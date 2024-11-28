Champion Street 1985-1990: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Champion Street 1985-1990: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

Did you play in Aberdeen's Champion Street kids' football tournament between 1985 and 1990? See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery!

Champion Street 1990 - The Provost Watt Albion team is in safe hands as the team's only female player Wendy Norrie holds on to the ball. The rest are (back, from left): Michael Murray, Robert Smith, Andrew Campbell, Michael Dunn, Shaun Angus and John Chambers. Front: Richard Smith, Darren Norrie, Paul Gray, Stephen Pratt, Barry Robb, Lee Mathieson, and Michael Boyd. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1990 - The Provost Watt Albion team is in safe hands as the team's only female player Wendy Norrie holds on to the ball. The rest are (back, from left): Michael Murray, Robert Smith, Andrew Campbell, Michael Dunn, Shaun Angus and John Chambers. Front: Richard Smith, Darren Norrie, Paul Gray, Stephen Pratt, Barry Robb, Lee Mathieson, and Michael Boyd. Image: DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

You can now take a look through our 1985-1990 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The archive images from 1973 to 1978 are already available here, while the pictures from 1979 to 1984 are here.

The new selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next batch – 1991-1996 – in the months ahead, which are already being processed by our DC Thomson Archives team.

Champion Street 1985

Champion Street 1985. Craigiebuckler Cosmos before a match at Hazlehead. Image: DC Thomson.
Ready for a tough Champion Street 1985 game against Abbotswell Aztecs, the Newmachar Colts squad line-up for a pre-match kickabout. From left to right are: D. Reid, K. Holmes, P. Herze, P. Rance, K. Mathieson, R. Walsh, I. Brown, K. Brown, D. Weaver, R. Auld, B. McBeith, G. Zimmerman, A. Baldwin, D. Gibb and G. Strachan. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Albury Allstars (left to right) Mark Leslie, Chris Knox, Mark Kemp, Gary Riddoch, Justin Leslie, Andrew Thomson, Trevor Riddoch, Grant Cooper, Robin Dick, Phil Boyce, Steven Smith, Craig Sutherland and Steven Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Craigton Chevron team get set for action. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Torry Terriers (back row) K. Robertson, P. Finlay, S. Hussain; (second row), C. Wahedally, J. Watson, C. Patterson; (third row), C. Mauchlin, C. Wright, G. Patterson, (front) P. Bruce, J. Back and W. Stephens. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Last-minute pep talk for the Torry Terriers from their manager Mr Bill Crooks. Image: DC Thomson.
Members of the Abbotswell Aztecs give their top goalscorer in the Champion Street competition, James Benzie, a lift before a game at Champion Street 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Greenbrae Giants – K. Dugan, R. Livingstone, G. Mair, M. Rothnie, D. Duncan, L. Kilminster, I. Leaper, S. Whyte, B. Stuart, C. Singer and P. Ross. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Out in force are the boys of Scotstown Hotspur, who took along plenty of reserves for their game against Northfield Accies. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Guest celebrity, Dons manager Alex Ferguson, takes over referee Neil Booth’s role as he tosses a 50p coin to start Champion Street watched by Seaton Thistle captain Mark Smith (left) and Mark Lester, captain of Albury All Stars. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Goal hero Alan Cruickshank, the Overton Wolves striker, had three good reasons for smiling, after his hat-trick in his team’s semi-final win over Westerton Wasps. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Showing off his skills for the photographer is Philip Brown (left) with some of his team mates from Mastrick Dynamos. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Middleton Park (left to right): Stephen Graham, Chris Graham, Paul Smith, David Smith, Thomas Wilson, Ryan Cromar, Keith McPherson, Craig Burrows, Steven Rogie, Mark Paterson, (front) goalkeeper Stephen Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Taking things easy before their match at Champion Street 1985 are the youngsters of Garthdee Gola. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Leading the way in this Westerton Wasps line-up 2qw top scorer Colin McDonald, with the grand total of 28 goals in just three games… Image: DC Thomson.
Milltimber Villa at Champion Street 1985 – Back row, left to right: R. Forbes, N. Mitchell, A. Joiner, A. Duthie, C. Noble, G. Strachan, S. Aberdein, (front) S. Noble, B. Noble, P. Reid, D. Gow and S. Bond. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1985. Ready to leap into Champion Street action were Woodcroft Wasps. Image: DC Thomson.

