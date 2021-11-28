Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Challenge of Spain a formidable one for Scotland Women

By Rachel Corsie
November 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Spain's Esther Gonzalez (front) celebrates after scoring to make it 7-0 against the Faroe Islands in an eventual 10-0 victory.
Spain's Esther Gonzalez (front) celebrates after scoring to make it 7-0 against the Faroe Islands in an eventual 10-0 victory.

The Scotland Women’s National Team face Spain on Tuesday night in what will be our final international match of the year.

The challenge of winning the World Cup qualifier is going to be formidable, based on Spain’s current form and a flawless record which has them top of the Group B with a maximum 12 points and an enormously impressive goal difference of +35 after only four games.

Spain have been consistently prolific in front of goal, and have conceded fewer goals of late than any other national side around the world.

Their rise to the top of the international game has taken many years of development, which started with sustained success at youth level, and those players are now flourishing in their senior careers.

The Spanish domestic game has also grown at a rapid rate, certainly across the top teams.

Scotland and Chelsea attacker Erin Cuthbert witnessed first-hand Barcelona’s frightening performance in the final of last season’s Champions League, where the Blues were beaten 4-0, while Jen Beattie’s Arsenal were handed a similarly ruthless 4-1 loss in their opening game of the group stages against the Catalans a few weeks ago.

Barcelona’s strength is relevant, given the majority of their regular starting 11 have been selected for Spain’s squad.

Although we faced tough opponents Sweden in a friendly match just last month, there’s much more at stake in this game. The pressure on Scotland will be amplified because the margin for error in any European major tournament qualifying campaign is slim to none, and we know the importance of every fixture.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie comes up against Janogy of Sweden.

We know the task will be tough, but we are growing in understanding of our own new style of play under Pedro Martínez Losa and working hard to implement it more fluidly.

The plan from the recently-appointed Scotland boss and his staff has been methodical and, after three camps in quick succession, there are increasingly more encouraging signs the team is working towards something very exciting.

As would be expected with a Spanish coach in charge, the idea is to play exciting attacking football, through possession with a purpose. But finding a consistent rhythm will be a continuous process, especially given the sporadic nature of international football –  where time together is limited and squads change from camp to camp.

The team knows recent criticism has been warranted as performances have been inconsistent, but there have been notable improvements and, from behind the scenes, there has been a lot of positive growth as we continue to adapt to things.

We will not try to beat Spain at their own game, that would be foolish, but we will implement a gameplan that gives ourselves the best chance to get the most from the match.

To do that, we will need to make sure we are on top of both sides of the ball, and defending diligently will be as important as bringing bravery and quality to our performance in possession.

Washington prevail after difficult year in NWSL

The domestic season in the US ended last weekend with Washington Spirit crowned NWSL Championship winners, thanks to Kelley O’Hara’s header in extra-time.

The decorated right-back has found herself playing as a right winger since returning to club football following the Tokyo Olympics and it has been a genius move.

The final against Chicago Red Stars finished 1-1 after normal time. Rachel Hill gave Chicago the lead right on the stroke of half-time, but that was cancelled out shortly after the hour mark by Andi Sullivan from the spot.

It took only seven minutes into the opening period of extra time for Washington to strike the winner.

A deep cross from rookie-of-the-year Trinity Rodman found O’Hara at the back post, and she sent a looping header past Cassie Miller in the Red Stars’ goal.

The season in America has been a turbulent one – the abuse claims which were revealed a few months back were devastating and became a catalyst for further reports, lifting the lid on a far deeper and systemic problem.

Spirit were heavily impacted, firing their head coach before a ownership feud played out across social media, not to mention the six points they forfeited in two other league matches.

The Championship win seemed a just reward for their players, who had endured much of the undeserved torment.

The weeks ahead will be a welcomed break by everyone, emotionally and mentally, as much as physically.

Looking ahead, there is already much optimism for what I hope will be the NWSL’s best year yet, starting early in 2022.

Bright is right for England responsibility

Millie Bright will lead England for their upcoming qualifiers, starting later today against Austria.

Millie Bright of England.

The Chelsea defender will take over from stand-in captain, Leah Williamson, who suffered a serious hamstring injury for Arsenal last week.

Williamson has had the armband for all of England’s matches since Sarina Wiegman took over as head coach in September.

A permanent captain is still to be confirmed, with other possible candidates, Steph Houghton and Lucy Bronze, still recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness made history last week, as she equalled men’s legend David Healy’s goalscoring record.

A hat-trick against North Macedonia takes her to 36 senior international goals.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]