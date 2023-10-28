Scotland Women: Rachel Corsie reckons they can still compete with best despite 4-0 loss to Netherlands in Nations League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland Women: Rachel Corsie reckons they can still compete with best despite 4-0 loss to Netherlands in Nations League

Difficult night for Scots in Nijmegen as World Cup quarter-finalists prove too strong

By Jamie Durent
Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland Women. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186f)
Danielle van de Donk gets to the ball first to put Netherlands in front against Scotland. (Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186f))

Scotland Women captain Rachel Corsie feels they are capable of competing with the best teams in Europe despite the 4-0 Nations League loss to Netherlands.

First-half goals from Danielle van de Donk and Esmee Brugts had the hosts ahead, with Lineth Beerensteyn adding a brace in the second period.

The Scots were under pressure for large periods of the game and struggled to offer much in response to the in-form Dutch.

Corsie, who hails from Aberdeen, believes Scotland fell short in Nijmegen last night and should have made it more difficult for their opponents.

Scotland skipper Rachel Corsie. (Image: SNS)

“We knew we were coming to face a good side but I felt we had to disrupt the momentum a little more than we did,” said Corsie.

“You expect that pressure in possession and it can be hard to get a rhythm but we’re normally at it defensively. I felt we gave up too much space and the early goal is always tough to come back from.

“We just felt short in too many areas today and that’s just the honesty of what happened. We now have the opportunity to rectify that because we’re going to go again on Tuesday.”

Scotland will be reacquainted with the Dutch on Tuesday night, for the second game of this double-header at Hampden Park. Pedro Martinez Losa’s side sit bottom of a group which also includes England and Belgium, with Corsie adding that they have more to offer than they showed yesterday.

“When you look at the group, England and the Netherlands have been two of the best sides in Europe for the last five or six years,” she said.

Lineth Beerensteyn takes on Scotland Women defender Sophie Howard. Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186o)
Lineth Beerensteyn takes on Scotland defender Sophie Howard. (Image: Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock (14170186o))

“You have to respect the opponent and sometimes these results happen. I think we have it in us to compete much better than we showed.

“It’s disappointing but we have to pick ourselves up. Tuesday needs to be a better performance from everybody.”

A caveat on Scotland’s display was the fact they were missing their first-choice midfield of Sam Kerr, Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert, however the skipper was not prepared to offer any excuses.

“We have quality there,” added Corsie. “We gave them too many options when they had the ball and you have to make it more difficult. You can’t allow them to switch play so easily.

“They have really good players and they don’t need that much space anyway.

“We know we have a second opportunity and that’s the good thing in football, there’s another game round the corner. We at least want to make sure we put it right with our performance on Tuesday that can hopefully get more out of the game.”

Lyon midfielder van de Donk escaped her marker to give the home side an 11th-minute lead, with Brugts capitalising on Sophie Howard’s poor clearance to finish the second.

Beerensteyn’s first came from a simple long ball over the Scotland defence, before she peeled off Corsie to head in her second and Netherlands’ fourth.

“You have to sit in the discomfort of watching it back and fixing the little things,” added Corsie. “The goals are something I want to see back and how we can defend better.

“For all their good play, the goals are ones we’ll look back on and be really disappointed by.

“We’re a good group – we look after each other whether we win or we lose and we’ve done that many times.”

