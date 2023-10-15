Aberdeen Women push Glasgow City all the way in 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women push Glasgow City all the way in 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium

The Dons were leading 2-1 before the SWPL champions hit back with a quickfire double.

By Danny Law
Nadine Hanssen of Aberdeen Women during the 3-2 loss againt Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.
Nadine Hanssen of Aberdeen Women during the 3-2 loss againt Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women pushed Glasgow City all the way before eventually succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons made only one change from the team beaten by Dundee United with Aimee Black stepping in for Hannah Innes.

The visitors took control of the match early on with Amy Muir testing Aberdeen goalkeeper Annalisa McCann before Kenzie Weir was denied by the Dons stopper.

Glasgow City, the SWPL champions, went in front after 24 minutes when Brenna Lovera raced onto an Anna Oscarsson clearance and slotted the ball beyond McCann.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Hannah Stewart’s goal. Image: Shutterstock. 

The visitors almost doubled their lead when Kinga Kozak’s long-range strike bounced back off the woodwork.

Aberdeen restored parity on the stroke of half time when Eva Thomson fired high beyond Lee Gibson.

It got even better for the Dons two minutes into the second half when Bayley Hutchison released Hannah Stewart and she curled the ball beyond Gibson.

But Glasgow City levelled the scores within three minutes when Lovera pounced on a short back-pass from Francesca Ogilvie and rounded McCann before slotting home.

The visitors made it 3-2 within a minute with Kozak firing beyond McCann.

Eilidh Shore almost headed the Dons back on level terms before a Mairead Fulton shot hit the crossbar at the other end.

The Aberdeen players and mascots before the game against Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.  

Hutchison was denied by Gibson in the closing stages as City held on for the victory.

In the Scottish Women’s Championship, Inverness Caledonian Thistle bounced back from their 3-1 home defeat by East Fife by thumping Edinburgh City 8-0.

Betty Ross netted a hat-trick for Caley Jags with Kirsty Deans (2), Julia Scott (2) and Kayleigh Mackenzie also on target.

In the Scottish Women’s Football League Cup, Inverurie Locos made it three wins out of three in Group G by defeating Grampian Ladies 2-0.

In the other Group G game, Buchan Ladies were unable to field a team against Elgin City due to illness.

In Group H, Stonehaven Ladies were also without a game after Dryburgh Athletic were unable to field a team.

Dyce drew 2-2 at Arbroath to move onto four points in Group I.

 

