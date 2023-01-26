Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement

By Jamie Durent
January 26, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 26, 2023, 8:06 am
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women will do all they can to help their players after being told at short notice they would be facing Rangers next Wednesday.

In a move which has left interim manager Gavin Levey less than impressed, the Dons’ part-time players will have to travel to Broadwood for an evening kick-off.

The game was initially postponed on December 18 due to a frozen pitch. It was then moved from yesterday (January 25) due to a Scotland under-19s training camp, which would have deprived Aberdeen of four players.

The two clubs then agreed on March 8 for the fixture, however, this was rejected by the league as they wished to keep that date free for a potential back-log of games.

Playing the game a day later, on February 2, was a non-starter due to the availability of Broadwood, leaving February 1 with the only date available for the game to be played.

“I’m happy to say it’s ridiculous for part-time players to give up their commitments to work and education to play games in that short space of time,” said Levey.

Gavin Levey takes Aberdeen Women’s pre-match warmup. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“We’d agreed dates to play the game but this was imposed on us on Tuesday. The two clubs got together and said March 8 but the league was not happy, because they need that as a slip date in case there’s a backlog of games.

“We want to play these games to give the players the tests they need. We’re at the stage we’ll do whatever it takes to help these girls as they are the ones being penalised and restricted. It’s not good for us, even from a staffing situation.”

After this weekend’s trip to face Glasgow Women, Aberdeen play Rangers away on February 1, Celtic on the road on February 5, Dundee United at home on February 8 and then a Scottish Cup tie at Glasgow City on February 12.

It comes at a time when the women’s game is under scrutiny in England for not putting its best foot forward.

Chelsea’s game with Liverpool in the WSL was abandoned after six minutes due to a frozen pitch; the game had failed a first inspection before a secondary one permitted the game to go ahead. Its subsequent postponement led to widespread condemnation from players, staff and pundits alike.

“There are things that happen in the men’s game that are being replicated in the women’s game,” added Levey. “With the SWPL taking over the league it has been more professional – things like access to data is similar to what you would get for the men’s first-team.

Chloe Gover battles for the ball against Glasgow Women at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock

“TV coverage, playing in bigger stadiums, these things are fantastic and raise the profile of the game.

“But it’s about having an appreciation that only four or five clubs are full-time professional. The league is new and their needs to be an element of understanding.

“It’s fine being ambitious but we need to look at what things we have done well and what can be done to improve.”

In response, the SWPL said: “Due to the unfortunate postponement of this fixture on Sunday December 18 due to a frozen pitch, all parties have been working to find the most suitable midweek date for this fixture.

“With the potential for further postponements due to adverse weather, the requirement of games to be played ahead of Round 22 before the league split, and the availability of Broadwood Stadium, this game has been scheduled for Wednesday February 1.”

