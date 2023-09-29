Caley Thistle Women aiming to keep up pace in SWF Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women aiming to keep up pace in SWF Championship

Karen Mason's side have won three of their four league games and sit third in the table ahead of their trip to fourth-placed Renfrew.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Caley Thistle Women. Image: Supplied by ICTWFC.

Caley Thistle Women are aiming to maintain their solid start to the SWF Championship season when they travel to Renfrew on Sunday.

Karen Mason’s side have won three of their four league games and sit third in the table ahead of their trip to fourth-placed Renfrew, who have seven points.

And while Mason admits it is too early in the campaign to read too much into the league standings, she says the aim is for her side to keep up pace with the top of the pack.

After four games, Rossvale – who beat Inverness 4-2 earlier this month – sit top of the table with a 100% record, while Ayr United are second level on points with Inverness.

Mason said: “It’s quite early in the season to look too much into the table, but we know last season we made too many early mistakes that cost us later on.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

“It’s about trying to make sure that we keep up with the chase for as long as possible.

“On Sunday if we lose and Ayr win they can go three points clear of us, so we don’t want to be creating those gaps and make it a harder hill to climb. We want to make sure that we’re competing consistently and not having off weeks.

“We want to be in contention at the top, so it is these kind of games we need to start getting wins out of.”

Caley Jags expecting a physical contest against Renfrew

Inverness are yet to beat Renfrew in the Championship – picking up one point from their four meetings last season – and Mason wants that to act as an incentive for her side.

The Caley Jags manager said: “It’s the same kind of approach that we took into the Ayr game (1-0 win) having not beaten them before either.

“Renfrew were a top three team last year and were pushing for promotion, so they are a team we definitely need to be targeting to take points off if we are to be within that top pack.

“They are a very physical team, are quite direct and play a lot of long balls over the top.

“That’s been effective for them, so for us it is about being patient and making sure we’re well organised and compact early on to make life harder for them.

“Hopefully, we can frustrate them by keeping the ball and not allowing them a sniff near it, so we can keep creating the chances like we have been doing in our recent games.”

Inverness come into the league clash with Renfrew following a 6-0 win over Falkirk in the Championship and League One Cup.

Five different goal scorers were on the scoresheet in the cup win against the Bairns, which Mason says reflects the depth of her squad.

Mason said: “We’ve always created a number of chances, so to finish a few more off was pleasing.

“To be able get a share around of the goal scorers was good and it just shows the depth that we have got.

“It was pleasing to see players get off the mark this season and score their first goals, like Kayleigh Mackenzie and that ‘ll do her confidence the world of good.”

Meanwhile, Westdyke return to Championship action after their cup win over Greenock Morton with a trip to Dundee to face Dryburgh Athletic.

The other north fixtures

The SWFL North teams are in Scottish Cup action this weekend with all teams on the road for their round one ties.

The fixtures are Edinburgh South v Dyce, Cumbernauld Colts v Inverurie Locos, Dundee West v Grampian, and St Mirren v Elgin City.

Huntly, who were beaten in the preliminary round, are on league duty as they travel to face Arbroath.

