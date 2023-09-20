Scottish Cup clash brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan

Their name may have changed – but Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan is hoping for the same outcome when they tackle Caledonian Braves in the Scottish Cup.

The Broch face the Lowland League side at Alliance Park in Lanarkshire on Saturday in the first round of the national tournament.

Caledonian Braves were known as Edusport Academy until four years ago and played Fraserburgh in the second round of the Scottish Cup in October 2018.

On that occasion the Buchan outfit prevailed 2-1 with Buchan and Willie West scoring, while from the current squad Bryan Hay, Ryan Cowie, Paul Young, Jamie Beagrie and Sean Butcher also played.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s meeting, midfielder Buchan said: “The last time we played them sticks in my head because I don’t score very often.

“From what I gather I think they’ve changed a lot since that day.

“But if we were able to get through again I’d be delighted, even more so if I managed to score again.

“I think Fraserburgh’s well known for keeping the same team and same players for a long time.

“There’s not too much chopping and changing and a lot of us have probably played together for five, six or seven years.

“I think it’s testament to the club and the management that they’re able to keep players here and keep us competitive.”

Broch racking up the miles

Saturday’s fixture will be Fraserburgh’s fifth in a run of seven successive away fixtures.

Having not lost on the road yet this term, Buchan is keen to continue their good run away from Bellslea.

The 25-year-old added: “It seems like we’re always on the bus at the moment, but it’s just the way it’s been.

“We just get on with it and we’ve been doing well. One of the things about the travelling is you know if you can get a win it’ll be a good bus going home.”