Paul Third: If Highland League season can’t be completed, why not right a wrong and give Brora play-off opportunity they earned last season?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Another week has passed and a return to the football pitch for clubs in the lower leagues of Scottish football is no nearer to becoming a reality.

More than a month has passed since football below the Scottish Championship was put on ice with more than half of a an already truncated 27-match season still to be played.

When we say put on ice, we mean just that. Forget playing games, no training was permitted.

Despite the setback, League One and Two clubs got their heads together and came up with a proposal to return to training, around this week to be exact, with a view to getting up and running again on March 1.

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

However, those plans were officially shot down by the football authorities following consultation with the Scottish Government last week and clubs were informed the next review will take place on March 1.

Even allowing for the news in two weeks’ time being more encouraging, it is clear at least two months will have been lost if not more by the time clubs do return.

Those same clubs have been rolling with the punches so far in 2021, but, while many are trying to keep their simmering anger from seeing other teams being given permission to continue playing while they sit idle, they are still trying to find a solution which will lead to the campaign being played to a conclusion.

The latest proposal is for that 27-game season to be reduced further by effectively eliminating an entire third of fixtures and finishing the campaign on an 18-game basis.

It does seem unfair that a season can start with a number of games scheduled only for the goalposts to be moved before the halfway point, but in these unprecedented times it probably is the only logical and logistical path left to the finish line.

But, while the two lower leagues in the SPFL keep their fingers crossed of light appearing eventually at the end of this dark winter tunnel, what about the Highland League and the junior, amateur and juvenile ranks?

In short, it’s a mess. The Highland League campaign started late and here we are in February with Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh separated on goal difference, having played the sum total of three matches.

© Scott Baxter/DCT Media

Poor Strathspey Thistle have yet to get off the mark and play their first game of the season while Fort William and Clach have played just one game apiece.

Go down the levels and some entire leagues have yet to start due to one delay after another.

If, and it is a big if at this stage, Leagues One and Two can be played to a finish, what then for the pyramid play-off? Last season Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts were denied the chance to take part in the play-offs and Brechin City stayed in League Two.

Could we see another scenario unfold where there are no play-offs this year again because the Highland and Lowland Leagues cannot play their respective campaigns to a finish?

At this point that particular scenario would not come as a surprise to anyone, but if we can hit auto-correct on the number of games being played in a season then why can’t Brora and Kelty have another chance at what was rightfully theirs a year ago?

If no champions are crowned in the respective Highland and Lowland leagues then, in the interests of sporting integrity, the football authorities could do worse than let the clubs who were denied last season their shot at glory.