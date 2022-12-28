Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig on grasping ‘fantastic’ opportunity to coach at Inverurie Locos Ladies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig on grasping ‘fantastic’ opportunity to coach at Inverurie Locos Ladies

By Sophie Goodwin
December 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has joined Inverurie Locos Ladies as a coach. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has joined Inverurie Locos Ladies as a coach. Image: Shutterstock.

Ex-Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig has returned to football, but this time she’ll be on the touchline as a coach at Inverurie Locos Ladies.

Doig called time on her 18-year association with Aberdeen when she retired from playing at the end of the 2021/22 SWPL 1 season.

She has joined Locos Ladies – who were only established in the summer – ahead of their debut season starting on January 15.

The chance to get involved at Locos, Doig says, was “too good” to pass up – although the 29-year-old revealed she was originally approached in the hope she would reverse her retirement decision and join the club as a player.

She explained: “The head coach Stuart (Wood) reached out to me asking if I would come out of retirement and join the team as a player.

“I wasn’t ready to go back playing, but he knew I was interested in coaching so he offered me that role, and it was too good an opportunity to miss out on.

Carrie Doig in action for Aberdeen last season. Image: Shutterstock

“I want to move forward with my coaching, so it’s a fantastic opportunity for me to get my foot in the door – starting with a completely new team and at a good level.

“It’s an opportunity I don’t think will come up again – it’s an honour and has been a privilege to be part of the first-ever Inverurie Locos women’s team.

“It’s definitely a team that’s going to grow and develop together. The first season will be challenging, but there is so much potential at the club which is really exciting.”

Inverurie Locos Ladies kick off their campaign away to fellow new north side Huntly FC Women in the newly restructured SWFL – which is the fifth tier of Scottish women’s football.

Top-level experience will be passed on to Locos players

During her time at Aberdeen, Doig won consecutive league titles and promotions in 2019 and 2021, and was part of the match-day squad for the top-flight Dons Women’s first-ever game at Pittodrie in March.

The Aberdeen FC Women squad celebrate after winning the title at Dundee United
Doig and her Aberdeen Women team-mates celebrate after winning the SWPL 2 title in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She hopes to use her experience to help the Locos players through the demands of the senior game, as a number of the squad have only just made the step up from playing youth football with Colony Park Girls.

Doig said: “One of my main roles just now is opening the players’ eyes up to what it’s actually going to be like: the demands, the physicality and the fitness needed for senior football.

“The girls are going to come up against some really experienced players in the league, so it’ll be really different to what they’ve been used to playing against.

“I know a lot of the players from the other teams who will be playing in our league, so that will be quite useful to share with the girls.

“And even with the tactical side of the game as well. Although they’ve done tactical stuff before, it’s a whole new ball game when you step into the women’s game.”

 

Tags

Conversation

