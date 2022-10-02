Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says manager Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says manager Karen Mason

By Sophie Goodwin
October 2, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)

Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says her players need to focus on the positives ahead of their trip to Ayr United on Sunday.

Inverness failed to secure back-to-back wins, after suffering their fourth defeat of the SWF Championship season last weekend at home to Livingston.

They travel to Ayr this weekend for the final game of the first round of league fixtures sitting in sixth spot with six points from six games.

The Caley Jags boss believes her side haven’t found their stride on the pitch yet this season, but has urged her them to find positives where they can.

Mason said: “We’ve said this every week that this league is going to be really tight and games can go either way. Every game we’ve had there’s just been one goal in it.

“We’re not a million miles off, and I know that we haven’t started firing or played how we want to play yet. I don’t think we’ve had 45 minutes, that we can be happy with.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

“But that’s actually the positives we’re holding onto – things can only get better. We know we’re so much better than what we’ve been producing.

“We need to start showing that – we can’t just keep talking the talk – to produce results and get more points on the board.

“The fact that we’re close and most of the games could’ve gone either way, it’s definitely something to use as an incentive that we’re not far off and it’s doable.”

Inverness will need to be defensively sharp against Ayr

The Caley Jags’ opponents come into the game off the back of a 5-2 win over Hutchison Vale, one of the biggest wins of any team so far this season.

That win means that Ayr and Inverness currently sit with the same points, having both won two and lost four so far in the campaign.

Mason said: “Their result at the weekend was a bit of a shock to me – it’s probably one of the biggest scorelines we’ve seen in the league so far.

“It’s given us a little bit more to worry about, but it’s the first time we’ll be meeting them so like most of the games have been, it’s a bit of an unknown.

“We’ve conceded far too many easy goals and, after last weekend, they’re probably a bit free scoring, so that’s something we’ll need to prepare for.

“We want to stop them scoring because no matter how good or bad a team has been this season, they’ve all scored against us.”

In SWF League One, Grampian Ladies are on the road against Gleniffer Thistle, while Westdyke will be hoping to keep their unbeaten record intact against Stenhousemuir.

