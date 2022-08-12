Aberdeen Women sign Finnish midfielder Elena Karkainnen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women have announced the signing of Finnish midfielder Elena Karkainnen.

Karkainnen, a Finland youth international, has put pen to paper for the Dons, after training with Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side last season.

She has previously played at the highest level in her native country, before moving to Scotland in 2019 to study in Aberdeen.

In joining the Dons, Karkainnen said: “I feel very, very excited. It’s something that I’ve never done before in Scottish football, so I’m looking forward to that.

“I played in the highest league in Finland and took a few years off from football, so I’m looking forward to getting back at it.”

🆕 | We are delighted to announce the signing of Elena Karkainnen. 🇫🇮 Welcome to The Dons Elena! pic.twitter.com/Umy1haByJ6 — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) August 12, 2022

As well as training with the club last year, Karkainnen took part in Aberdeen’s pre-season and is looking forward to playing competitive matches with her new teammates.

She added: “I’ve really enjoyed it – it’s been very welcoming. I just love playing football and the girls are really good.

“They put me on the spot and they challenge me, and I try to challenge them back. I think it’s going good.

“I’m trying my best to get on the pitch. Last year was good because I got to know the girls and how they play, and that was very important for me to get to do that.

“I’m very much looking forward to playing the games.”