Aberdeen Women remain on lookout for new boss, says interim manager Gavin Levey

By Jamie Durent
January 31, 2023, 11:45 am
Gavin Levey insists the club remain on the lookout for managerial candidates for Aberdeen Women.

The Dons have been without a permanent boss since Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith left at the end of November.

Since then, academy director Levey has been in interim charge, while Aberdeen continued to search for a long-term solution.

There is still yet to be one forthcoming, with Levey set to be in the dugout for his sixth game, against Rangers in SWPL 1, tonight.

He is unsure how long he will be in the dugout for, but it is a role he has enjoyed.

“It’s about getting the right candidate, which is essential,” said Levey. “It’s what the players and this team deserve.

“We maybe need to reassess some areas, in terms of what we’re looking for and the expectations for someone to come in.

“I’m prepared to help with the transition period, having been here for the last couple of months.”

Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock

New boss has to be able to handle demands of Aberdeen Women’s elevated status

It has been important for Levey and the club to take stock of how far they have come, but there is a pledge to continue moving the women’s side forward.

“We’re three-and-a-half years old and if you look at some of the strides we’ve taken; even just moving players towards semi-professional contracts was a big step,” said Levey.

“We’ve played 100 games, we’re in the top-flight, training at the same facilities as the first-team and we’ve played at Ibrox, Pittodrie and Tannadice.

“There are more demands on the game now and someone coming in has to be able to handle that.

“We’re intending to do more going forward as well. but we have to make sure we match ambition with the financial model, generating more interest and more commercial revenue.”

Women’s role has got academy director Levey back on training pitch

Levey has carried out the interim management role alongside his job as Aberdeen’s academy director.

It feels like there are not enough hours in the day at times as he tries to juggle numerous responsibilities.

“I’m maybe fortunate or unfortunate that I was on my Uefa Pro License last year and did that on top of my job,” added Levey.

“Eleven out of the 12 months I was travelling overseas and I had to juggle that with family and my job as academy director.

Gavin Levey takes Aberdeen Women’s pre-match warmup. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“I can certainly throw myself into a challenge. It’s certainly not easy, but that’s what makes it enjoyable.

“As a group of players they’re hungry to learn and get better. They’ve looked like they really enjoy going out to play.

“I was out on the pitch all my career – I’ve been full-time in football for just over 20 years – but, due to SFA rules, academy directors are not allowed to take a team of their own.

“This gives me the opportunity to do what I enjoy doing and getting out on the training field again.”

