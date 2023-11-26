Aberdeen Women suffer heaviest-ever SWPL defeat in 13-0 loss to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women suffer heaviest-ever SWPL defeat in 13-0 loss to Celtic

The Dons' biggest margin of defeat prior to the Celtic clash was a 10-1 loss to Glasgow City in March 2022.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster.
Aberdeen Women manager Clint Lancaster. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women suffered their heaviest-ever defeat in the SWPL as they were beaten 13-0 by Celtic at Excelsior Stadium.

Colette Cavanagh, Murphy Agnew (3), Paula Partido, Natalie Ross (2), Chloe Craig, Amy Gallacher (3), Clare Goldie and Caitlin Hayes were all on the scoresheet for Celtic in the ruthless victory.

Following the result, Aberdeen manager Clint Lancaster struggled to put his thoughts into words, as he said: “I don’t really know what to say if I am being totally honest.

“We didn’t turn up in the slightest, not at all. I don’t know what was wrong with us, but we were way off it and just really, really poor.

“But I come back to the levels and I come back to the squad that I have got. My whole bench is made up of academy (under-18s) players.

“Yes, the performance was poor in the first half. It was shocking, terrible, and nowhere near good enough.

“Celtic did everything we knew they would do, but we were just so far off it. We didn’t get close enough to players.

“I don’t know how we go from winning games 5-2 (against Motherwell) and beating Spartans at home last week to coming down here and losing like that.

“Is it nerves when we have to step up and play these teams? I don’t know what it is.

Amy Gallacher netted a hat-trick in Celtic’s emphatic 13-0 win over Aberdeen Women. Image: Shutterstock.

“We went toe-to-toe with Glasgow City even though we got beat 3-2 and were 1-1 with Rangers for a long spell in that game (finished 5-1), but against Celtic we were just so poor.”

The Dons boss believes the heavy league defeat reflected the different levels of experience between his side and Celtic.

Lancaster added: “I want to emphasise the levels. Celtic have senior internationals across their team – I have youth internationals and all the players on the bench are from the under-18s.

“Three of my players on the bench yesterday played 90 minutes for the under-18s.

“I’ve got a 15-year-old (Phoebe Murray) starting in midfield and another 15-year-old on the bench that I didn’t bring on for her debut because how can I bring her on in that game?

“I’m not sure what we’re meant to do.

“They’re young and I don’t want to get away from them playing the way we want to play and playing out from the back.

“They will make mistakes and I encourage it because that’s how we learn. They won’t learn from lobbing the ball forward all the time.

“I want us to play and play with confidence. I want them to learn and deal with those situations better, but we were just nowhere near good enough at doing that today.”

Celtic punish Aberdeen with ruthless display

It was 1-0 after less than 10 minutes when Partido beat Francesca Ogilvie down the right flank to send an inviting ball into the box.

The ball first landed to Gallacher who scuffed her shot, before it dropped to the feet of Cavanagh and she unleashed a powerful effort beyond goalkeeper Annalisa McCann.

Partido was at the centre of the action for the home side’s second goal only a minute later as she sent another cross into the box from the right which was knocked home by Agnew at the back post.

It should have been 3-0 in the 15th minute, but Scotland international Gallacher was denied by the feet of McCann after being played through for a one-v-one.

But it was soon 3-0 and it was another ball from the right which Agnew met in the air – beating McCann who looked to collect it – and headed home with a glancing effort.

Things went from bad to worse for the Dons as Celtic got their fourth through Partido as she got on the end of Shen Mengyu’s corner, before Ross added a fifth with a close-range header after connecting with a Cavanagh cross from the left.

Aberdeen conceded the sixth just before the first half came to an end when Craig headed home from a corner.

With the ball barely leaving the visitors’ half in the opening 45 minutes, Eva Thomson hit her side’s first half-chance of the match, but she saw her shot from just outside the box blocked.

Celtic soon picked up from where they left off in the first half when Gallacher made it 7-0 five minutes after the restart when she fired into the bottom corner after Dons skipper Hannah Stewart blocked the initial effort with her face.

Aberdeen went close to pulling back a consolation goal as Eilidh Shore looked to catch out a back-pedalling Kelsey Daugherty, but the midfielder’s strike from 40 yards out dropped onto the roof of the net.

The home side extended their advantage to eight as Ross bagged her brace with a superb drive into the bottom corner which left McCann with no chance.

Aberdeen midfielder Eilidh Shore battles with Celtic's Jenny Smith in a SWPL match at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen midfielder Eilidh Shore hit one of her side’s only chances in the 13-0 defeat to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock.

Agnew netted her hat-trick as she made it 9-0 with a smart finish into the bottom corner and Gallacher made it 10-0 with 13 minutes left to play with a tap in from a couple yards out.

Celtic were ruthless and rounded off the emphatic win with three more goals as Goldie netted from close-range, Hayes headed home from a corner and Gallacher slotted home from inside the box and became the second Celtic player to score a hat-trick.

Conversation