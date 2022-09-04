Caley Thistle Women fall to third consecutive SWF Championship defeat; Westdyke and Grampian keep up impressive form in League One

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Greenock Morton in the SWF Championship.

The Caley Jags went into the second-half level at 1-1 in Inverness, before Morton scored the winner in the latter stages of the game.

The defeat means Karen Mason’s side have failed to pick up any points since their opening day win against Rossvale on August 14.

Up next for Caley in the Championship is Dryburgh Athletic in two weeks’ time. Both sides played in the regional north division last year, before the league was restructured.

In SWF League One, Westdyke kept up their unbeaten start as they defeated Giffnock SC Women 5-0 at Lawsondale.

Kayleigh Traynor opened the scoring for Westdyke, before Lyndsey Brown and Bethany Cochrane added two more in the first-half.

Substitute Georgia Park scored a second-half brace as the Westhill side comfortably picked up their third win of the League One season.

Super sub. @WestdykeLadies Georgia Park scored two after coming off the bench late on in her side's 5-0 demolition of Giffnock SC in #SWFLeagueOne 📷 Stephen Dobson/Sportpix#BeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/WmYe3GojmT — SWF League One (@SWFLeagueOne) September 4, 2022

At Spain Park, Grampian Ladies secured their third win on the trot, as they beat Dundee West 7-0. The Torry side remain in fourth, just one point off Westdyke in third.

Cup action up next

Westdyke are in cup action next as they travel to Gleniffer Thistle on September 11 for the first round of the SWF Championship and League One Cup.

They’re the only north team to play in the first round, as Grampian were drawn a bye, while Caley Thistle will enter the competition in the second round.