Junior football: Newmachar United impress against Bridge of Don Thistle

Newmachar United pulled off a surprise McBookie.com Premier League victory on Saturday when they won 2-1 away to a Bridge of Don Thistle side that had won all of their competitive outings to date this season.

Lewis Robertson, direct from a corner, and a Ryan Whelan penalty did the damage while Kyle Gauld fired what was a consolation for the Jags.

United manager Ewan Robb admitted he had a good feeling in the build up to the game.

He said: “It wasn’t entirely a surprise as I knew we had that in us and I felt training had been excellent in the week before the game.

“We just clicked on the day and on another day, Thistle could have possibly scored four or five but they didn’t.

“We had a great pre-season and then defeated Hermes in our opener but then faltered at Maud and took quite a few games to recover.

“I think we had a false confidence and it’s a learning curve for the young squad, as it is for myself.”

With the Grill League Cup final taking place at Newmachar on Sunday, Saturday’s match at home to Dyce has been switched to Friday evening at Ian Mair Park and Ewan is expecting another test for his squad.

He added: “It’ll be another good experience and something a wee bit different. We’ll have to set up differently as Dyce will pose a different challenge to Bridge of Don but if we maintain the work rate we displayed on Saturday, we’ll be OK.”

Goals from Liam Norris, Aaron Miller and Mantas Cepulis saw Fraserburgh United come out on top in their derby match against Buchanhaven Hearts with a 3-0 win.

Broch boss Russell McBride said: “It was a fairly even first half but we were the better team in the second and scored three absolutely brilliant goals.

“I also have to give Blair Tait a mention as he was unbelievable with point blank saves, he was also hurt on more than one occasion but he just dusted himself down and got on with it. In fact both keepers were in good form.

“We go to Nairn St Ninian at the weekend having lost 3-1 there in the cup recently.

“The goals we lost were all mistakes so if we cut them out, hopefully it’ll be a different outcome this time.”

Hermes consolidated top position in the table with a 3-1 Lochside Park victory against Maud in which Luke Barbour, Joe Burr and Connor McKenzie scored for the hosts and Jake McDonald on target for the Pleasure Park outfit.

Dyce moved to within a point of second placed Sunnybank after trailing twice against the Heathryfold side at Ian Mair Park. Adam Reid twice put Bank in front but strikes from Craig Mackie, Gavin Byars and Dan Agnew secured the points for Alfie Youngson’s men.

In a high scoring, topsy-turvy Glenury Park encounter, Ellon United recovered from 4-2 down to snatch it at the death from Stonehaven.

Caie McDonald opened the scoring for Hive but efforts from Fraser Thomson and Callum Tremaine saw United go in at the break 2-1 in front.

Early second half counters from Nicky Gordon, Ronan Masson and Rob Armstrong looked to have turned the game round but a James Bain brace and a Ben Milne strike edged it for the visitors by the odd goal in nine.

Stuart Hodge (2) and Murray Thomson were the Rothie Rovers marksmen in the 3-0 home success against bottom club Nairn St Ninian, who had Marc Macdonald red carded and Colony Park defeated East End 2-1 in Inverurie.

In the Championship, Callum Clark’s effort for Lossiemouth United wasn’t enough to prevent Longside from running out 2-1 victors at Davidson Park and fellow challengers Banchory St Ternan were too strong for New Elgin at Milton Park, winning 4-1.

Kelvin Mackenzie’s early penalty gave Burghead Thistle the lead at Dufftown only for Kris Duncan to level late on. However the Jags were not done and Ryan MacBean grabbed the winner in stoppage time.

Ricky Wardrop’s double saw Forres Thistle account for Cruden Bay while Islavale’s Ricky Henderson also hit two as Islavale triumphed 3-0 at Glentanar with Brodie Christie also on the scoresheet.

Hall Russell United went down 4-1 at home to Deveronside with Owen Christie’s hat-trick and a single from Vinnie Ingleby making the difference.

Results

PREMIER LEAGUE: Bridge of Don Thistle 1-2 Newmachar United, Colony Park 2-1 East End, Dyce 3-2 Sunnybank, Fraserburgh United 3-0 Buchanhaven Hearts, Hermes 3-1 Maud, Rothie Rovers 3-0 Nairn St Ninian, Stonehaven 4-5 Ellon United.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Banchory St. Ternan 4-1 New Elgin, Dufftown 1-2 Burghead Thistle, Forres Thistle 2-0 Cruden Bay, Glentanar 0-3 Islavale, Hall Russell United 1-4 Deveronside, Longside 2-1 Lossiemouth United.