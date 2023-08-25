Westdyke given confidence boost by SWF Championship debut win – but won’t get ahead of themselves, says captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westdyke given confidence boost by SWF Championship debut win – but won’t get ahead of themselves, says captain

The newly-promoted Westhill side beat Hutchison Vale 10-0 on the opening day of the season last weekend.

By Sophie Goodwin
Westdyke captain Emma Murray pictured at the club's training ground in Westhill
Westdyke captain Emma Murray. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Westdyke captain Emma Murray insists her side won’t get ahead of themselves despite a 10-0 win on the opening day of the SWF Championship season.

The newly-promoted Westhill side beat Hutchison Vale away from home last weekend, which was their first-ever game in the national third-tier.

A first home clash at Lawsondale awaits this Sunday as Westdyke host Greenock Morton, who lost their opening match 4-1 at home against Caley Thistle.

And while Murray admits Westdyke have set a high bar with an impressive opening win, she feels her side must not get carried away after only one fixture.

Murray said: “We surprised ourselves a bit with how in control we were, but it was great to hit the ground running and pick up the three points in our first game after being promoted.

“The three points were key and it’s given us a nice confidence boost.

“We’ve got to take it game by game, but with Hutchie Vale being in this league last year, we have set the bar high with the win and we hope we can keep challenging the teams in this league.

“Every game isn’t going to be 10-0 and we’re going to have much harder games, but we’ve just got to keep the standard high and keep working for each other.

“We’ve just got to take the performance from last Sunday into our first home game now, and that’s something we’re all really looking forward to.”

In the 10-0 win against Hutchison Vale, there were seven different scorers, which Murray feels reflects the strength and depth in the Westdyke squad.

The captain said: “It’s definitely given the team a boost because we know it’s not just a case of relying on our strikers.

“We have goals in us from all over the pitch – our centre-back, midfielders and strikers scored – which is another big positive to take going forward this season.”

The other north fixtures

Following their opening day win over Morton, Caley Thistle host Ayr United in their first home match of the Championship season at Millburn Academy.

The Biffa SWFL North returns on Sunday following last weekend’s League Cup fixtures, and Elgin City will contest their first-ever league match when they travel to Dyce.

The newly-established Moray club were awarded the three points on the opening day of the campaign due to Forfar Farmington Development being unable to field a team.

Huntly host Grampian Ladies at Christie Park for their first home match of the season, Buchan welcome Westdyke Thistle to Peterhead, Stonehaven face the fifth-tier’s other new club Arbroath at home, and Inverurie travel to Forfar Farmington.

