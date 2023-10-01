Culter defend Grill League Cup with penalty shootout victory against Bridge of Don Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Culter defend Grill League Cup with penalty shootout victory against Bridge of Don Thistle

The cup final at Newmachar was decided by penalties after the match finished 2-2.

By Dave Macdermid
Culter celebrate winning the Grill League Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Culter retained the Grill League Cup after being taken to penalties by Bridge of Don Thistle in an entertaining final at Charlie Gordon Park in Newmachar.

The game finished 2-2 but Culter held their nerve to triumph 5-3 on spot-kicks.

The holders were dealt an early blow when Jack Henderson limped off following a challenge with Thistle’s Ryan Begg but it was Culter who went in front after a quarter of an hour when a long Callum Dunbar throw-in was cleared only as far as Ross Clark, who hammered home an excellent strike.

Six minutes later, the Crombie Park side doubled their advantage after Kyle Gauld fouled substitute Craig MacAskill, last season’s top scorer Cammy Fraser making no mistake from 12 yards.

Shortly before the break a great save from Ross Salmon from a Clark strike kept Thistle in the game as the holders went for number three.

The influential Ryan Smart, who took a knock in the first half, failed to appear for the second and then full back Jay Cheyne became the third Culter player to pick up an injury and it was a completely different Bridge of Don after the break.

It was Thistle who were creating the chances and just before the hour mark, Chris Hay’s cross was met by substitute Brett Findlay to pull one back and then a minute later a Begg cross was turned into his own net by Ben McGregor as he tried to clear.

For the remainder of the half, it was Thistle looking the likelier to grab the winner with Liam Burnett’s shot cleared off the line almost doing exactly that.

There was no further goal action and, in the resultant penalty shoot out Richie Petrie, Fraser, Elliot Duff, Dunbar and Smart all converted for Culter while Hay, Burnett and Harris Clubb did likewise for the Jags but Begg saw his effort crash off the post.

Culter assistant manager Craig Stephenson said: “At half time we said to the lads the next goal was going to be really important and when they get it the momentum changes in the game.

“To be honest, we didn’t deal with that momentum change, we struggled to get a grip of the ball and Ryan Smart coming off was a problem for us.

“We lost our physical edge up there which I thought we had done really well in the first half.

“Credit to Bridge of Don, they came out second half and made it a game when some teams would have buckled and it was tough.

“But, at the end of the day, this team always finds a way, we’ve got character and we know how to win games and that shows the mentality of the squad.

“Jack took a bad one early on with his ankle and it was disappointing for him but hopefully he, along with the other who went off, will be fit for Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup tie against Craigmark Burtonians at Crombie Park.”

Agnew and Byars on target for Dyce

The opening Friday evening match of the season saw Dyce take the McBookie.com Premier League points at home to Newmachar United where a first half Dan Agnew penalty and a Gavin Byars strike after the break secured the points.

Leaders Hermes had to recover from a two goal deficit at Heathryfold to share the points with Sunnybank. Adam Reid scored twice for the hosts with Dom Rae and Luke Barbour responding.

Strikes from Jamie McKinnon and Stuart Hodge gave Rothie Rovers a 2-1 win at East End while Maud defeated Ellon United 3-2 with efforts from Kyle Buxton, Callum Kelly and Mark Stainton and Colony Park triumphed 3-1 at Stoneywood Parkvale, the scorers Taylor Mason (2) and Scott Spark.

Nairn St Ninian and Fraserburgh United shared six goals with Jake West hitting a treble for the visitors and Nathan Grant, Rory Williamson and Sean McWilliams on target for Saints.

Adam Cross opened the scoring for Buchanhaven Hearts at Raemoss Park before Harry Ingram equalised for Stonehaven to secure a share of the spoils.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee’s 100% record continued at Spain Park with Robbie Campbell and Scott Milne scoring against Burghead Thistle while Deveronside won 5-2 at home against Dufftown thanks to an Owen Christie treble and a Grant Noble brace.

Goals from Ricky Henderson, Stuart Thomson and James Stables helped Islavale to a 3-1 success against Longside while Jay Neil (2) and Billy Swan were the Hall Russell United goal heroes in the victory at Lossiemouth United.

New Elgin and Forres Thistle drew 2-2 with Craig Sim and Aidan Mackenzie scoring for Elgin and Neil Moir and Ricky Wardrop replying while Glentanar hit eight without reply at Cruden Bay and Banchory St. Ternan were 4-1 victors at Whitehills.

