and Callum Tremaine saw United go in at the break 2-1 in front.

Early second half counters from Nicky Gordon, Ronan Masson and Rob Armstrong looked to have turned the game round but a James Bain brace and a Ben Milne strike edged it for the visitors by the odd goal in nine.

Stuart Hodge (2) and Murray Thomson were the Rothie Rovers marksmen in the 3-0 home success against bottom club Nairn St Ninian, who had Marc Macdonald red carded and Colony Park defeated East End 2-1 in Inverurie.

In the Championship, Callum Clark’s effort for Lossiemouth United wasn’t enough to prevent Longside from running out 2-1 victors at Davidson Park and fellow challengers Banchory St Ternan were too strong for New Elgin at Milton Park, winning 4-1.

Kelvin Mackenzie’s early penalty gave Burghead Thistle the lead at Dufftown only for Kris Duncan to level late on. However the Jags were not done and Ryan MacBean grabbed the winner in stoppage time.

Ricky Wardrop’s double saw Forres Thistle account for Cruden Bay while Islavale’s Ricky Henderson also hit two as Islavale triumphed 3-0 at Glentanar with Brodie Christie also on the scoresheet.

Hall Russell United went down 4-1 at home to Deveronside with Owen Christie’s hat-trick and a single from Vinnie Ingleby making the difference.

Results

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bridge of Don Thistle 1-2 Newmachar United, Colony Park 2-1 East End, Dyce 3-2 Sunnybank, Fraserburgh United 3-0 Buchanhaven Hearts, Hermes 3-1 Maud, Rothie Rovers 3-0 Nairn St Ninian, Stonehaven 4-5 Ellon United.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan 4-1 New Elgin, Dufftown 1-2 Burghead Thistle, Forres Thistle 2-0 Cruden Bay, Glentanar 0-3 Islavale, Hall Russell United 1-4 Deveronside, Longside 2-1 Lossiemouth United.

More from Scottish Football

Post Thumbnail
League leaders Invergordon made to work for win away to Orkney
Scotland's Rachel McLauchlan battles with England's Ella Toone at the Stadium of Light.
Scotland Women proved they can compete with top nations, says defender Rachel McLauchlan
Scotland's Christy Grimshaw battles with England's Lauren Hemp in the Nations League match.
Scotland Women encouraged by performance against England despite defeat, says Christy Grimshaw
Kirsty Hanson, number 10, celebrates after scoring for Scotland in a Nations League match against England.
Scotland Women battle but fall to 2-1 defeat to England in Nations League opener
Rachel Corsie battles with England's Fran Kirby at the 2019 World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women embrace underdog role as pressure on England for Nations League…
New Thurso manager Scott Davidson. Images: James Gunn Photography
North Caledonian League: Fresh start for Thurso as now-solo boss issues challenge to his…
Fraserburgh United JFC's new strips are sponsored by Dennis Gordon Electrical. Image supplied by Fraserburgh United JFC.
Junior football: Derby day as Fraserburgh United host Buchanhaven Hearts
Culter celebrating winning the Grill League Cup final. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final
Fort William's Ayman Bouzerai stretches for the ball. Image: Iain Ferguson
Invergordon move top of North Caledonian League thanks to remarkable comeback against Fort William
Steve Clarke at the side of the pitch for Scotland during the Euros 2024 qualifiers
Richard Gordon: Scotland look sure bets for Euro 2024 now after main priority of…