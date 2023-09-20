Scottish Cup clash brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Cup clash brings back happy memories for Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan

The Broch take on Caledonian Braves this weekend, a team they beat in October 2018 when they were known as Edusport Academy.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh midfielder Greg Buchan is hoping they can progress in the Scottish Cup
Their name may have changed – but Fraserburgh’s Greg Buchan is hoping for the same outcome when they tackle Caledonian Braves in the Scottish Cup.

The Broch face the Lowland League side at Alliance Park in Lanarkshire on Saturday in the first round of the national tournament.

Caledonian Braves were known as Edusport Academy until four years ago and played Fraserburgh in the second round of the Scottish Cup in October 2018.

On that occasion the Buchan outfit prevailed 2-1 with Buchan and Willie West scoring, while from the current squad Bryan Hay, Ryan Cowie, Paul Young, Jamie Beagrie and Sean Butcher also played.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s meeting, midfielder Buchan said: “The last time we played them sticks in my head because I don’t score very often.

“From what I gather I think they’ve changed a lot since that day.

“But if we were able to get through again I’d be delighted, even more so if I managed to score again.

“I think Fraserburgh’s well known for keeping the same team and same players for a long time.

“There’s not too much chopping and changing and a lot of us have probably played together for five, six or seven years.

“I think it’s testament to the club and the management that they’re able to keep players here and keep us competitive.”

Broch racking up the miles

Saturday’s fixture will be Fraserburgh’s fifth in a run of seven successive away fixtures.

Having not lost on the road yet this term, Buchan is keen to continue their good run away from Bellslea.

The 25-year-old added: “It seems like we’re always on the bus at the moment, but it’s just the way it’s been.

“We just get on with it and we’ve been doing well. One of the things about the travelling is you know if you can get a win it’ll be a good bus going home.”

