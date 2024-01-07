Former Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie opens up on injury nightmare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie opens up on injury nightmare

The 25-year-old is yet to make his first competitive appearance for Bristol City following his move from Aberdeen last summer.

By Danny Law
Ross McCrorie was sold by Aberdeen in summer 2023. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie can’t wait to get back on the pitch after enduring an injury nightmare since moving to Bristol City.

The 25-year-old has spent six months on the sidelines since swapping Pittodrie for Ashton Gate in a £2million move after suffering a rare bone infection in his pelvis.

In an interview with the Sunday Mail, McCrorie admitted it has been the toughest period of his career as he is yet to make a competitive appearance for his new club.

But McCrorie is close to making his comeback for Bristol City and looking forward to helping his new club progress in the English Championship.

He said: “It has been crazy. I pulled out of a training session when I thought I had tweaked a muscle.

“Myself and the physios never thought anything of it.

“But within four days I was in excruciating pain. I could barely move my leg.

“Bascially, I’d got a bone infection. The bone had swollen on my pelvis.

“We don’t know how it happened, it’s so rare.

“I was getting tests for a month while in pain. I was literally dragging my leg across the ground.

“Eventually, we got to the bottom of it – scans showed a small part of the bone that had to be removed.

“Because your pelvis is so deep, it was complicated.

“They had to go through a couple of muscles to get to it.

“Finally we got the operation and surgeons told me I wouldn’t walk for six weeks but within five days I was walking off the crutches.

“I was happy with that.

“I’ve had to rebuild my entire left leg again and build up the muscle on it.

“I was told before the op that I wouldn”t be back playing until March.

“But I’ve completed my rehab, I’m flying again.”

Ross McCrorie during his time at Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock. 

Euro 2024 is a target

McCrorie has now turned his attention to playing regularly for Bristol City – with the hope of being able to show Scotland manager Steve Clarke that he deserves consideration for the Scotland squad that will be competing at this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

He added: “It’s a target for me to be involved with Scotland again, absolutely.

“I just have to kick on with Bristol City and the next internationals are a few months away.

“I want to come back stronger, get the club up the table – and hopefully there might be the added bonus of a Scotland call-up.

“Those kinds of personal targets helped me get through the tough time.

“I watched all the qualifiers as we got to the Euros when I was injured.

“My brother Robby was in some squads and I’m friendly with a lot of the boys like Lewis Ferguson.

“Hearing their stories, you have a fear of missing out on something like the Euros.

“That’s what keeps you going because you want to be involved at the very highest level.”

 

