Caley Thistle’s Lewis Nicolson plots route back from horror injury

Caley Thistle defender Lewis Nicolson says staying part of the group is a massive plus point as faces a year out with a knee injury.

The assured 19-year-old was pitched in at left-back from the start of this season by then-manager Billy Dodds, keeping his main rival for the role, Cammy Harper, out of the side.

Nicolson never put a foot wrong then a freak injury just 16 minutes into the Viaplay Cup tie at home to Airdrie in July ended with him stretchered off with an agonising injury to his left knee.

A few years back, the Inverness starlet had to battle back from an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injury on his right knee, which kept him out for six months once operated on.

Against the Diamonds, he collected possession at the left side of the park and was advancing when he went down in pain and needed treatment swiftly.

Roddy MacGregor, Aaron Doran and Austin Samuels are just a few of the other players out with injuries of various degrees.

Since Nicolson’s injury, Dodds been replaced by Duncan Ferguson in the Inverness hot-seat, and the defender is determined to get through this fresh setback.

No isolation as team-mates pitch in

His positive attitude is crucial as he plots his route back in 2024, and he explained having his team-mates in and around him, some of whom are also sidelined, is helping.

He said: “I am in the same amount of time as the other players. At the moment, I’m going through intense rehab, but just in the gym for now.

“It is quite tedious because it’s still at the early stages, but as it gets harder I will find more enjoyment in it.

“All the injured players are in the gym at the same time each day, so none of us are isolated and we keep one another going.

“Becky (Mussett), the physio, has been so good. She did my ACL rehab as well and takes us into the gym every day. She works you hard, but it’s completely worth it.

“Roddy (MacGregor) had his operation at a similar time to me, so we’ve been in the gym together.

“With the changes there have been around the club in recent times, it’s good to still feel part of it. I’ve not been forgotten about.”

Swift turnaround was ‘amazing’

Nicolson described what happened at the point of injury and immediately afterwards.

He said: “I had just won the ball back and, just as I was accelerating, my knee just collapsed beneath me. It came as a bit of a shock for sure.

“Just after the injury happened, it was a case of reducing the swelling as quickly as possible so that the scan would be clearer to read.

“It was a quick turnaround with everything. I had the scan a few days later then, after a consultation, two weeks exactly later I had an operation. That was amazing.

“It was my left knee this time. There was chipped bone, ligament and cartilage damage and meniscus tear.

“With the ACL on my other knee, I was back after six months, post-op, however with this injury, I am looking at more than a year.”

‘Freak incident’ changed everything

Nicolson, whose sole goal in 2023 came against Arbroath in January, was delighted with the start he made to this campaign and he was gutted that, in an instant, his progress was halted so cruelly.

He said: “It was good to get game-time and get a bit of exposure. I was feeling fit and good, but it was just a freak incident and it shows how quickly everything can change.

“The last thing on my mind was that I could get injured again – I was all focused on my football.”

And with his contract seeing him through to 2025, he said: “I don’t have that worry hanging over me. I can focus on the rehab and come back stronger for next season.”

Nicolson returns to fan role this year

For now, Nicolson will also play a role supporting the team from the stands.

He’s been impressed as Ferguson has guided the side to seven points from three league games after a winless opening 10 league fixtures, nine of which led to Dodds being sacked.

And the full-back is confident Caley Thistle will pull clear of the lower reaches of the Championship sooner rather than later.

He said: “It has been a positive start under the new manager and the feeling around the camp is good.

“There is the majority of the season left and there is no reason why we can’t carry on the way we’re going.

“The boys have been feeling training intense, but that’s good and the results are showing on the pitch, we can’t complain about that.

“I don’t feel our league position is reflective of where we’re at as a club at all. There is plenty of time to turn it around.

“I am down on matchdays. As much as I’m a player, I’m still a fan as well, so I won’t be missing that.”

Tannadice test is next for Inverness

ICT, who beat Airdrie 1-0 at the weekend, have no midweek fixture like many of their rivals, with their match at Dunfermline moved to November 18.

This Saturday, Ferguson returns to where his playing career kicked off, as he takes Inverness to league leaders Dundee United.