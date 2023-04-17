Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson eager to stake claim after goal-scoring impact with first touch on Sunday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson eager to stake claim after goal-scoring impact with first touch on Sunday

The 18-year-old midfielder scored after coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Eva Thomson in action for Aberdeen against Hamilton Accies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Eva Thomson hopes her rapid impact from the bench against Hamilton Accies will boost her chances of being named in Aberdeen Women’s starting XI.

Thomson, 18, entered the fray in the 58th minute against Accies and scored with her first touch to net Aberdeen’s second goal, following Bayley Hutchison’s first-half effort, in the 2-1 win at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

The close-range strike was the midfielder’s first SWPL 1 goal this season.

It was a performance Thomson was happy with and, after enduring a difficult campaign due to a head-knock and lengthy concussion struggles, she hopes it captured the attention of interim manager Gavin Levey.

Thomson said: “Before I came on, Gav told me I had to go on and make a difference and try to get myself back starting in the team.

“My first touch of the game was the goal ,which gave me confidence for the rest of the game. I was more confident to get on the ball and take players on.

Eva Thomson, centre, celebrates after scoring against Hamilton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“A goal gives any player confidence. I wanted to go and show that I should be starting in this position – that was my aim.

“When I’m playing in the number 10 role, my aim is to get the ball at my feet and take players on and play through balls, which I think I did well to do when I came on.

“Hopefully this will be the start of getting my confidence back and getting back in the team.”

Thomson says all points are crucial for Aberdeen

The 2-1 win over Hamilton moved the 10th-placed Dons five points clear of their 11th-placed opponents, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and Thomson echoed interim manager Levey by also describing it as a “huge” victory.

She said: “It’s a huge win. We’re battling at the bottom of the table and any points we get are crucial to fight relegation.

“Beating the teams who are below us is especially important, so we can keep the gap between them and us as big as we can.”

“We dominated the game, especially in the first half. I don’t think Hamilton had a chance until they scored, so  we were disappointed to concede and then have to defend for our lives a bit.

“The first 70 minutes were really good. We’ve been working on different passing patterns in training and I think that showed.”

Bayley Hutchison’s header put the Dons 1-0 up against Hamilton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

On Wednesday night, Aberdeen meet another side trying to secure their safety in Dundee United, who are currently level on 21 points with the Dons.

Thomson is expecting it to be a challenging contest, as she said: “Dundee United is always a close game. We know what they’re like – it’ll be very physical, but we can take the positives from Hamilton.

“The atmosphere is really good around the team, so if we can take that into Wednesday, we can hopefully put on a good performance and get the three points.”

