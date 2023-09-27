Future is bright for Scotland Women, says goalkeeper Lee Gibson after earning 50th cap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Future is bright for Scotland Women, says goalkeeper Lee Gibson after earning 50th cap

The goalkeeper claimed an assist on her milestone appearance after her free-kick set up Sophie Howard to head home a late equaliser against Belgium.

By Sophie Goodwin
Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson.
Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson. Image: Shutterstock.

Scotland Women goalkeeper Lee Gibson believes the future is bright for the national team thanks to the young talent coming through the ranks.

Gibson earned her 50th cap on Tuesday night in the 1-1 draw against Belgium at Hampden, where Scotland salvaged a first Uefa Nations League point with a last-minute equaliser.

The Glasgow City goalkeeper claimed the assist for the leveller as her free-kick at the death was headed home by Sophie Howard in the 94th minute.

It was a night to remember for Gibson, who made her Scotland debut in 2017, as she marked the individual milestone and entered the hall of fame.

When asked how she thinks the squad have progress during the time she has been involved with the national team, Gibson’s response suggests the future is bright.

Scotland’s Lee Gibson: ‘We are more than capable’

The goalkeeper said: “This squad is worthy of qualifying for the next Euros and the World Cup in the next few years.

“We’ve got a lot of youth that has come through. Kirsty Maclean came on (against Belgium) and I thought some of the balls she played through were perfect.

“You want to have those players coming in and slotting in as if they’ve been here for a long time.

Scotland's Kirsty Maclean and Belgium's Justine Vanhaevermaet fight for the ball in the Nations League match at Hampden.
Scotland’s Kirsty Maclean and Belgium’s Justine Vanhaevermaet fight for the ball in the Nations League match at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’ve had injuries this camp and obviously we didn’t have Erin (Cuthbert) at the start, but we are more than capable. That’s why we have a big squad and we need everyone.

“We’ve shown on Friday (2-1 defeat to England) that we can compete with the best and we’re disappointed tonight to only come away with a draw – again that shows the progression, but it also shows we still have a little bit to go.

“The young players can go all the way. You look at Emma Watson, Kirsty Maclean and how easy a transition it has been for them to step into the first team.

“We’ve seen them play really well for Rangers – and now Emma has moved on to Manchester United, but the pathways are obviously working and the youth systems are bringing players through.  If you’re good enough, you’re old enough for me.

““Its nice to see, not to look at their age though as it makes me feel a lot older than I am! But seriously, they’ve been excellent.”

Nations League campaign can put Scotland ‘on the map’

After their opening two Nations League matches, Gibson believes there are plenty of positives for Scotland to build on in the next round of fixtures.

Scotland sit bottom of Group A1 with one point and face the Netherlands, who beat the Lionesses on Tuesday night, in a home and away double-header in late October.

Gibson said: “It’s another opportunity for us to come together and put Scotland on the map.

“For us being in pot A in this Nations League group, a lot of people would have thought ‘that’s just Scotland’, but hopefully now we have got the respect from the other teams and they know we’re more than capable of beating anyone on our day.

Scotland defender Sophie Howard scores with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League.
Scotland defender Sophie Howard scored with the last touch of the ball to secure a 1-1 draw against Belgium in the Nations League. Image: SNS.

“When it comes down to competition football performances can be good, but ultimately you have to get the job done on the night.

“We’ve shown over the last nine months how far we’ve come. We still have a bit of progress to go, but for the next games there is no reason why we can’t go out and compete, first and foremost, and win those games.

We’ve went toe-to-toe with England, who of course were finalists at the World Cup, and on another night we could have taken more out of it.

“We need to see the positives, how far we have come, the things we’re doing well and how we can change those small margins to make sure games go our way.”

