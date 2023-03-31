Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits disappointment of not playing international football

The 19-year-old aims to play for Scotland's senior squad.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women's Bayley Hutchison. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen Women forward Bayley Hutchison admits she has missed playing international football following her graduation from the Scotland U19 squad.

The forward has not been able to play for Scotland’s youth team this season having turned 19 in October and there is no women’s under-21s side to progress to.

Hutchison earned four Scotland caps at U19s – scoring four goals – while also amassing a number of appearances at under-17s and under-16s level since 2018.

‘It’s been harder this season’

Playing international youth football, Hutchison believes, helped her development as she was regularly playing with and against some of the best young players in the world.

Hutchison said: “It’s been harder this season because you don’t have Scotland to look forward to.

“Last year, we had the training camps and qualifiers where you got to play against top players from different countries.

“I was getting to play with the best players from Scotland as well which just pushes you on and makes you a better player.

“There’s no under-21s, so the jump from the under-19s to the senior squad is big.”

Bayley Hutchison in action for Scotland U19s last year. Image: Shutterstock

When asked if she thought an under-21s squad would benefit her progress, Hutchison felt it would be a good bridge to the senior squad – who she still aims to play for.

She said: “I’ll not get into the politics of it because we can’t decide what happens and whether there is an under-21s team – but it would be nice to have.

“I guess we just have to do our best and hope that Pedro (Martinez Losa) notices you and gives you the call up.

“I’m not being biased but Eilidh Shore has been having a blinder for seasons now, so for her to get the recognition she deserves would be nice to see.

“I think we all just have to stick in and hope one person gets the call up and then that bridges the gap for more of us to get the chance.

“Playing for Scotland is top of my list – there’s nothing better than playing for your country, even at youth level.”

Relegation not an option, says Hutchison

Hutchison, who has scored seven league goals this season, admits it has been a difficult campaign for Aberdeen in SWPL 1, but believes they are more than capable of pulling away from the relegation zone.

The Dons currently sit ninth in the top flight – five points ahead of Hamilton Accies who occupy the relegation play-off spot – and host Spartans at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Hutchison said: “We’re finally playing how Gavin (Levey) wants us to play, so we just have to have confidence to pick up the points.

“I think people have talked about us saying ‘we need to just focus on not getting relegated’, but we’re trying to look forward and see how many more points we can get because relegation isn’t even in our heads.

“I don’t think any of us think about relegation. We’ll go into the Spartans game with confidence and aim to get another big three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Women's Football

Hannah Innes made her first SWPL 1 start in the 5-1 victory over Motherwell. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Gavin Levey provides injury update on Aberdeen Women on-loan midfielder Hannah Innes
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen 'honoured' to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women
Bayley Hutchison. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five…
Bayern Munich's Lea Schüller comes up against Arsenal's Leah Williamson in the Champions League quarter-final clash. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The quality of football in the Uefa Women's Champions League should be…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey believes best is yet to come from Aberdeen Women ahead of first…
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to 'keep standards high' for Morton…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?
Aston Villa defender Rachel Corsie. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie on target as Aston Villa Women defeat Manchester City to reach FA…
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women's FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels…

Most Read

1
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
12
2
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
3
The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract amid a shortage of GPs. Image: Google Street View
‘There are simply not enough trained GPs out there:’ Inverurie Medical Practice to hand…
2
4
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
5
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
6
Corran Ferry
Corran Ferry: Residents told it could be ‘up to six months before two vessels’…
7
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
8
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
10
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised

More from Press and Journal

Julie Innes was given her commendation by Princess Anne. Image: Scottish Prison Service.
Chaplain praised for creating clothing bank for women prisoners
Helicopter on oil rig platform.
Valaris urged to follow TotalEnergies’ lead and open up on North Sea rig incident
Highland League Weekly Friday preview for March 31 is available to watch for free - right here - now!
Watch: Highland League Weekly Friday preview with match build-up, predictions and your chance to…
Head to the Highland Food and Drink Trail on the banks of the River Ness. Image: Sandy McCook
5 things to do this weekend: Highland Food and Drink Trail, Climate Week and…
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Onus on Barry Robson to secure Aberdeen managerial post beyond the summer
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east's 'super tech and entrepreneurial community'
Banchory's Douglas Arms Hotel up for sale after collapse into administration. Image: Graham & Sibbald
Banchory's Douglas Arms collapses into administration
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Douglas Jaffray admitted threatening and abusive behaviour at Audrey's Newsagent in Alness Picture shows; Audrey's Newsagent, Alness. Alness High Street. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 30/03/2023
Barred customer told shop worker: 'Your kids are dead'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented