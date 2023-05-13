Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell ready to bow out now SWPL 1 safety has been secured

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loren Campbell said goodbye to Aberdeen Women’s home ground Balmoral Stadium in the best possible away with a win and SWPL 1 safety secured.

The Dons captain, 31, played her final home game on Wednesday night against Dundee United, having announced her plans to retire at the end of the season earlier in the day.

Campbell, who recently marked her 100th appearance for Aberdeen Women since they were absorbed by Aberdeen FC, will leave the Dons after two decades, and having experienced the highs and lows of back-to-back relegations, consecutive promotions and playing at Pittodrie twice.

Her final home outing came with a dramatic finish as Bayley Hutchison scored a 92nd-minute winner to secure three points – and the Reds’ place in the top flight for next season.

The Dons are seven points clear of 11th-placed Hamilton Accies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, and five ahead of the Terrors, with two games left to play.

Campbell’s penultimate game in red is on Sunday against relegation-threatened Accies at New Douglas Park, and with SWPL 1 safety now secured, the defender is looking forward to enjoying her final two matches – both taking place away from home.

“It had been quite an emotional day (on Wednesday),” said Campbell. “I had had messages all day and I was just trying to hold back the tears.

“But it wasn’t about me, it was about getting the three points to stay up and that’s what we went out and did. Big thanks to Bayley for making my last game really enjoyable!

“I told the girls earlier in the week about retiring, and I said to them: ‘I’ll make sure I leave you in this league because it’s where you belong’, so I’m just happy they’ll compete here again next season.

“We’ve had back-to-back promotions, a good season last year, but this season I think the growth and investment in the game has made it hard for us.

“There are quality players here who don’t deserve to be relegated, so credit to all the team for securing our place.

“We can go and play the last two games with confidence now and I can go out and enjoy them as well.”

Retiring with knees ‘I will be able to use for the rest of my life!’

Campbell feels ready to step away after giving so many years to game, and although she admits she did considered staying, leaving on her own terms was vitally important to the defender.

“I spoke to my dad about it, because I wanted to go out on a high,” said Campbell.

“I don’t want to be a player somebody looks at and for them to think: ‘she’s past it and should retire’ so it’s good to be able to call it on my own terms.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished it at Aberdeen. I’ve been here since I was 10 with a tiny spell away and I’m going out as captain, so it feels ideal to step away now.

“I thought about playing and thought if I got injured that could be the way I got pushed out, but some of my friends have got some really bad injuries at the moment and I don’t wish that on anyone.

“It’s nice to have it in my own hands, as much as it’s been hard to do.

“I’ve got two games to go, so I don’t want to jinx it, but I’ve pretty much had an unscathed career – I’ve still got knees that I will be able to use for the rest of my life!”

After this weekend’s clash at Accies, Campbell’s swansong will be away to Motherwell – which was also former captain Kelly Forrest‘s final game for the Dons when she retired at the end of last season.

“We go to Hamilton and, even though we’re safe, we’ll go down and try to win that game,” said Campbell.

“They’re still fighting for safety, so I’m sure it’ll be a tight game.

“And then Motherwell – we ended Kelly’s career with a defeat to Motherwell last season. We’ll go there and try to hopefully resolve that for me.”