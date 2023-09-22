Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore eager to make most of Scotland U23 opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore eager to make most of Scotland U23 opportunity

The 21-year-old was called up to the squad for Scotland's clash against Australia U23s in Italy on Tuesday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore is eager to make the most of her international opportunity after being called up to the Scotland under-23s squad for the first time.

The 21-year-old was named in the U23s travelling party, alongside Dons team-mate Bayley Hutchison, for their clash against Australia in Italy on Tuesday.

Shore, who has been capped 15 times at youth level for Scotland, hopes to gain more experience of international football during this camp, having made her last appearance at under-19s level in March 2020.

The U23 squad was announced by the Scottish FA with the aim of bridging the gap between youth and senior football.

Shore said: “The jump from the under-19s to the A squad is a big one, so when I heard about this squad then it was going to be the aim to be involved.

“I’m delighted to get the opportunity. For me, it’s about learning from different players and getting to play alongside some of the best talent at this age in the country.

“The purpose of the under-23s is to get some good game time at this level, and then hopefully I can try push on from there. The focus for me is to go and compete and make a good impression.”

Shore keen to learn from Scotland team-mates

Aberdeen midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Jenny Smith in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic’s Jenny Smith, who has also been called up to the Scotland U23s squad, in a SWPL match. Image: Shutterstock.

With a number senior internationalists also included in the under-23s squad, Shore believes the Scotland team has a good blend of different experiences.

She added: “There is a good mix of youth and experience. It’ll be good to play and train with different kind of players.

“Obviously with your club you play alongside the same group every week, so when you go away with the national team you work with different coaches, players and see different styles of play.

“I’ll be trying to pick up different things and learn as much as I can while I’m away.”

Scotland face the Aussies at the Australian Institute of Sport, near Milan, where Shore is expecting a tough test.

The Aberdeen midfielder said: “We’re expecting Australia to be a great team. It’s not often we would get to play a team like Australia, so that is going to be exciting.

“Their A squad have just done really well at the World Cup, so I think we are all expecting their under-23s to be just as good.”

More from Women's Football

Caithness Ladies captain Carly Erridge.Image supplied by James Gunn.
Buckie Ladies and Caithness Ladies to meet in Highland and Islands Cup final
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann in action against Celtic.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann keen to push on after making first start of…
Goalkeeper Faye Kirby in action during her loan spell with Aberdeen Women.
Aberdeen Women boss Clint Lancaster disappointed to lose loan goalkeeper Faye Kirby who returns…
Aberdeen's Hannah Stewart battles with Celtic's Caitlin Hayes in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Clint Lancaster concedes better team won as Aberdeen Women beaten 4-0 by Celtic
Aberdeen Women captain Nadine Hanssen.
Nadine Hanssen backs Aberdeen Women to move on from midweek Hibs defeat for Celtic…
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eilidh Shore.
Aberdeen Women duo Bayley Hutchison and Eilidh Shore named in Scotland U23 squad
Scotland Women lineup ahead of a World Cup qualifying match at Hampden
Rachel Corsie: Why there is positive buzz around Scotland Women ahead of Nations League…
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby.
On-loan Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Faye Kirby to return to parent club Liverpool for assessment…
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster laments costly injuries and red card in 5-0 defeat…
Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie.
Aberdeen Women suffer 5-0 loss against Hibernian in heaviest SWPL defeat this season

Conversation