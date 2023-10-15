Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen Women against Glasgow City

Aberdeen Women’s manager Clint Lancaster is looking for an improvement in both penalty areas when champions Glasgow City visit Balmoral Stadium this weekend.

The Dons have lost their last four games in all competitions, conceding 18 goals and scoring four.

Sunday’s 3-2 defeat to Dundee United at Foundation Park was a particular source of frustration for Lancaster, who knows improvement defensively and in the final third is required.

He said: “We should have won the game. We were a bit sloppy with the goals we conceded and we should have done better.

“They had four shots on goal, one of them was a cross which ended up going in.

“We were the much better side and we really should have come away with something, but that’s football.

“We dominated the ball, worked their goalkeeper with 15 shots on target, but only scored two, so that needs to be better as well.”

Injuries have brought the Dons Women together

One positive from the defeat at United was the fact everyone who played came through the game unscathed.

Midfielder Laura Holden and goalkeeper Faye Kirby, who was on loan from Liverpool, are both out for the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament injuries against Hibernian last month.

Their absence has left Lancaster, who was running with a small squad, with limited options – but the Dons boss believes the adversity has brought his squad together.

He said: “It’s been a tough few games, a tough period, but I said to the players this would happen.

“We have 10 senior first team players and the rest of the squad are academy players. The injuries we’ve had haven’t helped us.

“We’re struggling for players, but we’re doing well with what we have got and we just have to keep pushing.

“I’ve got a very good group of players and staff here, so I’m lucky in that respect.”

Reds face huge test against reigning champions

The challenges continue for the Dons this weekend when SWPL1 champions Glasgow City visit Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

It is the first of back-to-back home games for the Dons, who also host Partick Thistle next weekend, and Lancaster, who will serve a touchline suspension, is pleased to have the comforts of home in their favour against daunting opposition.

He said: “It won’t be easy. They played midweek in the Champions League ,which shows their level. It will be very tough, but we have to stick to our gameplan, be well organised and show no fear.

“We’ll have a good go and let’s see what happens.

“It feels like we haven’t been at home for a long time, so we’re excited to be back in front of our own fans. We can’t wait, even though I’ll be viewing from the stands.”

Caley Thistle looking to bounce back in the Championship

In the Scottish Women’s Championship Inverness Caley Thistle will be hoping to bounce back from their 3-1 home defeat by East Fife when they host Edinburgh City (12.30pm).

Karen Mason’s side can move up to third above Westdyke, whose trip to the Fifers has been postponed.

Meanwhile, the League Cup resumes this weekend with Inverurie Locos looking to extend their 100% record to three games in Group G when they travel to Grampian Ladies.

Elgin City, who have lost their opening two games, host Buchan Ladies.

In Group H, Stonehaven Ladies host Dryburgh Athletic with both clubs hoping to record their first win after defeats by group leaders Huntly.

Arbroath host Dyce in Group I. Both teams are on three points after their respective victories over Westdyke Thistle.

The games kick-off at 3pm.