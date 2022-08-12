Aberdeen Women sign Finnish midfielder Elena Karkainnen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women sign Finnish midfielder Elena Karkainnen

By Sophie Goodwin
August 12, 2022, 12:56 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 12:57 pm
Aberdeen FC's training base Cormack Park.
Aberdeen FC's training base Cormack Park.

Aberdeen Women have announced the signing of Finnish midfielder Elena Karkainnen.

Karkainnen, a Finland youth international, has put pen to paper for the Dons, after training with Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side last season.

She has previously played at the highest level in her native country, before moving to Scotland in 2019 to study in Aberdeen.

In joining the Dons, Karkainnen said: “I feel very, very excited. It’s something that I’ve never done before in Scottish football, so I’m looking forward to that.

“I played in the highest league in Finland and took a few years off from football, so I’m looking forward to getting back at it.”

As well as training with the club last year, Karkainnen took part in Aberdeen’s pre-season and is looking forward to playing competitive matches with her new teammates.

She added: “I’ve really enjoyed it – it’s been very welcoming. I just love playing football and the girls are really good.

“They put me on the spot and they challenge me, and I try to challenge them back. I think it’s going good.

“I’m trying my best to get on the pitch. Last year was good because I got to know the girls and how they play, and that was very important for me to get to do that.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing the games.”