1986

Champion Street 1986. Northfield Cosmos eager for the kick off before their game against Langdykes Colts at Hazlehead. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Farburn Flyers were beaten 13-1, but all smiles were back row: Michael Burnett, Neil Strang, Keith Ross, Stephen Jerret, Keith Stephens, Michael Reid, Gary Milne, Craig Stephen, and Stewart Mitchell. Front: Bruce Lorimer, John Hampson, Graham Ross, Andrew Underwood, Paul Hampson and Scott Greig. Image: DC Thomson.
Langdykes Colts ready for action before a game at Champion Street 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Northfield Comos were flying high after a 6-1 win over Albury Allstars. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – The Altens United team at Hazlehead playing fields ahead of a match against Northfield Cosmos. From left: Lee Larkins, Bronson Larkins, Mark Farmary, Lewis Fowler, John Forbes, Paul Williamson, John Barbour, Paul Singer, Kevin Wright, Jason Dyer, Riki Grieve, Steve Farquhar and Scott Downie. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Best foot forward. Milltimber Villa prepare for their match. Image: DC Thomson.
Football Champion Street 1986 – Dons star Neil Simpson helped out at the big kick-off yesterday with youngsters from Craigton Chevron and Balgownie Blizzards, and referee Allan Stewart and chief inspector Ian Tennant from Grampian Police’s community-involvement department there to ensure fair play. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Sponsors, organisers and managers gather at Hazlehead with quarter-finalists Garthdee Gola on the left and their opponents Abbotswell Aztecs on rhe right. Behind (left to right) are Garthdee manager Mr Adrian Thomson; Mr Findlay, manager of the Market Street, Aberdeen, branch of the Bank of Scotland; Mr Harry Tocher, the bank’s assistant general manager; Mr Kevin Heatly, of Grampian Police community involvement department; Abbotswell manager Mr Jim Reid, and Mr Peter Watson, Editor of The Press and Journal. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Gallowgate players gallop after skipper Jason Duncan during a warm-up at Hazlehead. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Scotstown Strollers gear themselves up for a game against Torry Terriers which they won 2-1. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – The victorious Overton Wolves side. Back (left to right): Andrew Findlay, John Kelman, Nell Clarke, Philip Watt and Stephen Duncalf. Front: Michael Stewart, Ivor Nicholson, Roy McBain, Roy Mannall and Brian Dawson. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen FC player Neil Simpson presents the Denis Law Trophy to the captain of Girdleness Gunners, Alan Crooks (front left) after they had defeated Abbotswell Aztecs in the Champion Street 1986 final at Pittodrie. Also in the picture are members of the winning team and, back left to right, Peter Watson, Editor of The Press and Journal; Grampian Police Chief Alistair Lynn; Mr Harry Tocher, Bank of Scotland assistant general manage, and Mr Gus McVey, Bank of Scotland Dyce branch manager. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Craigiebuckler Cosmos get themselves geared up for a game. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1986 – Balgownie Blizzards. Image: DC Thomson.

Champion Street 1987

Champion Street 1987 – Talking Tactics: Newburgh United manager Dennis Wyness and his team before their match against Greenbrae Giants. But perhaps there was a slight break-down in communications… Newburgh were beaten 4-1. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Captain of Abbotswell Aztecs Ronnie Robertson practises his skills before the team’s final match in Champion Street. Manager Jim Reid (back, centre left) and assistant Steve McPhee look on. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Alan Donald (centre) has reason to look pleased with himself – at the time the picture was taken he had nine goals to his credit, making him the competition’s top scorer. And he and his Middleton Park United chums were about to take to the field again against Milltimber Villa, who didn’t seem unduly overawed by the achievement. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Garthdee Gola captain Bruce Smith gets a lift from his team-mates. He scored a hat trick the previous night. Image: DC Thomson.
Newtonhill Dynamo skipper Christopher Stephen shelters his team-mates before their 14-0 trouncing of Hilton Hotshots during Champion Street 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987. Overton Wolves after a 6-1 win. Image: DC Thomson.
All smiles and ready to go were the Greenbrae Giants before their Champion Street 1987 match against Torry Terriers. Image: DC Thomson.
Goalkeeper Lee Marr is held aloft by his Woodside Magpies team-mates before their Champion Street 1987 match with Milltimber Villa. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Midstocket Majestics manager, Hilary Begg, has a word of encouragement for her players. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Getting a lift from his team mates is Northfield Accies captain Kenny Gilbert, before their match against Regent Raiders. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Manager of Langdykes Rangers, Joe Mennie, has a word with his players before a match. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1987 – Craigiebuckler Cosmos captain Nicky Gill is on the ball. Image: DC Thomson.

