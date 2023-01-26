Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women will do all they can to help their players after being told at short notice they would be facing Rangers next Wednesday.

In a move which has left interim manager Gavin Levey less than impressed, the Dons’ part-time players will have to travel to Broadwood for an evening kick-off.

The game was initially postponed on December 18 due to a frozen pitch. It was then moved from yesterday (January 25) due to a Scotland under-19s training camp, which would have deprived Aberdeen of four players.

The two clubs then agreed on March 8 for the fixture, however, this was rejected by the league as they wished to keep that date free for a potential back-log of games.

Playing the game a day later, on February 2, was a non-starter due to the availability of Broadwood, leaving February 1 with the only date available for the game to be played.

“I’m happy to say it’s ridiculous for part-time players to give up their commitments to work and education to play games in that short space of time,” said Levey.

“We’d agreed dates to play the game but this was imposed on us on Tuesday. The two clubs got together and said March 8 but the league was not happy, because they need that as a slip date in case there’s a backlog of games.

“We want to play these games to give the players the tests they need. We’re at the stage we’ll do whatever it takes to help these girls as they are the ones being penalised and restricted. It’s not good for us, even from a staffing situation.”

After this weekend’s trip to face Glasgow Women, Aberdeen play Rangers away on February 1, Celtic on the road on February 5, Dundee United at home on February 8 and then a Scottish Cup tie at Glasgow City on February 12.

It comes at a time when the women’s game is under scrutiny in England for not putting its best foot forward.

Chelsea’s game with Liverpool in the WSL was abandoned after six minutes due to a frozen pitch; the game had failed a first inspection before a secondary one permitted the game to go ahead. Its subsequent postponement led to widespread condemnation from players, staff and pundits alike.

“There are things that happen in the men’s game that are being replicated in the women’s game,” added Levey. “With the SWPL taking over the league it has been more professional – things like access to data is similar to what you would get for the men’s first-team.

“TV coverage, playing in bigger stadiums, these things are fantastic and raise the profile of the game.

“But it’s about having an appreciation that only four or five clubs are full-time professional. The league is new and their needs to be an element of understanding.

“It’s fine being ambitious but we need to look at what things we have done well and what can be done to improve.”

In response, the SWPL said: “Due to the unfortunate postponement of this fixture on Sunday December 18 due to a frozen pitch, all parties have been working to find the most suitable midweek date for this fixture.

“With the potential for further postponements due to adverse weather, the requirement of games to be played ahead of Round 22 before the league split, and the availability of Broadwood Stadium, this game has been scheduled for Wednesday February 1.”