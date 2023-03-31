Video: Leap Automation hails north-east’s ‘super tech and entrepreneurial community’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leap Automation is rolling out its first product, the PikPak robot food packer, and planning further investment to grow its technology portfolio.

The Aberdeen company is focused on developing smart robots to help the food and drink industry cut costs and drive efficiency through automation.

Co-founders Ben Stuart and Ben Bamford pivoted from energy, in 2020, after identifying the low level of robotic uptake within UK food and drink manufacturing.

Backed by Alba Equity, Leap aims to change this by removing common barriers to robotic automation cost and flexibility.

Researching the market

Visits to food production sites around the UK by the entrepreneurs revealed businesses of all scale were heavily reliant on manual labour to deliver packing operations.

Customers repeatedly told them robotics were too expensive, too complicated and lacked the flexibility to work with an ever-changing product range.

“We saw the opportunity to modify our then energy-focused robotic and software technology to automate tasks and address these challenges through a simple, intuitive user experience,” co-chief executive Ben Stuart explained.

The company’s two founders joined the Opportunity North East (One) Digital Technology Business Growth Programme to benefit from sector knowledge and expertise.

They also wanted to be part of the region’s growing entrepreneurial technology community.

Mr Stuart said: “One has supported us from the very beginning of our pivot, helping us to map out the food industry and its challenges with further support from the digital team as we developed our strategy.

Focusing on what’s important

“Being included in the business growth programme was a real highlight. Taking time out from the day-to-day to assess our value proposition, strategy and business challenges provided an increased level of focus.

“We are clear on what problem we’re solving, why we’re solving it and the value that has to customers.

“Attracting early customer partners to support the technology development was crucial in validating this and ensuring we delivered a successful product.”

Having a peer network and safe space to discuss their business was an added benefit.

Mr Stuart added: “We have a super tech and entrepreneurial community in the region developing exciting and innovative products.

“It’s reassuring to hear that others are grappling with similar challenges and helpful to share learnings – whether it’s on team development, fundraising, training or product development.”

