Champion Street 1985-1990: Were you pictured during Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament?

You can now take a look through our 1985-1990 selection of pictures from much-missed Aberdeen kids’ summer football tournament Champion Street.

With Champion Street running from 1973 to 2008, thousands of Aberdeen youngsters took part in the yearly football extravaganza.

As long-time sponsors, The Press and Journal and Evening Express picture archive contains thousands of images of teams, players and action from down the decades at the various city venues where the tournament took place.

Following the success of our initial picture gallery rounding up all 35 years of Champion Street, we decided to bring our readers as many photographs as possible from the fondly-remembered event.

We hope this will allow as many Aberdonian football players (or ex-players) as possible to look back on themselves, family members or friends from their time playing in the Champion Street tournament.

The archive images from 1973 to 1978 are already available here, while the pictures from 1979 to 1984 are here.

The new selection below, some 90-or-so pictures, come from six summers of Champion Street – 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989 and 1990.

Keep your eyes peeled for our next batch – 1991-1996 – in the months ahead, which are already being processed by our DC Thomson Archives team.

Champion Street 1985

1986

Champion Street 1987

1988

Champion Street 1989

1990

