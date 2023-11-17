North Region Junior football: Culter boss accepts recent ‘dip’ after ‘unbelievable period of success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Culter boss accepts recent ‘dip’ after ‘unbelievable period of success’

The McBookie Premier League champions are three games without a win ahead of this Saturday's visit to Sunnybank.

By Reporter
The Culter management team celebrating winning the league last season. From left to right: first-team coach Ian Finnie, manager Lee Youngson, assistant manager Craig Stephenson and first-team coach James Milne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Culter management team celebrating winning the league last season. From left to right: first-team coach Ian Finnie, manager Lee Youngson, assistant manager Craig Stephenson and first-team coach James Milne. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

There’s a mix of North Region Juniors league and cup action this weekend – with McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter travelling to Heathryfold to face an in-form Sunnybank.

Culter manager Lee Youngson seeking to return to winning ways on Saturday, and said: “We’re looking forward to the game.

“We know how tough it will be playing at Heathryfold. Sunnybank have started the season well and have already took points from most teams this season, especially when playing at home.

“We’ve not won in the last three, which is unusual territory for us, but we won’t get too down about that.

“It’s been an unbelievable period of success for the players – a dip at some point was inevitable.

“But it won’t last long if we keep applying ourselves like we’ve done in the last two games.

“We’ve added some fresh faces to the group to support the injuries we’ve got. This will freshen things up and add new energy to the group, so hopefully we see that tomorrow with a performance and result to match.”

Culter FC. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Home boss Paul Leahy is also expecting a tricky afternoon, saying: “They’ve been doing really well in recent times and Lee’s done a great job.

“It’s probably the ultimate challenge for us – but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“They’ll bring a good support and we’re hoping for a good crowd for what I think will be an excellent spectacle featuring two teams who like to play good football.

“Scott Burnett is offshore, Cieran Bloomer has returned to Culter – which is a loss – and Arran Paterson has had an operation on his hand. But Ewan Reid is back training after missing months due to a hernia problem.”

The region’s two surviving Scottish Junior Cup clubs, Stonehaven and Rothie Rovers, meet at Glenury Park on Premier League duty – in what should be a close encounter.

Pacesetters Hermes will be desperate to put their Scottish Cup mauling by Hurlford behind them when they travel to a Buchanhaven Hearts side boasting an excellent home record.

At Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United host Nairn St. Ninian, Maud welcome  Stoneywood Parkvale to Pleasure Park, and Colony Park make the trip to Aberdeen Sports Village to meet Bridge of Don Thistle.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC can move nine points clear when Glentanar visit Spain Park on Friday evening, with an 8pm start.

Meanwhile, challengers Burghead Thistle are at Whitehills on Saturday, and Forres Thistle entertain Hall Russell United.

Bottom-markers Cruden Bay are at home to Lossiemouth United and, at Milton Park, it’s Banchory St. Ternan versus Dufftown.

There’s also trio of Quest Engineering Cup opening round matches, with East End facing Dyce at New Advocates Park – in what should be a close tussle – while Longside travel to Islavale and New Elgin host Deveronside.

All of Saturday’s North Region Junior matches kick off at 1.30pm.

More from Scottish Football

Scotland's Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 during the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifier in Georgia on Thursday. Image: SNS.
Scotland fan view: Goal in Georgia was down payment for ex-Aberdeen striker Lawrence Shankland's…
Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson battles with Nicola Docherty of Rangers.
Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers
Aberdeen's Steven McDonald, who has been a Tartan Army member for 20 years. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Tartan Army member Steven McDonald, of Aberdeen, reflects on his 20 years of Scotland…
Referee Nick Walsh checks the VAR monitor for a potential penalty.
Paul Chalk: VAR has ripped fun from Scottish football - Brendan Rodgers was right,…
Rothie Rovers manager Kevin Beaton. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rothie Rovers produce a stunning comeback win in the Scottish Junior Cup
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn
Rampant Halkirk United surge to first place in North Caledonian League
Alness United manager Robert Mitchell. Image: Alness United FC.
Alness United taking difficult fixture run in their stride
Hermes beat Stonehaven 2-0 to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table
Junior football: Hermes and Rothie Rovers face tough tasks in Scottish Junior Cup
East End FC manager Stuart Whicher. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Junior football: Stonehaven spoil Stuart Whicher's finale in north-east Scottish Junior Cup derby
Mark McKernie has been sacked as manager of Golspie Sutherland.
Golspie Sutherland sack manager Mark McKernie after 5-0 loss

Conversation