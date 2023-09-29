Caley Thistle Women aiming to keep up pace in SWF Championship

Caley Thistle Women are aiming to maintain their solid start to the SWF Championship season when they travel to Renfrew on Sunday.

Karen Mason’s side have won three of their four league games and sit third in the table ahead of their trip to fourth-placed Renfrew, who have seven points.

And while Mason admits it is too early in the campaign to read too much into the league standings, she says the aim is for her side to keep up pace with the top of the pack.

After four games, Rossvale – who beat Inverness 4-2 earlier this month – sit top of the table with a 100% record, while Ayr United are second level on points with Inverness.

Mason said: “It’s quite early in the season to look too much into the table, but we know last season we made too many early mistakes that cost us later on.

“It’s about trying to make sure that we keep up with the chase for as long as possible.

“On Sunday if we lose and Ayr win they can go three points clear of us, so we don’t want to be creating those gaps and make it a harder hill to climb. We want to make sure that we’re competing consistently and not having off weeks.

“We want to be in contention at the top, so it is these kind of games we need to start getting wins out of.”

Caley Jags expecting a physical contest against Renfrew

Inverness are yet to beat Renfrew in the Championship – picking up one point from their four meetings last season – and Mason wants that to act as an incentive for her side.

The Caley Jags manager said: “It’s the same kind of approach that we took into the Ayr game (1-0 win) having not beaten them before either.

“Renfrew were a top three team last year and were pushing for promotion, so they are a team we definitely need to be targeting to take points off if we are to be within that top pack.

“They are a very physical team, are quite direct and play a lot of long balls over the top.

“That’s been effective for them, so for us it is about being patient and making sure we’re well organised and compact early on to make life harder for them.

“Hopefully, we can frustrate them by keeping the ball and not allowing them a sniff near it, so we can keep creating the chances like we have been doing in our recent games.”

TABLE | GW 4️⃣ Here's how the #SWFChampionship table looks after round four, with Rossvale maintaining a three-point lead. #BeTheDifference pic.twitter.com/dE5DLO3d8E — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) September 11, 2023

Inverness come into the league clash with Renfrew following a 6-0 win over Falkirk in the Championship and League One Cup.

Five different goal scorers were on the scoresheet in the cup win against the Bairns, which Mason says reflects the depth of her squad.

Mason said: “We’ve always created a number of chances, so to finish a few more off was pleasing.

“To be able get a share around of the goal scorers was good and it just shows the depth that we have got.

“It was pleasing to see players get off the mark this season and score their first goals, like Kayleigh Mackenzie and that ‘ll do her confidence the world of good.”

Meanwhile, Westdyke return to Championship action after their cup win over Greenock Morton with a trip to Dundee to face Dryburgh Athletic.

The other north fixtures

The SWFL North teams are in Scottish Cup action this weekend with all teams on the road for their round one ties.

The fixtures are Edinburgh South v Dyce, Cumbernauld Colts v Inverurie Locos, Dundee West v Grampian, and St Mirren v Elgin City.

Huntly, who were beaten in the preliminary round, are on league duty as they travel to face Arbroath.