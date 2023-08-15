Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster heaps praise on Aimee Black after teen pens semi-pro contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster heaps praise on Aimee Black after teen pens semi-pro contract

The 17-year-old defender impressed in the Dons' opening day win over Motherwell, which was her first-ever start in the SWPL.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black
Aberdeen Women defender Aimee Black. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster has heaped praised on defender Aimee Black – who has penned a two-year semi-pro contract with the Dons.

The centre-back impressed in Aberdeen’s 3-2 win over Motherwell on the opening day of the SWPL season, which also happened to be her 17th birthday.

Her birthday present came in the form of a place in the starting XI – her first-ever start in the top-flight following four appearances from the bench last term.

After the game, Lancaster confirmed the talented prospect has signed a two-year paid deal with the club.

Black is the the ninth Aberdeen Women’s player to be offered a semi-pro deal, with Nadine Hanssen, Madison Finnie and new signing Laura Holden joining the quintet who made history as the club’s first paid female players last year.

Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster on the touchline at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Lancaster said: “Aimee has been outstanding and it’s why we’ve put her on a two-year contract recently.

“She is a fantastic player and someone that we want to really look after.

“She’s still very young and has a long way to go.

“She’s not the end product and there were mistakes made, but she will keep learning.

“The big thing is that she didn’t give up and kept her head up and had a very good game overall.”

Jess Broadrick takes on new role under Lancaster

Against Motherwell, Lancaster was also impressed with another youngster in his squad: 19-year-old Jess Broadrick.

He opted to move Broadrick – who has mainly been deployed as a centre-half over the last two seasons – higher up the pitch as a right wing-back.

And the Dons boss believes it is a position she could thrive in for Aberdeen, saying: “I wanted to get Jess a little bit higher up the pitch because the way we want to press – she can help us do that.

“She’s aggressive and can run for days.

Jess Broadrick in action for Aberdeen against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“For me, the one thing I have seen from Jess is that she’s a good learner. She’s also a coach, so she understands the game very well.

“I felt like getting Jess higher up the pitch would be important against Motherwell and it proved a good decision because she worked really hard.”

