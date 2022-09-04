Finn Crockett keen to build on opening stage display at AJ Bell Tour of Britain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Strathpeffer’s Finn Crockett aims to build on his opening stage performance at the AJ Bell Tour of Britain.

Crockett, who races for Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling, finished 62nd during the opening day race from Aberdeen to Glenshee ski centre.

The eight-stage race, covering 1,352km of the United Kingdom, is new territory for the recent Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.

Prior to the event, Crockett spoke about his dream of claiming a stage victory.

With Monday’s second stage from Hawick to Duns providing his next opportunity, Crockett is keen to embrace the challenge of competing at the front of the race.

Crockett said: “It’s good to get the ball rolling. It was a shame not to get up there at the finish.

“I was kind of hopeful, but it just didn’t play out my way.

“We have seven more opportunities. We will just go into each day with a fresh mindset.

“The second stage has the potential for getting up in the break.

“The finish is really difficult, it’s got three hard climbs in that final 20 or 30 kilometres.

“It will be another tough stage for sure.”

Return to Scotland a moment to relish for Commonwealth Games medallist

Crockett’s Commonwealth Games bronze medal came in the men’s road race on the penultimate day of action at Birmingham last month.

The opening day of the Tour of Britain marked his first Scottish race since that feat, with the 23-year-old enjoying his return to familiar territory.

Crockett said: “It’s been great coming to Glenshee. I have skied here lots, and I know the roads quite well as I have raced a lot of them before.

“It’s good to be back racing at home.

“It was a tough day out. The weather made it difficult, especially the wind at the end.

“When we got to Inverurie we took a wrong turn and we were just sat in the pouring rain which was pretty miserable.

“It cleared up a bit at the end. The wind played its part in neutralising the end a little bit.”

Crockett is one of only three Scottish riders among the 108-strong field.

Kelso’s Oscar Onley had a day to remember, as he claimed an impressive eighth placed finish to record his best professional result with Team DSM.

Calum Johnston, from East Kilbride, came in at 45th representing Caja Rural-Seguros RGA.