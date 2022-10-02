Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says manager Karen Mason

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says her players need to focus on the positives ahead of their trip to Ayr United on Sunday.

Inverness failed to secure back-to-back wins, after suffering their fourth defeat of the SWF Championship season last weekend at home to Livingston.

They travel to Ayr this weekend for the final game of the first round of league fixtures sitting in sixth spot with six points from six games.

The Caley Jags boss believes her side haven’t found their stride on the pitch yet this season, but has urged her them to find positives where they can.

Mason said: “We’ve said this every week that this league is going to be really tight and games can go either way. Every game we’ve had there’s just been one goal in it.

“We’re not a million miles off, and I know that we haven’t started firing or played how we want to play yet. I don’t think we’ve had 45 minutes, that we can be happy with.

“But that’s actually the positives we’re holding onto – things can only get better. We know we’re so much better than what we’ve been producing.

“We need to start showing that – we can’t just keep talking the talk – to produce results and get more points on the board.

“The fact that we’re close and most of the games could’ve gone either way, it’s definitely something to use as an incentive that we’re not far off and it’s doable.”

Inverness will need to be defensively sharp against Ayr

The Caley Jags’ opponents come into the game off the back of a 5-2 win over Hutchison Vale, one of the biggest wins of any team so far this season.

That win means that Ayr and Inverness currently sit with the same points, having both won two and lost four so far in the campaign.

TABLE | WEEK 6️⃣ After a thrilling sixth round of ties, the #SWFChampionship table looks like this. Renfrew go clear at the top after their impressinve win in Glasgow, while Livingston leapfrog Rossvale into second#BeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/5GT6hLrhTQ — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) September 26, 2022

Mason said: “Their result at the weekend was a bit of a shock to me – it’s probably one of the biggest scorelines we’ve seen in the league so far.

“It’s given us a little bit more to worry about, but it’s the first time we’ll be meeting them so like most of the games have been, it’s a bit of an unknown.

“We’ve conceded far too many easy goals and, after last weekend, they’re probably a bit free scoring, so that’s something we’ll need to prepare for.

“We want to stop them scoring because no matter how good or bad a team has been this season, they’ve all scored against us.”

In SWF League One, Grampian Ladies are on the road against Gleniffer Thistle, while Westdyke will be hoping to keep their unbeaten record intact against Stenhousemuir.