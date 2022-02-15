Women’s Football: SWPL to be governed by SPFL from 2022/23 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Women’s Football: SWPL to be governed by SPFL from 2022/23 season

By Sophie Goodwin
February 15, 2022, 1:28 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 3:45 pm
Aberdeen Women and Spartans in SWPL 1 action.
Aberdeen Women and Spartans in SWPL 1 action.

SPFL have confirmed that it will govern the top two tiers of elite women’s football in Scotland from the start of the 2022/23 season.

SPFL and SWF have confirmed a majority of the 17 SWPL clubs are in favour of the switch to the new governing body at the end of the current season.

The announcement comes after months of talks between clubs, the Scottish FA, SPFL and Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) about how to best build upon the progress the Scottish women’s game has made in recent years.

Aberdeen Women and the rest of the SWPL will be invited to become members of a new two-tier league competition, with the SPFL also running a new League Cup.

In the current set-up, teams have been promoted and relegated to and from SWF Championship North and South, which will now have to be reviewed, as those leagues are controlled by SWF.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is hugely excited by the prospect of working closely with the SWPL clubs to help increase the competitiveness, profile and income of elite women’s football in Scotland.

“I have been struck by the ambition of all clubs involved to drive up standards, take the game to the next level and increase participation across the sport.

“It is clear to see the many benefits that increased professionalism has brought to women’s football across the world. We believe we are well-placed to add significant value to the game in Scotland in both a sporting and commercial sense.

‘SWF stands ready and enthused’

SWF will still play an important role in the women’s game as it will continue to deliver leagues and competitions across Scotland for all ages.

Aileen Campbell, CEO of SWF, said: “SWF is committed to driving the women’s and girls’ game in Scotland.

“We are therefore determined to do everything we can to support the elite game as it transitions to the SPFL.

“Football can be a huge force for good and we want to maximise its potential to drive positive change across our sport and society.

“We need to shine a spotlight on player wellbeing, to push for structural change and equality in boardrooms, and to prioritise a respect agenda.

“SWF stands ready and enthused to support the Scottish football family on that journey.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal