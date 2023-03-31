Video: Leap Automation hails north-east’s ‘super tech and entrepreneurial community’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video: Leap Automation hails north-east’s ‘super tech and entrepreneurial community’

Aberdeen firm's founding duo are ready for firm's next stage of growth.

By Keith Findlay
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership
Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity. Image: Big Partnership

Leap Automation is rolling out its first product, the PikPak robot food packer, and planning further investment to grow its technology portfolio.

The Aberdeen company is focused on developing smart robots to help the food and drink industry cut costs and drive efficiency through automation.

Co-founders Ben Stuart and Ben Bamford pivoted from energy, in 2020, after identifying the low level of robotic uptake within UK food and drink manufacturing.

Backed by Alba Equity, Leap aims to change this by removing common barriers to robotic automation cost and flexibility.

Researching the market

Visits to food production sites around the UK by the entrepreneurs revealed businesses of all scale were heavily reliant on manual labour to deliver packing operations.

Customers repeatedly told them robotics were too expensive, too complicated and lacked the flexibility to work with an ever-changing product range.

“We saw the opportunity to modify our then energy-focused robotic and software technology to automate tasks and address these challenges through a simple, intuitive user experience,” co-chief executive Ben Stuart explained.

The company’s two founders joined the Opportunity North East (One) Digital Technology Business Growth Programme to benefit from sector knowledge and expertise.

They also wanted to be part of the region’s growing entrepreneurial technology community.

Mr Stuart said: “One has supported us from the very beginning of our pivot, helping us to map out the food industry and its challenges with further support from the digital team as we developed our strategy.

Focusing on what’s important

“Being included in the business growth programme was a real highlight. Taking time out from the day-to-day to assess our value proposition, strategy and business challenges provided an increased level of focus.

“We are clear on what problem we’re solving, why we’re solving it and the value that has to customers.

“Attracting early customer partners to support the technology development was crucial in validating this and ensuring we delivered a successful product.”

Having a peer network and safe space to discuss their business was an added benefit.

Mr Stuart added: “We have a super tech and entrepreneurial community in the region developing exciting and innovative products.

“It’s reassuring to hear that others are grappling with similar challenges and helpful to share learnings – whether it’s on team development, fundraising, training or product development.”

