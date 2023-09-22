Westdyke and Caley Thistle Women raring to get SWF Championship and League One Cup campaigns under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Westdyke and Caley Thistle Women raring to get SWF Championship and League One Cup campaigns under way

In the second round of the league cup, Westdyke host Greenock Morton, while Caley Thistle welcome Falkirk to Inverness.

By Sophie Goodwin
Westdyke Ladies 2023-24 team photo.
Westdyke Ladies' SWF Championship squad. Image: Supplied.

Westdyke and Caley Thistle Women are raring to start their respective SWF Championship and League One Cup campaigns in the second round.

The SWF Championship sides enter the competition this weekend, with Westdyke hosting Greenock Morton, while Inverness welcome League One outfit Falkirk.

Interim Westdyke head coach Steve Robb hopes the Westhill side can build on a positive start to the league season by going on a cup run.

Westdyke, who were promoted Championship via the League One play-offs, won their opening two matches against Hutchison Vale and this weekend’s opponents Morton, before sufferings defeats to Ayr United and league leaders Rossvale.

Robb said: “We have started the season quite well with two wins, so we’ve had the chance to get some experience at this (Championship) level.

“The wins took the pressure off a bit, but even after the defeats spirits were still high.

“It was a long trip back on the bus from Ayr, but by the time we got back spirits were back up again. Hopefully, those smiles will continue this weekend.

“Ayr and Rossvale is the level we expected of this league, so we know we have to adapt to that and we’ve got the confidence that this squad can do that over the course of the season.

“It’s encouraging to have Morton in the cup because we’ve already played them and know what to expect, but they are starting to building momentum.

“We will give it a good go on Sunday and, hopefully, see what the next game brings.”

Caley Thistle targeting silverware

Meanwhile, Caley Thistle manager Karen Mason is hoping for a cup run as her side have set silverware as a target this season.

She said: “We are trying to get silverware this season, and this is our first opportunity for that.

“In terms of the cup competitions, we don’t take the Scottish (Cup) too seriously just because of the gulf in quality there is between all the teams involved.

“The Championship and League One Cup is something that we really want to try and get a good run in and starting that off on Sunday against Falkirk would be an ideal way to go about that.”

Mason does not want to see a case of history repeating itself, so is expecting a stern test against the Bairns.

Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Caley Thistle can go into the game confident, though, having won three of their opening four league fixtures.

Mason added: “We actually played Falkirk a couple years ago in the cup and they knocked us out. They were in the league below us then, too.

“I remember back to that performance and it wasn’t ideal from us, so we won’t be taking them lightly.

“Like any game we need to make sure we put in a professional performance and, hopefully, that will get us through to the next round.”

The other north fixtures

The SWFL North sides are in League Cup group action, The fixtures are as follows: Buchan v Inverurie, Grampian v Elgin City, Huntly v Stonehaven, and Westdyke Thistle v Stonehaven.

