Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Rachel Corsie: Glasgow City confidence crisis or not, they must beat title-rivals Rangers

In this week's column, Rachel evaluates why her former club - SWPL giants Glasgow City - are underperforming, and the refereeing controversy in the Women's Champions League.

Glasgow City's Lauren Davidson battles with Nicola Docherty of Rangers.
Reigning SWPL champions Glasgow City host current league leaders Rangers this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
By Rachel Corsie

It may only be their 12th game of the SWPL season, but it does feel like Glasgow City must beat Rangers on Sunday to revitalise their title hopes.

My former club, who are the reigning league champions, currently sit third in the table on 24 points – trailling second-placed Celtic by seven points and Rangers by eight.

Although City have played one game fewer, it is concerning to see such a gap already opening up, and a loss on Sunday would see them move further away from the top.

They have experienced disappointment already this season by failing to qualify for the group stages of the Champions League, having had a good opportunity to do so, and were knocked out of the Sky Sports Cup in a 3-0 defeat to Celtic last Friday.

To me, City look like they are a little bit lost.

When I watch Rangers and Celtic, I feel like there identity is much clearer and you can see what they are trying to do.

But City have been far too inconsistent.

City were in a very comfortable position last season with a considerable points advantage over their rivals, which they eventually let slip, and the title was only decided in the dying minutes on final day.

It went from being a very safe position to all of sudden there being a very big chance silverware was going to elude them entirely for the second successive season.

It is hard to pinpoint the reasons why City have been underperforming, but part of it could be down to how the squad’s character and resilience have been affected.

Glasgow City are the reigning SWPL champions. Inage: Shutterstock.

When I was at City there was the mindset of ‘we will not get beat’ and I think this mantra has been really tested over the last year or so because they have suffered costly defeats.

And I think that has benefited their opposition, too. Teams know City are not the same beast as they used to be.

City used to have the advantage of their own strength and knowing the teams they played feared them – I don’t think that is the case as much these days.

The SWPL’s top-three squads are very comparable level-wise, but beyond that it comes down to application and desire.

I spoke to City forward Lauren Davidson on my BBC podcast last week and she spoke about how she has not scored as much goals in the “big” games as she would have liked and hopes to bring that to her game.

Improvements are needed, especially against City’s title rivals, and last week’s 3-0 cup defeat to Celtic was unacceptable by the club’s standards.

However, you can’t ever count City out.

But this Sunday’s game at Petershill Park against Rangers comes with high-stakes for my former team, as it would be a huge task to make up 11 points.

It’s not impossible and the split opens things up. The top three will have the chance to take points off each other twice more, but that works both ways – the gap can be closed or increase even more.

Although this will be a testing period early on in her managerial career, I do think Leanne Ross is the right person to continue to lead City.

I thought it at the time and I still think it now that appointing Leanne was the best option for everyone. Glasgow City is a family club and there are not many people who understand the expectation and culture at the club as much as Leanne does.

It is a job which comes with a lot of pressure and I’m sure right now she is feeling that, but, for me, it is about finding the right way to get the most out of her players.

Glasgow City manager Leanne Ross. Image: Shutterstock.

With this being her first job in management, I am sure Leanne is working on different ways to drive the standards up at City and the different approaches which might be needed to do that.

This weekend does come with pressure – which I am sure the players are feeling – but it is an enormous chance to put a marker down and build on going forward this season.

Refereeing controversy in Champions League

The Uefa Women’s Champions League group stages started this week and refereeing decisions made the headlines after Chelsea’s clash away to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty to level the game at 2-2 after Chelsea had come from 1-0 down to take the lead, before Emma Hayes’ side were denied a late winner for offside.

The penalty was not a penalty. Jessie Fleming did make contact on Athenea del Castillo, but it was very clearly outside the box.

As for the disallowed goal, Niamh Charles was very clearly onside – but it was disallowed as the Real Madrid goalkeeper was deemed to have been impacted by an interfering Sam Kerr, who was in an offside position.

I don’t believe Sam affected the goalkeeper.

I do think there would an argument the defender may have defended the situation differently as Sam went for the ball, but the officials’ decision was she interfered with the goalkeeper, not the defender, in an offside position.

But it is hard to keep seeing referees criticised so heavily.

There are so many reasonings and explanations which go into decisions, but only one person is usually scapegoated.

Real Madrid v Chelsea is a tie of the highest level. There are not many matches that are bigger than that.

The referee awarded a penalty for this foul – which was outside the box – against Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming. Image: Shutterstock.

It involved world-class players and would have been of a higher level than Danish referee Frida Klarlund is used to officiating week in and week out.

If anyone in any job is tasked to do something at a far superior level then, of course, they are going to make mistakes.

It is not an excuse, but a reminder of why more needs to be done to professionalise our officiating.

More needs to be done because these decisions can impact the outcome of games.

I feel like we are at a point where the speed and the growth of the women’s game in some respects is highlighting how far behind other aspects of our sport are.

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen Women club captain Nadine Hanssen.
'If you wish to have a family, playing football shouldn't hold you back', pregnant…
Caley Thistle Women celebrate scoring in their SWF Championship win over Westdyke.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason hails her side's attacking threat after scoring 21…
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes lifts the WSL trophy.
Rachel Corsie: The US Women's national team the right destination for Emma Hayes
Aberdeen Women players Hannah Stewart, left, celebrates with Nadine Hanssen, right, after scoring.
Hannah Stewart says she has 'big boots to fill' as she embraces taking on…
Caley Thistle Women line-up for a team photo ahead of a SWF Championship fixture.
Caley Thistle Women to face Rangers in Scottish Cup; Aberdeen face trip to Boroughmuir…
Aberdeen Women striker Bayley Hutchison.
Bayley Hutchison delighted with 100th Aberdeen Women goal after netting four (and setting up…
Aberdeen forward Bayley Hutchison gets a shot away in the match against Motherwell.
'Couldn't be prouder': Clint Lancaster hails Aberdeen Women as five-game losing streak ends with…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart celebrates after scoring a goal at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women boss gives Hannah Stewart armband in pregnant captain Nadine Hanssen's absence
Aitana Bonmati lifts the Ballon d'Or trophy after being named the best female player for the 2022-23 season.
Rachel Corsie: Ballon d'Or awards can set the standard - but they let women's…
Dyce, left, and Inverurie Locos, right, are in Women's Scottish Cup action this weekend.
'Our biggest challenge yet': Women's Scottish Cup newbies Dyce and Inverurie Locos gear up…

Conversation