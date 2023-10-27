Caley Thistle Women manager credits greater player commitment for improved performances in SWF Championship this term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Caley Thistle Women manager credits greater player commitment for improved performances in SWF Championship this term

The Caley Jags currently sit third in the Championship table and travel to face north rivals Westdyke on Sunday.

By Sophie Goodwin
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. Image: Jasperimage.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason believes improved player commitment is why her side have started the SWF Championship strongly.

The Caley Jags currently sit third in the table with 15 points from seven games  – the same return as second-placed Ayr United, who have a better goal difference.

A north derby awaits Inverness on Sunday as they travel to Westhill to face Westdyke, who sit one place behind in fourth with 12 points – but with a game in hand.

Mason has been pleased with the start Caley Thistle have made as she highlights the positive predicament she now has to ponder each week ahead of selecting her strongest starting XI.

Last season, Mason had to work with inconsistent squad numbers at training and could rarely name the same players in a match-day contingent due to a lack of availability.

But both of those issues appear to have been solved this term.

She said: “This season I really put across that if you’re not in training then you won’t be starting at the weekend and that has made a massive difference.

“People are putting the team first, and now on a Sunday we’re getting around 17 players in our match-day squad.

Caley Thistle Women's SWF Championship squad.
Caley Thistle Women. Image: Supplied by ICTWFC.

“It has helped with competition, because if there are players having an off-game then we have got other people chomping at the bit to get in amongst it.

“We have a big squad and everyone is pushing each other on.

“It’s what any manager would want to have as a headache before they put their team together. It is something I have wanted to have for a long time.

“To me, if you are giving up your time on a Sunday to play the match, you should want to put the work in to get better at training during the week.

“It has definitely helped us this season and that has shown on the pitch in the way we have been able to pick ourselves back up after some of the difficult moments.”

Westdyke will be ‘tough encounter’ – Mason

The Caley Thistle manager is expecting a challenging match in Westhill, as she hailed Westdyke’s start to their debut national Championship campaign following promotion from SWF League One.

Mason said: “We have got to take a derby – although it is still a two-and-a-half-hour journey – when we can. We’ll take any kind of incentive for a good game.

“They have had a great start to the season. They have come up to this league through the play-offs and are not only competing, but are beating some very good teams.

“It is definitely going to be a tough encounter for us, but we’re looking forward to it.

“They are probably in a more comfortable position going into this one because they’re three points behind and have a game in hand.

“We need to make sure we can go out and secure the result.”

There is only one game in the SWFL North this weekend as Stonehaven host Dyce.

The rest of the north teams are in SWFL Cup action, and the fixtures are: Elgin City v Inverurie Locos, Grampian v Buchan, Westdyke Thistle v Arbroath, and Huntly v Dryburgh Athletic.

More from Women's Football

Netherlands players congratulate Danielle van de Donk after she scores the opener in their Uefa Women's Nations League tie with Scotland. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186d)
Scotland Women suffer tough night as Netherlands triumph 4-0 in Nations League tie
Scotland Women's starting XI for the opening Uefa Nations League match against England in September.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland Women ready for challenge of Nations League double-header with the Netherlands
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ex-captain Loren Campbell reflects on Aberdeen Women's season so far and picks her stand-out…
Francesca Ogilvie goes up against Cheryl McCulloch during an Aberdeen Women match against Partick Thistle Women. Image: Paul Glendell
Aberdeen Women's game against Partick Thistle postponed due to Storm Babet
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster delivers a post-match talk to his squad at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster already working to strengthen squad in January
Scotland men's teams celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: Scotland's Euro 2024 qualification an incredible achievement - and one that inspires…
Nadine Hanssen of Aberdeen Women during the 3-2 loss againt Glasgow City. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women push Glasgow City all the way in 3-2 defeat at Balmoral Stadium
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Clint Lancaster hopes home comforts can help bring boost in both boxes for Aberdeen…
Referee Emily Heaslip is escorted off the pitch by a member of the Manchester City security team at the final whistle after Manchester City Women v Chelsea Women in the Barclays FA Women's Super League. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Alex Greenwood sending off was mistake - but referees' clampdown on time-wasting…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason delighted with 'rewarding' start to season after three…

Conversation