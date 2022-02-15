Women’s Football: SWPL to be governed by SPFL from 2022/23 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SPFL have confirmed that it will govern the top two tiers of elite women’s football in Scotland from the start of the 2022/23 season.

SPFL and SWF have confirmed a majority of the 17 SWPL clubs are in favour of the switch to the new governing body at the end of the current season.

The announcement comes after months of talks between clubs, the Scottish FA, SPFL and Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) about how to best build upon the progress the Scottish women’s game has made in recent years.

Aberdeen Women and the rest of the SWPL will be invited to become members of a new two-tier league competition, with the SPFL also running a new League Cup.

In the current set-up, teams have been promoted and relegated to and from SWF Championship North and South, which will now have to be reviewed, as those leagues are controlled by SWF.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Everyone at the SPFL is hugely excited by the prospect of working closely with the SWPL clubs to help increase the competitiveness, profile and income of elite women’s football in Scotland.

“I have been struck by the ambition of all clubs involved to drive up standards, take the game to the next level and increase participation across the sport.

“It is clear to see the many benefits that increased professionalism has brought to women’s football across the world. We believe we are well-placed to add significant value to the game in Scotland in both a sporting and commercial sense.

‘SWF stands ready and enthused’

SWF will still play an important role in the women’s game as it will continue to deliver leagues and competitions across Scotland for all ages.

Aileen Campbell, CEO of SWF, said: “SWF is committed to driving the women’s and girls’ game in Scotland.

“We are therefore determined to do everything we can to support the elite game as it transitions to the SPFL.

“Football can be a huge force for good and we want to maximise its potential to drive positive change across our sport and society.

It has been announced today that our elite game is moving from #SWF to @SPFL. SWF’s role is more important than ever. We must shine a spotlight on player wellbeing, push for structural change & equality in boardrooms, & drive a respect agenda. Football as a force for good.👇 https://t.co/9F513hdgn5 — Aileen Campbell (@ClydesdAileen) February 15, 2022

“We need to shine a spotlight on player wellbeing, to push for structural change and equality in boardrooms, and to prioritise a respect agenda.

“SWF stands ready and enthused to support the Scottish football family on that journey.”