1988

Champion Street 1988 – Denmore Dynamo. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – The Westerton Colts line up before meeting the Girdleness Gunners. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Three-goal Kenneth McLauchlin is carried shoulder high by his Ashley Road team-mates after their victory over Overton Wolves. Taking the strain underneath him is Andrew Jackson, who scored the first goal in the 4-2 win. Image: DC Thomson.
Provost Fraser Celtic are in confident mood before their game against Cummings Park Rovers at Champion Street 1988. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Sheddocksley Spurs. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Captain Andrew Simmers (centre) and his Sheddocksley Rovers team-mate. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Newburgh United captain Scott Thoars proudly holds the Press and Journal Alex McLeish Trophy aloft after Dons centre-back Alex had made the presentation at the Oakbank playing fields. Standing at back are team manager Dennis Wyness, co-manager Jim Livingston, with constable Gordon Ritchie of Grampian Police. With his dad is Alex’s son, Jamie. Image: DC Thomson.
Cummings Park Rovers all set for their Champion Street 1988 match against Provost Fraser Celtic. Unfortunately for Rovers, Celtic won 7-0. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988. Ready to take on the opposition are Torry Terriers. Image: DC Thomson.
Camera call for Ferryhill Flyers before a Champion Street 1988 match. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Ashley Reds ready for their opposition in the form of Ferryhill Flyers. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Balgownie Blizzards can play in any weather Steven Sim keeps his team-mates sheltered before their game against Albury Allstars. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Provost Rust Pumas, Wayne Ivers, gets a bit of a lift from his team mates before their match. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Souvenir picture for the lads who made up Newburgh United. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Regent Raiders wait for kick-off, before their 6-1 victory last night. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1988 – Mrs Brenda Stewart, wife of Danestone Triers’ manager, Allan, who served half-time refreshments during their match against Provost Rust Pumas at Hazlehead playing fields. Image: DC Thomson.

