Aberdeen Women push Glasgow City all the way in 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium

Aberdeen Women pushed Glasgow City all the way before eventually succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons made only one change from the team beaten by Dundee United with Aimee Black stepping in for Hannah Innes.

The visitors took control of the match early on with Amy Muir testing Aberdeen goalkeeper Annalisa McCann before Kenzie Weir was denied by the Dons stopper.

Glasgow City, the SWPL champions, went in front after 24 minutes when Brenna Lovera raced onto an Anna Oscarsson clearance and slotted the ball beyond McCann.

The visitors almost doubled their lead when Kinga Kozak’s long-range strike bounced back off the woodwork.

Aberdeen restored parity on the stroke of half time when Eva Thomson fired high beyond Lee Gibson.

It got even better for the Dons two minutes into the second half when Bayley Hutchison released Hannah Stewart and she curled the ball beyond Gibson.

But Glasgow City levelled the scores within three minutes when Lovera pounced on a short back-pass from Francesca Ogilvie and rounded McCann before slotting home.

The visitors made it 3-2 within a minute with Kozak firing beyond McCann.

Eilidh Shore almost headed the Dons back on level terms before a Mairead Fulton shot hit the crossbar at the other end.

Hutchison was denied by Gibson in the closing stages as City held on for the victory.

In the Scottish Women’s Championship, Inverness Caledonian Thistle bounced back from their 3-1 home defeat by East Fife by thumping Edinburgh City 8-0.

Betty Ross netted a hat-trick for Caley Jags with Kirsty Deans (2), Julia Scott (2) and Kayleigh Mackenzie also on target.

In the Scottish Women’s Football League Cup, Inverurie Locos made it three wins out of three in Group G by defeating Grampian Ladies 2-0.

In the other Group G game, Buchan Ladies were unable to field a team against Elgin City due to illness.

In Group H, Stonehaven Ladies were also without a game after Dryburgh Athletic were unable to field a team.

Dyce drew 2-2 at Arbroath to move onto four points in Group I.