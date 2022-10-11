‘We’ve fallen short’ – Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson gutted after failing to qualify for 2023 World Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson says the national team have “fallen short” after failing to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

Scotland failed to qualify for next year’s tournament in New Zealand and Australia after a 1-0 defeat against Republic of Ireland in their play-off final.

The defeat at Hampden, which was watched on by a record competitive crowd of 10,708, means Scotland have failed to reach back-to-back major tournaments.

Glasgow City keeper Gibson, who played at Scotland’s first World Cup in 2019 in France, says not qualifying this time around is “bitterly disappointing”.

She said: “We’ve fallen short. It’s bitterly disappointing and frustrating we couldn’t put Scotland in another World Cup.

“The performances we’ve put in over the last six months has shown we’re moving in the right direction. Tonight, we just didn’t hit the mark.

“I don’t know what that reason was. We didn’t start the game very well, the tempo of passing was a bit sluggish.

“But we’ve got a really talented squad. We’ve got a good group of girls, it’s a close-knit team and I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone – we’re gutted.

“It’s such a horrible way to leave the competition. It’s knock-out football at this stage and we’ve not taken this opportunity, again.”

Despite Scotland’s hurt following the defeat, Gibson says the qualifying campaign is one the national team have improved over the course of – performances they must keep building on.

She added: “Pedro (Martinez Losa) came in last September and we’ve been able to implement the style of play that he wants, and we’ve all bought into that.

“It’s a better brand of football we’re playing and we’ve managed to put in better performances since April time when we played Spain here, albeit losing that game.

“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction.

“Tonight is just a blip in the road – a massive one, and it’s hugely costly. It’s cost us our place at the World Cup.”