Champion Street 1989

Champion Street 1989 – King Street United team are back (left to right) David Baxter, Ian Hodgins, Ryan Middler and Barry Lindsay. Middle row – Thomas Park, Ian Gardiner, Ross Stewart, Stewart Forbes, Keith Gray and Kris Gammie. Front – Donny Adam, Kevin Hardie, James Milne and Austin Forbes. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Mastrick Dons line up is (back row, left to right): Bruce Conner, Paul Fraser, Andrew Wood, Michael Robertson, John Robertson, Graeme Wood. Centre: Steven Smith, Shaun Clark, James Smith, Darren Farquharson, Michael Carr. Front: Patrick Carr (co manager), Andrew Wood (capt), David Simpson, Bruce Conner. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Craigton Chevron’s man of the match, substitute Scott Milligan (front) holds up the match ball with goalscorers Chris Graham (left) and Ewan Port in behind. Looking on are team members (back row, from left) David Esson, Sayanthan Nanthakumaram, Derek Finlay, Scott McNeill. Middle row: Simeon Reid, Martin Harbord, Chris Duncan, John Kemp, Greg Bannister, Fraser Ross. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Making the save for Danestone Triers in League 4 in Champion Street at Hazlehead is keeper Stewart Will with the team behind. Middle row (from left): Simon Morris, Lee Cruickshank, Craig Marr, Martin Skinner, Gary Nicol, Steven Donald, Derek Alexander and captain Andrew Stewart. Back row (from left): Stephen Monnichie, Lee Brandy, Kevin Moran and Richard Cargill. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Sunnybank Hearts’ joint-top scorers Paul Urquhart (left) and Kevin Murray (right) are arm-in-arm buddies for their team photo with (back, left to right) Steven Hunter, Steven Bonner, Scott Reid, Terry Mitchell and Brian Bonner. Centre row (left to right) Darren Ramsay, Kevin Stuart, Lloyd Ferguson, James Stuart, Terry Murray and Paul Jamieson. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Ferryhill Flyers goalkeeper Wayne Grieve, who was voted man of the match against Countesswells Colts, pictured with his team-mates who were Ewan Grant, David Addison, Steve Crockett, Alan Cheung, Simon Taylor, Colin Murdoch, David Cameron, Craig Feroz, Warran Lawson, Gavin Anderson, Richard Stewart, Gavin Barrett-Ayres and Paul Scott. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Springhill Spurs strikers Craig Ross (left) and Scott Harley practise their heading watched by (back row, from left) Barry Summers, Kevin Anderson, John Summers, Austen Strachan, Steve Slessor, Paul Robertson, Barry Hughes. Front – Ryan Pressley, Paul Handsley, Paul Low, Keith Wishart, Barry Hulse, Alan Doig. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Garthdee Gola’s stand in goalkeeper Raymond Henderson tries a bit of ball juggling watched by his team mates who are: Back, left to right, Peter McGee, Duncan Fogiel, Neil Sinclair, Ian Hendry, John Reith. Front: Graeme Mair, Gordon Brown, Lee Grant, Bruce Slater, Wayne Moir. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Fernielea Dons line up is: Back (left to right) Marc Duguid, Ross McLean, Greg Smith, Allan Deans, Lee Conner, Keith Baxter, Martin Cooper, Shaun Butcher, Paul Robertson and Ryan Milne. Front: Graeme Robertson, Gavin Robertson, Mark Wetherley (capt), Bruce Giles, Michael Black and Mark Williamson. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Overton Wolves goal ace Jamie Willox (front) pictured with his team-mates. Back row (left to right) Andrew Dunn, Robert Young, Malcolm Shearer, Scott Flippence, Chris Page. Centre – Alistair Robertson, Raymond Reaper, Sandy Barclay, Brian Buchan, Kevin Gibb. Front – Craig McGrory, Alex Ogston, Gavin Balfour, Kevin Angus, Kevin Murdoch. Image: DC Thomson.
Cummings Park Rovers team captain Scott Livingston (right) and keeper Kevin Young post for a picture as the rest of the team looks on . Back (from left): Ronald Watson, Alan Groves, Chris Jackson, John Scott, Phillip Moir, Rory MacLennan and Colin Thompson. Front (from left): Ricky Gordon, Steven Innes, Lee Wood, Lee Yeoman, Colin Byres, Stuart McLean and Kevin McFaddin. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1989 – Broomhill Tower captain Mark Collins is looking pleased with himself for he guided his side to their first victory in the competition, 8-0 against luckless Bucksburn Rovers who had still to score in the competition. The team are back row (left to right): Matthew Atkinson, Robin Richmond, Keith Donald, Chris Ord, Fabian Wright, Ross Gardner, Paul Forbes, Steven Huntly, Wayne Urquhart, Keith Webster and Mark Livingstone. Front (left to right): Marin Thomson, Scott Burnett, Chris Duncan, Barry Munro, Stuart Petrie, Chris Fearn, Paul Collins and Neil McDonald. Image: DC Thomson.
Cornhill United, unbeaten so far, proudly show off their Alsatian mascot Sasha. The boys are (back row, left to right): Keith Stewart, Sean Smith, Colin Barry, Justin Brown, Scott Robertson, Richard Taylor, Kevin Mitchell, Craig Davidson. Front: Kevin Robison, Kris Petty, Gary Anderson, Neil Donaldson, Richard Fleming Alan Frain. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Strachan (front) takes a breather before a Champion Street 1989 game, as his Langdykes Colts team-mates look on. There are: Back (left to right) – Paul Singer, John Forbes, Paul Williamson, Keith Bradford, Bronson Larkins, Stewart Bruce. Centre – Steven Fraser, Sean Hunter, Michael Bradford, Mark Peterson, Richard Brechin, Stuart Cole.<br />Image: DC Thomson.

