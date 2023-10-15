Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen Women against Glasgow City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen Women against Glasgow City

The Dons face daunting test as the SWPL champions visit Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women’s manager Clint Lancaster is looking for an improvement in both penalty areas when champions Glasgow City visit Balmoral Stadium this weekend.

The Dons have lost their last four games in all competitions, conceding 18 goals and scoring four.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Dundee United at Foundation Park was a particular source of frustration for Lancaster, who knows improvement defensively and in the final third is required.

He said: “We should have won the game. We were a bit sloppy with the goals we conceded and we should have done better.

“They had four shots on goal, one of them was a cross which ended up going in.

“We were the much better side and we really should have come away with something, but that’s football.

“We dominated the ball, worked their goalkeeper with 15 shots on target, but only scored two, so that needs to be better as well.”

Injuries have brought the Dons Women together

Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden.
Aberdeen Women midfielder Laura Holden is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ACL injury. Image: Shutterstock.

One positive from the defeat at United was the fact everyone who played came through the game unscathed.

Midfielder Laura Holden and goalkeeper Faye Kirby, who was on loan from Liverpool, are both out for the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament injuries against Hibernian last month.

Their absence has left Lancaster, who was running with a small squad, with limited options – but the Dons boss believes the adversity has brought his squad together.

He said: “It’s been a tough few games, a tough period, but I said to the players this would happen.

“We have 10 senior first team players and the rest of the squad are academy players. The injuries we’ve had haven’t helped us.

“We’re struggling for players, but we’re doing well with what we have got and we just have to keep pushing.

“I’ve got a very good group of players and staff here, so I’m lucky in that respect.”

Reds face huge test against reigning champions

Glasgow City won their 16th SWPL 1 title in a dramatic finale last season. Image: Shutterstock.

The challenges continue for the Dons this weekend when SWPL1 champions Glasgow City visit Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

It is the first of back-to-back home games for the Dons, who also host Partick Thistle next weekend, and Lancaster, who will serve a touchline suspension, is pleased to have the comforts of home in their favour against daunting opposition.

He said: “It won’t be easy. They played midweek in the Champions League ,which shows their level. It will be very tough, but we have to stick to our gameplan, be well organised and show no fear.

“We’ll have a good go and let’s see what happens.

“It feels like we haven’t been at home for a long time, so we’re excited to be back in front of our own fans. We can’t wait, even though I’ll be viewing from the stands.”

Caley Thistle looking to bounce back in the Championship

Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women will be hoping to get back to winning ways. Image: Ger Harley/SportPix for SWF.

In the Scottish Women’s Championship Inverness Caley Thistle will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 home defeat by East Fife when they host Edinburgh City (12.30pm).

Karen Mason’s side can move up to third above Westdyke, whose trip to the Fifers has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the League Cup resumes this weekend with Inverurie Locos looking to extend their 100% record to three games in Group G when they travel to Grampian Ladies.

Elgin City, who have lost their opening two games, host Buchan Ladies.

In Group H, Stonehaven Ladies host Dryburgh Athletic with both clubs hoping to record their first win after defeats by group leaders Huntly.

Arbroath host Dyce in Group I. Both teams are on three points after their respective victories over Westdyke Thistle.

The games kick-off at 3pm.

