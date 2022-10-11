‘We’ve fallen short’ – Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson gutted after failing to qualify for 2023 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

‘We’ve fallen short’ – Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson gutted after failing to qualify for 2023 World Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
October 11, 2022, 11:04 pm Updated: October 11, 2022, 11:17 pm
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander looks dejected after the 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland. (Image: PA)
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander looks dejected after the 1-0 defeat to Republic of Ireland. (Image: PA)

Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson says the national team have “fallen short” after failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Scotland failed to qualify for next year’s tournament in New Zealand and Australia after a 1-0 defeat against Republic of Ireland in their play-off final.

The defeat at Hampden, which was watched on by a record competitive crowd of 10,708, means Scotland have failed to reach back-to-back major tournaments.

Glasgow City keeper Gibson, who played at Scotland’s first World Cup in 2019 in France, says not qualifying this time around is “bitterly disappointing”.

She said: “We’ve fallen short. It’s bitterly disappointing and frustrating we couldn’t put Scotland in another World Cup.

“The performances we’ve put in over the last six months has shown we’re moving in the right direction. Tonight, we just didn’t hit the mark.

“I don’t know what that reason was. We didn’t start the game very well, the tempo of passing was a bit sluggish.

“But we’ve got a really talented squad. We’ve got a good group of girls, it’s a close-knit team and I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone – we’re gutted.

“It’s such a horrible way to leave the competition. It’s knock-out football at this stage and we’ve not taken this opportunity, again.”

Scotland have failed to qualify for back-to-back major tournaments. (Image: PA)

Despite Scotland’s hurt following the defeat, Gibson says the qualifying campaign is one the national team have improved over the course of – performances they must keep building on.

She added: “Pedro (Martinez Losa) came in last September and we’ve been able to implement the style of play that he wants, and we’ve all bought into that.

“It’s a better brand of football we’re playing and we’ve managed to put in better performances since April time when we played Spain here, albeit losing that game.

“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.

“Tonight is just a blip in the road – a massive one, and it’s hugely costly. It’s cost us our place at the World Cup.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie has backed her squad to bounce back from World Cup qualifier failure. (Image: SNS)
Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie backs squad to bounce back after World Cup qualifying…
Inverness will play Dryburgh Athletic in the league cup quarter-final. (Image: Brian Smith)
Caley Thistle Women, Westdyke and Grampian Ladies find out SWF Championship and League One…
Scotland Women have failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup after a defeat to Republic of Ireland. (Image: SNS)
Scotland Women fail to qualify for 2023 World Cup after 1-0 defeat to Republic…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women target cup progression ahead of crunch league fixture
Rachel Corsie and Abigail Harrison of Scotland celebrate at full-time against Austria.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women's 28 minutes of composure v Austria leaves us confident for…
Aberdeen Women after their game against Rangers at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen Women to face Glasgow Women at Pittodrie as part of Scottish Women and…
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter. (Image: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media)
Scotland duty is chance for Aberdeen Women youngsters to test themselves against world’s best,…
Scotland players celebrate captain Rachel Corsie's goal against Hungary. Image: Colin Poultney/ProSports/Shutterstock (12550062ci)
Jamie Durent: Scotland Women's national team deserve Hampden backing for crucial World Cup play-offs
Mya Christie.
Aberdeen's SWPL Cup hopes sunk by Glasgow City
Caley Thistle Women in SWF Championship action. (Image: sportpix)
Caley Thistle Women need to focus on positives ahead of Ayr United trip, says…

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
3
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
4
crash kingsway
Traffic builds on A9 following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
5
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
6
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
7
A man has gone on trial accused of intending to rape a Peterhead woman as she slept.
Mum tells jury of terrifying moment intruder crept into bedroom and sexually assaulted her
8
Aberdeen is set to experience some "much needed cheer" with this year's Christmas events line-up. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen due for a ‘truly magical time’ as Christmas festivities set to light up…
9
Eleanor Mallet has been reported missing from Inverness. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Police grow ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing person Eleanor Mallet from Inverness
10
Plans have been lodged for a new Wickes in Westhill - marking the DIY giant's return to the north-east. Image: Ryden/Aberdeenshire Council.
DIY giant Wickes eyes north-east return with plans for Westhill store

More from Press and Journal

Lauren Bell (left) on the track for Great Britain. Image: Photo by Alex Broadway/SWpix.com/Shutterstock (13459401cj)
Cycling: Forres rider Lauren Bell takes team sprint bronze at World Track Championships
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar's Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
crash kingsway
Traffic builds on A9 following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
Aberdeen is set to experience some "much needed cheer" with this year's Christmas events line-up. Image: Kenny Elrick
Aberdeen due for a 'truly magical time' as Christmas festivities set to light up…
The car crashed on Crown Street in Aberdeen on Tuesday. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Police tried to stop car which crashed and landed on its roof in Aberdeen
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
A man has gone on trial accused of intending to rape a Peterhead woman as she slept.
Mum tells jury of terrifying moment intruder crept into bedroom and sexually assaulted her
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
Aberdeen board members and Jim Goodwin watch from the stands at Dundee United.
LONG READ: 'Ludicrous' Jim Goodwin ban shows system flaws, says former Aberdeen midfielder Steve…

Editor's Picks