1990

Mastrick Colts goalkeeper Keith McLaughlan is tested by team-mate Andy Wood with (at rear, left to right) Chris Watson, Kia Ross, John Robertson, Sean Clark, Grant Smith, Andrew Wood, Mark Dow. In front are (left to right) Steven Smith, Liam Keough, Jamie Smith, Bruce Conner, Alan Webster, Mark Rough. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1990 – Terry Mitchell of Sunnybank Santos heads the ball as his team-mates look on. They are (back row, left to right): Symon Finn, Gary Milne, Darren Ramsay, Barry Duncan, Gareth Campbell, James Stewart, Scott Reid, Gary Jamieson, Robert Cardno, Terry Murray, and Kevin Stewart. Front: Lloyd Ferguson, Matthew Clarke, Scott Petrie, Brian Bonner, Michael Park and Kevin Stewart. Image: DC Thomson.
The Provost Watt Albion team is in safe hands as the team’s only female player Wendy Norrie holds on to the ball. The rest are (back, from left): Michael Murray, Robert Smith, Andrew Campbell, Michael Dunn, Shaun Angus and John Chambers. Front: Richard Smith, Darren Norrie, Paul Gray, Stephen Pratt, Barry Robb, Lee Mathieson, and Michael Boyd. Image: DC Thomson.
Hazlehead Comets captain Neil Taylor tries to pass goalie Andrew Lawrie at Champion Street 1990 as their team-mates look on. Back row (left to right) Martin Greig, Kevin Brown, David Halliday, Andrew Kerr, Craig Smith, Michael Snowie, John Cameron. Front: David Cameron, Ewan Fyffe, Brian McEwan, Jim B Bet, Stuart Merson, Alan Redford, Paul Stewart. Image: DC Thomson.
Westdyke Wanderers goalie Kevin Walker shows his skill before facing Portlethen United in the Champion Street 1990 Consolation Trophy final. His team-mates are (back, left to right) Philip Watson, Scott Shirreffs, Craig Douglas, Seyhan Azak, Colin Harper, David McCann, Kevin Carter. Front: Alan McKay, Chris Dillon, Keith McClure, Keith Anderson, Craig McArthur, Allan Hamer. Image: DC Thomson.
Victorious Newburgh United skipper Steven Godden collects Champion Street’s Alex McLeish Trophy from Willie Miller after his team defeated Overton Wolves 1-0 at Pittodrie in 1990 final.
Countesswells Colts goalkeeper Lewis Wilson gets a helping hand from teammates (back, from left) Chris Clark, Ryan Stewart, Mark Warman, Andrew Mason and Stuart Mason; (front) John McLeish, John Kemp, Duncan Stuart, George Douglas and Paul Hutcheson. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1990 – Jesmond Giants goalie Michael Boyle shows his skills as his team-mates show off their new strips for Champion Street. Back row (left to right) Joseph Ray, Robert Ferguson, James Ferguson, Kevin Mitchell, Scott Mitchell, Gary Townsend, Russell McAlnsh, Gary Peel, Lewis Young. Front: Gareth Lloyd, Lawrie Watson, Gary Robertson, Barry Murdoch, Russell Murdoch, Andrew Robb, Alistair Trail. Image: DC Thomson.
Fernilea Dons keeper Sean Butcher with his team-mates (back, from left): Martin Cooper, Alan Deans, Mark Williamson, and Lee Robertson; (second back) Lee Conner, Mark Johnston, Keith Baxter and Gary McDonald; (middle) Ryan Milne, Lee Milne and Bruce Giles; (front) Graham Robertson and Gary McNamara. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1990 – Westerton Babes player Craig Russell on the ball watched by his Champion Street team mates (back row, left to right) Richard Wetherley, Richard McLennan, Barry Chalmers, Ryan McGregor, Patrick Kane, Colin Donaldson. Front: Robert Leslie, Rikki Pirie, David Benzies, Charis Pirie and Ryan Fyfe. Image: DC Thomson.
Hayton Road Hornets’ Julie Innes is pictured on the right as she waits with her team-mates for a halftime drink from captain Karl Eatough. Left to right are David Yule, Paul Smith, Gordon Barclay, Joe Mohaimin, Colin Robertson, Mark Heslop, Chris Goymer, Mike McFadzean, Chris Bruce, Simon Richie, Colin Webster. Image: DC Thomson.
Champion Street 1990 – Regent Raiders centre-half John Styles shows how to take a throw in as his team-mates look on. They are (back row, left to right): Martin McDonald, Martin Murray, Mark Noble, John Johnstone, Raymond Flood, Paul Murison and Michael Reid. Front: Mark Tait, Craig Smith, George Sutherland, Paul Walker, Mark Dickson, and Neil Robb. Image: DC Thomson.
The Middleton Park United team taking part in Champion Street were, back row (left to right): Paul Hadden, Neil Smith, Kris Robertson, Paul Winton, Andy McDonald, Martin Reid, Stewart Kane. Front: Mike Mitchell, Mike Allan, Paul Gray, Kevin Innes, Steven Taylor, Jason Davies, Mike McKenzie and keeper Allan Gerrie (front). Image: DC Thomson.
Team captain Kris Petty shows off his passing skills with the Cornhill Rovers under-12 side who took part in Champion Street 1990. Back row (left to right) Neil Buchan, Jason Prentice, Andrew Aros, Apoena Joels, Kevin Clark, Neil Ewen, Richard Taylor, Chris Strachan, Scott Deakin, Darren Kirkwood, Daryl Wedd, George Morrison, Ryan Morrison. Front: Kevin Kirkton, Michael Youngson, Jevin Christie, Kevin Morris, Ian Joels, Ian Craig, Barry Meres (goalie), Graham Hepburn. Image: DC Thomson.
A team with plenty of fire power – Girdleness Gunners – are pictured. Back row (left to right) Gavin Cooper, Dennis Allan, Craig Tiffany, Ryan Esson, Kevin Yeats, Scott Donnelly, Darren Lewis, Paul Paterson, Watson Brown. Front: Lee Moir, Garry Hallett, Ian Smith, Dennis Mullen, Mark Robinson and Graham Lornie. Image: DC Thomson.

Other available Champion Street galleries…

Conversation