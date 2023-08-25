Westdyke given confidence boost by SWF Championship debut win – but won’t get ahead of themselves, says captain

Westdyke captain Emma Murray insists her side won’t get ahead of themselves despite a 10-0 win on the opening day of the SWF Championship season.

The newly-promoted Westhill side beat Hutchison Vale away from home last weekend, which was their first-ever game in the national third-tier.

A first home clash at Lawsondale awaits this Sunday as Westdyke host Greenock Morton, who lost their opening match 4-1 at home against Caley Thistle.

And while Murray admits Westdyke have set a high bar with an impressive opening win, she feels her side must not get carried away after only one fixture.

Murray said: “We surprised ourselves a bit with how in control we were, but it was great to hit the ground running and pick up the three points in our first game after being promoted.

“The three points were key and it’s given us a nice confidence boost.

“We’ve got to take it game by game, but with Hutchie Vale being in this league last year, we have set the bar high with the win and we hope we can keep challenging the teams in this league.

“Every game isn’t going to be 10-0 and we’re going to have much harder games, but we’ve just got to keep the standard high and keep working for each other.

“We’ve just got to take the performance from last Sunday into our first home game now, and that’s something we’re all really looking forward to.”

In the 10-0 win against Hutchison Vale, there were seven different scorers, which Murray feels reflects the strength and depth in the Westdyke squad.

The captain said: “It’s definitely given the team a boost because we know it’s not just a case of relying on our strikers.

“We have goals in us from all over the pitch – our centre-back, midfielders and strikers scored – which is another big positive to take going forward this season.”

The other north fixtures

Following their opening day win over Morton, Caley Thistle host Ayr United in their first home match of the Championship season at Millburn Academy.

The Biffa SWFL North returns on Sunday following last weekend’s League Cup fixtures, and Elgin City will contest their first-ever league match when they travel to Dyce.

The newly-established Moray club were awarded the three points on the opening day of the campaign due to Forfar Farmington Development being unable to field a team.

Huntly host Grampian Ladies at Christie Park for their first home match of the season, Buchan welcome Westdyke Thistle to Peterhead, Stonehaven face the fifth-tier’s other new club Arbroath at home, and Inverurie travel to Forfar Farmington.