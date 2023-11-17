North Region Junior football: Culter boss accepts recent ‘dip’ after ‘unbelievable period of success’

There’s a mix of North Region Juniors league and cup action this weekend – with McBookie.com Premier League champions Culter travelling to Heathryfold to face an in-form Sunnybank.

Culter manager Lee Youngson seeking to return to winning ways on Saturday, and said: “We’re looking forward to the game.

“We know how tough it will be playing at Heathryfold. Sunnybank have started the season well and have already took points from most teams this season, especially when playing at home.

“We’ve not won in the last three, which is unusual territory for us, but we won’t get too down about that.

“It’s been an unbelievable period of success for the players – a dip at some point was inevitable.

“But it won’t last long if we keep applying ourselves like we’ve done in the last two games.

“We’ve added some fresh faces to the group to support the injuries we’ve got. This will freshen things up and add new energy to the group, so hopefully we see that tomorrow with a performance and result to match.”

Home boss Paul Leahy is also expecting a tricky afternoon, saying: “They’ve been doing really well in recent times and Lee’s done a great job.

“It’s probably the ultimate challenge for us – but it’s one we’re looking forward to.

“They’ll bring a good support and we’re hoping for a good crowd for what I think will be an excellent spectacle featuring two teams who like to play good football.

“Scott Burnett is offshore, Cieran Bloomer has returned to Culter – which is a loss – and Arran Paterson has had an operation on his hand. But Ewan Reid is back training after missing months due to a hernia problem.”

The region’s two surviving Scottish Junior Cup clubs, Stonehaven and Rothie Rovers, meet at Glenury Park on Premier League duty – in what should be a close encounter.

Pacesetters Hermes will be desperate to put their Scottish Cup mauling by Hurlford behind them when they travel to a Buchanhaven Hearts side boasting an excellent home record.

At Charlie Gordon Park, Newmachar United host Nairn St. Ninian, Maud welcome Stoneywood Parkvale to Pleasure Park, and Colony Park make the trip to Aberdeen Sports Village to meet Bridge of Don Thistle.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC can move nine points clear when Glentanar visit Spain Park on Friday evening, with an 8pm start.

Meanwhile, challengers Burghead Thistle are at Whitehills on Saturday, and Forres Thistle entertain Hall Russell United.

Bottom-markers Cruden Bay are at home to Lossiemouth United and, at Milton Park, it’s Banchory St. Ternan versus Dufftown.

There’s also trio of Quest Engineering Cup opening round matches, with East End facing Dyce at New Advocates Park – in what should be a close tussle – while Longside travel to Islavale and New Elgin host Deveronside.

All of Saturday’s North Region Junior matches kick off at 1.30pm.